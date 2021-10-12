High school golf: Orchard Park, Niagara Wheatfield win league championships

Orchard Park and Niagara Wheatfield are familiar names that chalked up victories Tuesday in Western New York boys high school golf championship events.

After missing a year of competition with the Quakers, Charlie Fischer shot 74 at Diamond Hawk in Cheektowaga, leading Orchard Park over Amherst, 485-514, in the championship match for its seventh ECIC team title in the last 10 years.

Michael Wolski of Lancaster also shot 74 and beat Fischer on the first playoff hole with a birdie to capture overall honors.

"I played decent golf throughout the day, made the putts that I needed to make coming down the stretch," Wolski said. "I knew where I stood throughout the whole day and I think that helped me dig deep towards the end."

Wolski now has the winter to prepare for the Section VI championships and potentially a berth in the state tournament.

"I'll be tuning up my swing over the winter and working out," he said. "It will be lots of time at the dome this winter to work some things out. Other than that, just setting the goals I have for next year and making sure I take the right steps to complete them."