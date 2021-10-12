High school golf: Charlie Fischer, Jake Dantonio among medalists

Orchard Park, Niagara Wheatfield, Jake Dantonio and Charlie Fischer are familiar names who chalked up victories on Tuesday in Western New York boys high school golf championship events.

After missing a year of competition with the Quakers, Fischer shot 74 for medalist honors at Diamond Hawk in Cheektowaga, leading Orchard Park over Amherst, 485-514, in the championship match for its seventh ECIC team title in the last 10 years. Ficher won a playoff over Michael Wolski of Lancaster to capture the medal. He also was ECIC medalist as a freshman in 2019 but was ineligible in 2020 because he spent part of the academic year at school in Florida before tranferring back.

After an off year when Lockport won, Niagara Wheatfield is champion of the Niagara Frontier League, edging Lewiston-Porter by just two strokes, 449-451. Lew-Port’s Rocco Randazzo won the individual medal, winning a playoff over R.J. Delisanti, younger brother of Niagara Wheatfield’s Anthony Delisanti, who has moved onto college after winning Niagara Frontier League individual honor for four years.

Randazzo, a junior who qualified to play in the 2021 Porter Cup, won the playoff after he and Delisanti tied with 79s after 18 holes at Willowbrook Golf Course.