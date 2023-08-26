This is Part 3 of a series looking at the growth of women’s wrestling in high school and college.

North Tonawanda’s Hannah McCarley had tried several sports growing up, but couldn’t imagine herself continuing with any of them.

A friend’s brother invited her to an open mat session to try wrestling when she was in eighth grade, and Hannah became hooked.

It was her sport, so much so that she wouldn’t let her twin sister, Brenna, who had played softball, wrestle until their sophomore year.

As juniors, the McCarley twins each won a championship at the fourth state Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championships in February, Brenna at 107 pounds, and Hannah at 114.

D'Youville, Buffalo State's women's wrestling programs take growing sport to new level in WNY D’Youville became the third school in New York to offer a women’s wrestling program, introducing the team in June 2022 shortly after Buffalo State announced its women’s wrestling program, which will begin in the 2024-25 season. The additional programs mean increased opportunities for collegiate women’s wrestling in New York and nationally.

As the New York State Public High School Athletic Association heads toward approval for a girls state wrestling championship for 2024-25, the McCarley twins are part of the continued growth of the sport in Western New York, even if a state tournament won’t happen until after they graduate.

The McCarleys credit another set of twins, Meghan and Gwyneth Edwards, who graduated from Lewiston-Porter in June and will wrestle at John Carroll University in Ohio on the school’s inaugural women’s wrestling team.

Gwyneth was the first female varsity wrestler in school history. Meghan was the first state intersectional champion in Lew-Port history.

“The Edwards sisters were the people that promoted women’s wrestling,” Hannah McCarley said. “They helped me so much to keep going because (girls wrestling is) going to keep growing, and you have to keep growing the sport.”

Hannah said the Edwards sisters were the first girls she met who had wrestled since they were little kids and played a role in why she continued with the sport.

Girls wrestling state championship on the horizon after long path Girls wrestling is on the doorstep of having its own New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championship. The Central Committee is expected to vote in October on adding a state tournament beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Section VI is planning to have at least six girls programs this season, and more than 100 girls are expected to compete overall, either on girls teams or combined teams with boys.

Seven wrestlers from Western New York won their weight class in the intersectional tournament. That included Niagara Wheatfield seventh-grader Gabby Barone, who pulled off the sweep after winning the 100-pound weight class in the first New York State Public High School Athletic Association invitational girls wrestling tournament.

“All the girls that’ve wrestled boys throughout the year and working hard to grow the sport, it’s finally paying off to having our own state championship,” Brenna said. “It’s exciting.”

Tales of twins

The Edwards twins were always used to wrestling against boys from when they were introduced in the sport in kindergarten, up until their junior year.

Photos: Girls wrestling in Western New York Twins Hannah and Brenna McCarley of North Tonawanda, Lew-Port graduates and twins Gwyneth and Meghan Edwards, and Niagara Wheatfield's Gabby B…

Their brother, Ciaran, started wrestling when he was in second grade, and went on to be a two-time state placeholder for Lew-Port. He will be a junior on the Wesleyan (Conn.) University wrestling team.

Their father, Bill Edwards, helped coach at the time, and the young twins had to attend practice because their mother was teaching night classes. And one day, the girls demanded their father buy them wrestling shoes.

“We were always around the mat,” Meghan said.

But they never saw too many girls around the mat growing up. Whether it was at Lewiston-Porter Wrestling Club from kindergarten to sixth grade or at Power Cats Wrestling Club afterward, they always wrestled boys.

Within Power Cats, there was a summer group called Team Niagara. Entering seventh grade, that was their first introduction to girls wrestling. Virtually all the girls who wrestled in the area were at those practices.

“It just didn’t occur to me that my daughters could wrestle, but looking back on it makes perfect sense,” Bill Edwards said.

Both wrestled at the modified level in seventh grade before Gwyneth, who Meghan said had more success initially in the sport when they were younger, wrestled for the junior varsity team in eighth grade. Eventually, both started competing at the varsity level in ninth grade.

“Up until this year – every single year – we had to wrestle boys, so there was no time that we hadn’t wrestled boys,” Gwyneth said.

By their senior year, they were competing on an all-girls team for the first time with the combined Niagara Frontier team.

The girls could have competed against boys, too, but chose not to do so. It didn’t make sense because of the range of weight classes, and they wanted more experience against female wrestlers to help prepare for college.

But the fact they had a choice to compete against boys was a change. More events solely for girls had been created.

In their freshman year, there was only one girls tournament – the intersectional tournament hosted in Binghamton. Meghan said the tournament was “quick,” and completed on four mats. But over the course of the past four years, more all-girls tournaments developed, highlighted by the state invitational tournament in January that had 208 wrestlers.

Gwyneth is a four-time place-winner at the intersectional event, and won the 138-pound title as a senior. Meghan is a three-time place-winner and came in second at 145 as a senior.

“From the youth level, seeing not very many (girls), and then the high school level, seeing hundreds, and then the national level, seeing a thousand girls was really life-changing for us, and it makes me really excited to see that opportunities we have in college,” Meghan said.

The McCarley twins were on the combined Niagara Frontier team with the Edwards twins, but mostly participated on the North Tonawanda varsity boys team. Hannah and Brenna said they prefer to wrestle boys. Both compete in a mix of girls and boys events throughout the season, and Brenna said wrestling boys helps her become more mentally tough.

North Tonawanda started hosting an all-girls tournament in 2022 during Hannah’s and Brenna’s sophomore year. It had only about 30 entrants that year, but this past year, Hannah said 84 girls participated in the tournament.

“I’ve wrestled boys since I started, but the girls are getting better in our area, and there’s more competition now coming up, so I’m excited to see that,” Hannah said.

Next

While the Edwards twins have graduated and the McCarley twins will be seniors, the region has a growing group of accomplished young talent, led by Barrone.

She won the state championship with four pinfalls. In both the state meet and the intersectional event, she beat Honeoye Falls eighth-grader Jasmine Brucato, setting up a rivalry that could span several more years.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 4,” Barrone said after winning the state title. “I really, like, built up to this. Because I am so young, I’m excited to see where I can go in the future.”

Also, at the state meet, Newfane seventh-grader Alexa Doxey reached the final at 126, and Lockport freshman Ava Bragg finished third at 145.

Bragg came back to win at 165 in the intersectional meet by beating Chautauqua Lake sophomore Christina Dickey.

The most outstanding wrestler at the intersectional meet was Iroquois freshman Michaela Thomas, who beat Meghan Edwards 5-4 in the 152-pound final. Mia Smith, a sophomore at Chautauqua Lake, won the 132-pound bracket.

Among the returning seniors to watch along with the McCarleys are West Seneca’s Christina Evans, a two-time intersectional champion at 145 and 152, who also reached the state final; Louisa Martin of St. Mary’s, who won the intersectional title at 94 and competed at the nationals; her Lancers teammate Alexa Burns, the first girl to win an All-Catholic title; and North Tonawanda’s Doris Baker, who won the combined 185/235 intersectional title and also competed at nationals.