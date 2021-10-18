High school girls soccer rankings through Oct. 17

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through games of Oct. 17.
First-place votes in parenthesis.
Large schools (Class AA and A)
1. Clarence (8) 80
2. Grand Island 72
3. Niagara Wheatfield 58
4. Williamsville East 53
5. Lancaster 48
6. Williamsville South 34
7. Iroquois 30
8. North Tonawanda 25
9. Williamsville North 19
10. Lewiston-Porter 11
Also receiving votes: Pioneer, Amherst, Orchard Park
Small schools (Class B, C and D)
1. Lewiston-Porter (9) 99
2. Frewsburg (1) 94
3. East Aurora (1) 91
4. Fredonia 70