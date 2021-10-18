 Skip to main content
High school girls soccer rankings through Oct. 17
High school girls soccer rankings through Oct. 17

  • Updated
Lew Port Grand Island Girls Soccer

Lewiston-Porter player Jordan Niccola controls an inbound against Grand Island during action at Lewiston-Porter High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through games of Oct. 17.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

Large schools (Class AA and A)

1. Clarence (8)           80

2. Grand Island          72

3. Niagara Wheatfield 58

4. Williamsville East    53

5. Lancaster               48

6. Williamsville South  34

7. Iroquois                 30

8. North Tonawanda    25

9. Williamsville North   19

10. Lewiston-Porter     11

Also receiving votes: Pioneer, Amherst, Orchard Park 

Small schools (Class B, C and D)

1. Lewiston-Porter (9)    99

2. Frewsburg (1)            94

3. East Aurora (1)          91

4. Fredonia                    70

5. City Honors                57

6. St. Mary's                  53

7. Portville                     42

8. Roy-Hart                    31

9. Allegany-Limestone     23

10. Holland/West Valley 12

Also receiving votes: Iroquois, Wilson, Albion, Springville, Ellicottville, Chautauqua Lake.

