High school girls soccer polls through Oct. 31
  • Updated
Girls Class A-1 soccer final, Grand Island vs. North Tonawanda

Grand Island's Emma Besi (17) collides with North Tonawanda's Emily Zander (14) and Paige Spatorico (19) during the Class A-1 final.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through Oct. 31.

First-place votes in parentheses

Large schools (Class AA and A)

Rk.  Team            Pts.

1. Clarence (8)         80

2. Grand Island        72

3. Lancaster             63

4. North Tonawanda  52

5. Niagara Wheatfield 46

6. Iroquois               37

7. Williamsville South  35

8. Williamsville North   26

9. Williamsville East     19

10. Amherst               8

Also receiving votes: Frontier, Pioneer

Small schools (Class B, C and D)

Rk.  Team                     Pts.

1. Lewiston-Porter (9)      108

2. Frewsburg (2)              83

3. Roy-Hart                     80

4. East Aurora                 76

5. Fredonia                      73

6. Wilson                         61

7. St. Mary's                    49

8. City Honors                  32

9. Holland/West Valley      24

10. Portville                     15

Others receiving votes: Ellicottville, Southwestern

