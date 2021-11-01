High school girls soccer polls through Oct. 31

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through Oct. 31.
First-place votes in parentheses
Large schools (Class AA and A)
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Clarence (8) 80
2. Grand Island 72
3. Lancaster 63
4. North Tonawanda 52
5. Niagara Wheatfield 46
6. Iroquois 37
7. Williamsville South 35
8. Williamsville North 26
9. Williamsville East 19
10. Amherst 8
Also receiving votes: Frontier, Pioneer
Small schools (Class B, C and D)
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Lewiston-Porter (9) 108
2. Frewsburg (2) 83
3. Roy-Hart 80
4. East Aurora 76
5. Fredonia 73
6. Wilson 61
7. St. Mary's 49
8. City Honors 32
9. Holland/West Valley 24
10. Portville 15
Others receiving votes: Ellicottville, Southwestern