High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 3
  • Updated
Clarence at Frontier girls volleyball

Taylor Denall of Clarence spikes the ball past Frontier's Ava Leyh.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball. 

First-place votes are in parenthesis.

BOYS

1. Orchard Park (9)     99

2. Canisius (1)             86

3. Frontier                    82

4. West Seneca West   68

5. St. Joseph's              58

6. Clarence                    53

7. Grand Island             40

8. West Seneca East     21

9t. East Aurora/Holland 18

9t. Eden/North Collins   18

Also receiving votes: Starpoint, Sweet Home, Lockport.

GIRLS

Large schools

1. Frontier (8)

2. Lancaster

3. Sweet Home

4. Niagara Wheatfield

5. Clarence

6. Grand Island

7. Hamburg

8. Orchard Park

9. Lockport

10. Williamsville East

Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Williamsville South, Williamsville North,Hutch Tech, Starpoint

Small schools

1. St. Mary's of Lancaster (4)

2. Portville (2)

3. Eden

4. Springville

5. Roy Hart

6. Chautauqua Lake

7. Sacred Heart

8. North Collins

9. Gowanda

10: Depew

Also receiving votes: Alleghany Limestone, Southwest, Panama, Holland, Akron, Maple Grove, Lake Shore

