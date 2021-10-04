High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 3

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball.
First-place votes are in parenthesis.
BOYS
1. Orchard Park (9) 99
2. Canisius (1) 86
3. Frontier 82
4. West Seneca West 68
5. St. Joseph's 58
6. Clarence 53
7. Grand Island 40
8. West Seneca East 21
9t. East Aurora/Holland 18
9t. Eden/North Collins 18
Also receiving votes: Starpoint, Sweet Home, Lockport.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Frontier (8)
2. Lancaster
3. Sweet Home
4. Niagara Wheatfield
5. Clarence
6. Grand Island
7. Hamburg
8. Orchard Park
9. Lockport
10. Williamsville East
Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Williamsville South, Williamsville North,Hutch Tech, Starpoint
Small schools
1. St. Mary's of Lancaster (4)
2. Portville (2)
3. Eden
4. Springville
5. Roy Hart
6. Chautauqua Lake
7. Sacred Heart
8. North Collins
9. Gowanda
10: Depew
Also receiving votes: Alleghany Limestone, Southwest, Panama, Holland, Akron, Maple Grove, Lake Shore