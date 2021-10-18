 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 17
0 comments

High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 17

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Clarence at Frontier girls volleyball

Frontier's Haley Gerken blocks the ball in the second set against Clarence.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball. 

First-place votes are in parentheses.

Girls

Large schools

1. Frontier (9)

2. Sweet Home

3. Niagara Wheatfield

4. Lancaster

5. Clarence

6. Orchard Park

7. Hamburg

8. Grand Island

9. Lockport

10. Williamsville North

Also receiving votes: Williamsville East, Hutch Tech, Kenmore West. 

Small schools 

1. St. Mary's (8)

2. Portville

3. Springville

4. Depew

5. Eden

6. Roy-Hart

7. Sacred Heart 

8. Alden

9. Chautauqua Lake

10. North Collins

Also receiving votes: City Honors, Maple Grove, Panama, Southwestern, Falconer, Gowanda.

Boys

1. Orchard Park (8)    80

2. West Seneca West  68

3. Canisius                62

4. Frontier                58

5. Clarence               46

6. St. Joseph's           45

7. Grand Island          27

8. East Aurora/Holland 24

9. Eden/North Collins   17

10. West Seneca East   8

Also receiving votes: Starpoint, Sweet Home, Williamsville East.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 4-year-old unicycler destined for the X-Games!

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News