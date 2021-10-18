High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 17

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball.
First-place votes are in parentheses.
Girls
Large schools
1. Frontier (9)
2. Sweet Home
3. Niagara Wheatfield
4. Lancaster
5. Clarence
6. Orchard Park
7. Hamburg
8. Grand Island
9. Lockport
10. Williamsville North
Also receiving votes: Williamsville East, Hutch Tech, Kenmore West.
Small schools
1. St. Mary's (8)
2. Portville
3. Springville
4. Depew
5. Eden
6. Roy-Hart
7. Sacred Heart
8. Alden
9. Chautauqua Lake
10. North Collins
Also receiving votes: City Honors, Maple Grove, Panama, Southwestern, Falconer, Gowanda.
Boys
1. Orchard Park (8) 80
2. West Seneca West 68
3. Canisius 62
4. Frontier 58
5. Clarence 46
6. St. Joseph's 45
7. Grand Island 27
8. East Aurora/Holland 24
9. Eden/North Collins 17
10. West Seneca East 8
Also receiving votes: Starpoint, Sweet Home, Williamsville East.