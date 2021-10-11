 Skip to main content
High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 10
High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 10

Clarence at Frontier girls volleyball

Frontier's Marin Collins spikes the ball as Jamie Fish of Clarence attempts to block in the second set.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball. 

First-place votes are in parenthesis.

BOYS

1. Orchard Park (9)    99

2. Frontier (1)           88

3. West Seneca West  70

4. Canisius                68

5. St. Joseph's           67

6. Clarence                56

7. Grand Island          41

8. Eden/North Collins  28

9. East Aurora/Holland  20

10. West Seneca East   10

Also receiving votes: Sweet Home, Williamsville East

GIRLS

Large schools

1. Frontier (8) 

2. Sweet Home

3. Lancaster

4. Niagara Wheatfield

5. Clarence

6. Hamburg

7. Grand Island

8. Orchard Park

9. Williamsville East

10. Lockport

Also receiving votes: Williamsville North, Hutch Tech, Williamsville South, Starpoint

Small schools 

1. St. Mary's (6)

2. Portville

3. Eden

4. Springville

5. Depew

6. Roy-Hart

7. Sacred Heart

8. Alden

9. Chautauqua Lake

10. North Collins 

Also receiving votes: Allegany-Limestone, Gowanda

