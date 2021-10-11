High school girls and boys volleyball rankings through Oct. 10

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball.
First-place votes are in parenthesis.
BOYS
1. Orchard Park (9) 99
2. Frontier (1) 88
3. West Seneca West 70
4. Canisius 68
5. St. Joseph's 67
6. Clarence 56
7. Grand Island 41
8. Eden/North Collins 28
9. East Aurora/Holland 20
10. West Seneca East 10
Also receiving votes: Sweet Home, Williamsville East
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Frontier (8)
2. Sweet Home
3. Lancaster
4. Niagara Wheatfield
5. Clarence
6. Hamburg
7. Grand Island
8. Orchard Park
9. Williamsville East
10. Lockport
Also receiving votes: Williamsville North, Hutch Tech, Williamsville South, Starpoint
Small schools
1. St. Mary's (6)
2. Portville
3. Eden
4. Springville
5. Depew
6. Roy-Hart
7. Sacred Heart
8. Alden
9. Chautauqua Lake
10. North Collins
Also receiving votes: Allegany-Limestone, Gowanda