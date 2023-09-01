Teams: 23 in three divisions.

Class B1: Cheektowaga, West Seneca East, Pioneer, Health Sciences/Buffalo Academy of Science/Global Concepts, Williamsville South, Kenmore East, Amherst, South Park.

Class B2: Maryvale, Dunkirk, Albion, Lewiston-Porter, Lake Shore, Iroquois, Burgard/Performing Arts.

Class B3: Tonawanda, Springville, Lackawanna, Depew, Alden, Olean, East Aurora/Holland, WNY Maritime/Tapestry.

Who’s new?: With Class A3 being disbanded, Williamsville South, Kenmore East, Amherst, South Park and newly formed Health Sciences/BASC/Global join Class B1. Tapestry makes its football debut, teaming up with WNY Maritime, which had previously been with Health Sciences. Lackawanna, Alden, Tonawanda, Depew, Springville moved up from Class C.

Who’s gone?: JFK and Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove dropped to Class C.

Defending champion: Iroquois defeated Pioneer 18-7 to win its first sectional title since 2004. The Chiefs will look to become back-to-back champions for the first time in program history.

Returning All-WNY first teamer: Trevor Barry, Iroquois, RB.

What to expect in B1

South Park were the A3 champions last season, with a 6-0 record in division games. The Sparks will look to not only win the B1 division, but make a run toward a sectional title.

South Park was upset in the opening round last year by Clarence, and will look to right what it views as a wrong in the program’s last year with senior quarterback Noah Willoughby. He had 153 completions, 2,303 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns last season, and is on the verge of the Section VI passing yardage record. He already owns the South Park record.

Pioneer finished second in Class B1 a season ago with an 8-3 overall record and 4-2 league record. They reached the Class B final.

“Pioneer is excited for the new challenges of Class B1,” coach Jim Duprey said. “With several Class A teams moving down and only one team remaining from the 2022 schedule, Class B1 will be a very competitive division.”

The Panthers will have senior Dalton Giboo in the backfield, coming of a junior season with 119 carries for 667 rushing yards and a team-high eight rushing touchdowns. Junior quarterback Gavin Schwab made it count when he threw, completing half his 58 passes for 514 yards and nine touchdowns.

Amherst had a revival 2022 season, finishing 6-4 and barely missing the playoffs. However, they advanced to the final of the Chuck Funke bowl. The Tigers graduated All-WNY second teamer Caleb Nicholas and Trench Trophy finalist Patrick Tan. To try to replicate last season, coach Jason Beckman foresees Grady Brown having a big year. Last season, Brown carried the ball 22 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns, with Nicholas serving as the primary option. It will be a bit of a restart for the program, having graduated 18 seniors and returning only three starters.

“We have a young team that has been working hard,” Beckman said. “We are looking to carry some momentum over from last year. Our success this season will depend on how quickly our younger players can adjust to the speed of the varsity game.”

Cheektowaga enters a new era with Camren Warburton, an All-WNY second-team running back, having graduated and moved on to a post-graduate year at Palmetto Prep in South Carolina. The Warriors also promoted Robert Mucitelli to head coach after he spent the past 17 seasons as an assistant.

West Seneca East went 6-4 last season and has lost four of its leading rushers – Mike Hayes, Charlie Rosado, Andrew Deptula, and Mike Kwiatkowski. The offense might look vastly different because Hayes and Deptula also served as the quarterbacks. The Trojans were a rush-heavy team, and will likely retain that identity under Jim Maurino, who enters his 20th season as coach.

Health Sciences/BASC/GC is a bit of an unknown in its first season. Health Sciences, led by Ty Parker, merged with two schools not known for football after a successful partnership with Western New York Maritime that resulted in three Section VI titles in five years.

It will be Year 2 for Williamsville South under Joe Licata after a 5-5 season in his return to his alma mater. A familiar face returning to the offense is junior quarterback Caiden Overkamp, a position Licata knows well. Overkamp had 144 completions, 2,076 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns last season. With All-WNY third-team receiver Daniel Peoples having graduated, senior Chris Pierce could emerge as the team’s leader in receptions. As the secondary receiving option, Pierce had 356 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Kenmore East struggled last season, ending 1-8. Senior Owen Davidson is coming off a season with 1,033 rushing yards on 150 carries and five touchdowns. He was the team’s offense, as he was the only player with at least 30 carries.

What to expect in B2

Iroquois has won its division and appeared in the sectional final for three consecutive seasons. The team finally broke through last season to become sectional champions, and will aim to repeat with reigning Connolly Cup winner and All-WNY first team selection senior Trevor Barry. As a junior, Barry was second in Section VI in carries (256) and yards (2,317). He set the Western New York single-season touchdown record with 43.

Sophomore quarterback Justus Kleitz returns for his second season as a starter after posting 158 completions, 2,267 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns while helping lead Iroquois to 510 points.

Iroquois has gone 21-2 the past two seasons and is the heavy favorite.

Maryvale advanced to the Section VI Class B semifinals, ending last season at 9-1 overall, and going 6-0 in Class B2. That success is what coach Nick Todaro is looking to replicate, saying, "Build off an undefeated regular season last year and continue to increase the stakes and expectations here.” To achieve that success, the Flyers need to replace the production of All-WNY first-team selection Justus Hill, Dalton Harper and Dezmin Walker. Todaro expects Bryaden Tryon to become a featured back after his 62-carry season saw him gain 290 yards with two touchdowns. Jaxsyn Moritz will play quarterback. Maryvale returns most of its starters up front.

Dunkirk is starting fresh after going 0-9. They welcome alumnus Edwin Gomez as coach, and he’ll be preaching “one team, one goal” and “bring back the pride” as the Marauders look for a victory.

Albion has gone 6-3 each of the last two seasons, but enters this season with a possible reset on the horizon. All-WNY first-team selection Amari Jones graduated, and he was the team’s quarterback, leading rusher and defensive back. Also gone is Javon Jones and Jacob Hughson. Coach David Skrip is expecting his team to “compete.” The initial test comes early as the Purple Eagles open at Albion.

Lewiston-Porter went 2-8 last season and is expected to enter Week 1 with only 18 eligible players against Grand Island. The Lancers went 3-15 the last couple of years, but coach Derek Tracy is hoping things take a turn with Jake Quarantillo (34 carries, 155 rushing yards) and Austin Woods. Tracy is hoping his team remains healthy this season, saying, “like any other team, staying healthy is crucial to our success.”

Lake Shore will look to improve from its 3-7 season, which was an improvement from its 1-8 season in 2021. Junior quarterback Rob Gilette – who had 61 completions, 805 passing yards and six touchdowns – returns. He also led the team in rushing with 126 carries for 596 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Burgard/Performing Arts has been right in the middle of things for the last couple of years, going 4-6 in 2021 and 3-6 in 2022 and qualifying for the final playoff position. Senior Na’Jai Starks will be a name to watch. He had 53 carries for 402 rushing yards with five touchdowns, and averaged a team-high 7.6 yards per carry. Starks also served as the team’s quarterback with 46 completions, 527 passing yards and five touchdowns.

What to expect in B3

The 2022 season for Lackawanna brought back memories of the Steelers of yesteryear. They were a tough and gritty team that went on a run to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C state semifinals. It was a special season with special people that might be tough to duplicate, with much of the team having graduated and reigning All-WNY Coach of the Year Adam Tardif stepping down. Former University at Buffalo and NFL receiver Marcus Rivers will coach his alma mater. Amir Douglas, a junior, is the lone core offensive player returning after rushing for 492 yards and eight touchdowns during the team's final four run.

The Tonawanda Warriors are moving up from Class C to Class B and hoping a change in class brings different results after a 1-17 record the last two seasons, including 1-8 in 2022. Leading rushers Alexander Gallo and Drake Badner, who contributed 76.3% of the team’s carries, have graduated. The onus will be on senior Ethan Rojas to lead the charge. Rojas rushed the ball 57 times and racked up 249 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Springville went 0-8 last season, and enter this season on an 11-game losing streak dating to the 2021 season. Wyatt Michalski, a junior, was second on the team a season ago in carries (70) and rushing yards (185).

Depew is another team moving up from Class C. The Wildcats went 4-5 a season ago and 4-1 against C Central competition, with the lone loss coming to eventual Class C champion Lackawanna. The team’s rushing attack is expected to rely on quarterback Thomas Che, who was second in rushing yards (493), carries (93) and touchdowns (five).

Senior Layne Jaworowicz spent time as Alden’s quarterback last season, but where he shined was in the rushing game. He was first on the team in yards per carry by players with at least 10 carries, picking up 8.6 yards with each touch, and had team-highs in rushing yards (787) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

“Continue to lay the foundation of a winning tradition,” coach Anthony Buono said of his expectations.

Olean was 4-5 in 2022 and ended on a sour note, losing three straight. The offense is led by sophomore Joe Mest, who threw for 1,057 passing yards and had 79 completions and 13 passing touchdowns. On the ground, senior Ryan Isenberg should emerge as the team’s primary option after having 48 carries, 164 rushing yards, and a team-high four rushing touchdowns last year.

East Aurora/Holland was 1-8 in 2022 and is 3-15 over the last two seasons. Coach John Swiniuch said the team had a positive offseason to hopefully turn the tide.

“We had a great offseason with nearly full team participation in every lifting session and every offseason activity," he said. "We expect to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, where eight season-ending injuries derailed what was expected to be a good season. We have a great group of players who are ready to turn things around, and are excited to get things started in Week 1.”

WNY Maritime/Tapestry is an interesting program as Tapestry makes its football debut. Maritime had success while partnered with Health Sciences. It’s a new beginning for both programs, including first-year coach Glynn Molinich, who was the defensive coordinator for three WNY Maritime/Health Sciences sectional championship teams.

The only people who believe in us is us and our two school communities of Maritime and Tapestry,” Molinich said. “If we do our 1/11th and weather the storm, we will have success this inaugural season … With our coaching staff made up of six former Division I and professional football players (UB, UCLA, Cincinnati Bengals), we have the foundation for an incredible program for the foreseeable future.”

Title time

The Section VI Class B final is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium. The Far West Regional will be 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Williamsville South. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 24-25 at Cicero-North Syracuse. The state championship games will be held Dec. 1-3 at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome.

Class B schedule

Week 1

Friday (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Burgard/Perf. Arts at Roy-Hart/Barker

Tonawanda at Depew

Olean at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove

East Aurora at Springville

Lewiston-Porter at Grand Island

Amherst at Williamsville South

Pioneer at Kenmore East

West Seneca East at Cheektowaga

Lake Shore at Dunkirk

Albion at Iroquois

JFK at Alden

Sept. 2 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Maryvale at Cleveland Hill

WNY Maritime/Tapestry at Lackawanna

CBA-Syracuse at South Park (at Brockport), 6 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 7 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Iroquois at Burgard/Perf. Arts (at Riverside)

Williamsville South at Cheektowaga

Maryvale at Lake Shore - 6:30 pm

Friday, Sept. 8 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Kenmore East at Amherst

Health Sciences/Global Concepts at West Seneca East

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Alden

Albion at Dunkirk

Cleveland Hill at Lewiston-Porter

Depew at Olean

Lackawanna at East Aurora

Tonawanda at Springville

Saturday, Sept. 9 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Pioneer at South Park (at All-High)

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 14 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Health Sciences/Global Concepts at Amherst

Kenmore East at Williamsville South

Friday, Sept. 15 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Burgard/Perf. Arts at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm

Cheektowaga at Pioneer

Roy-Hart/Barker at Albion

Dunkirk at Iroquois

West Seneca East at South Park (at All High)

Lewiston-Porter at Maryvale

Springville at Depew

Alden at Olean

Lackawanna at Tonawanda

Saturday, Sept. 16 (2p.m. unless noted otherwise)

East Aurora at WNY Maritime/Tapestry

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 21 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Albion at Maryvale

Dunkirk at Burgrd/Perf. Arts (at Riverside)

Friday, Sept. 22 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

West Seneca East at Amherst

Cheektowaga at Kenmore East

Williamsville South at South Park (at All High)

Pioneer at Health Sciences/Global Concepts

Lake Shore at Newfane

Iroquois at Lewiston-Porter

Alden at Depew

East Aurora at Olean

Saturday, Sept. 23 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Springville at Lackawanna

Tonawanda at WNY Maritime/Tapestry

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Amherst at Cheektowaga

South Park at Kenmore East

West Seneca East at Pioneer

Williamsville South at Health Sciences/Global Concepts

Albion at Burgard/Perf. Arts (at Riverside)

Lew-Port at Lake Shore, 6:30 pm

Maryvale at Iroquois

Dunkirk at Southwestern

Olean at Tonawanda

Alden at East Aurora

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Springville

Saturday, Sept. 30 (2 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

Depew at Lackawanna

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Lewiston-Porter at Albion

Lake Shore at Iroquois

Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

South Park at Amherst

Kenmore East at West Seneca East

Pioneer at Williamsville South

Health Sciences/Global Concepts at Cheektowaga

Maryvale at Dunkirk

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Burgard/Perf. Arts (at All-High)

Depew at East Aurora

Lackawanna at Akron

Olean at Springville

Tonawanda at Alden

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 12 (7p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Cheektowaga at South Park (at All-High)

WNY Maritime/Tapestry at Depew

Dunkirk at Lewiston-Porter

Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Sweet Home at Iroquois

Amherst at Pioneer

Health Sciences/Global Concepts at Kenmore East

Williamsville South at West Seneca East

Lake Shore at Albion

Burgard/Perf. Arts at Maryvale

Lackawanna at Olean

East Aurora at Tonawanda

Springville at Alden

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 19 (7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Springville at Pioneer

Friday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Depew at Lancaster

West Seneca West at West Seneca East

Amherst at Sweet Home

Williamsville East at Williamsville South

North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6 p.m.

South Park at Health Sciences/Global Concepts

Cheektowaga at Maryvale

Eden at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois at East Aurora

Albion at Medina

Fredonia at Dunkirk

Burgard/Perf. Arts at Lewiston-Porter

Saturday, Oct. 21 (2 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

Alden at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Kenmore East at Kenmore West

Olean at WNY Maritime/Tapestry