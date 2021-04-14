High school football schedule shuffling continues

Another busy week in high school football changes. Here are the latest adjustments, courtesy of Section VI:

These games are off for this weekend:

Randolph at Maple Grove

CSP at Southwestern

CV/Falconer at All-Limestone

These games will be moved:

Amherst at North Tonawanda from Thursday to Monday at 6

North Tonawanda at Kenmore East from April 23 to April 24 at 7

Wilson at Newfane from Saturday to Thursday at Wilson at 7

O'Hara at Catt/LV from April 23 to April 24 at 6

Add the following games:

Friday

CSP at Randolph, 7

Saturday

Salamanca vs. St. Mary's (at St. Joe's), 2

Tuesday

Silver Creek at Catt/Little Valley, 6

Tuesday

Newfane at Tonawanda