High school football schedule shuffling continues

Another busy week in high school football changes. Here are the latest adjustments, courtesy of Section VI:
These games are off for this weekend:
Randolph at Maple Grove
CSP at Southwestern
CV/Falconer at All-Limestone
These games will be moved:
Amherst at North Tonawanda from Thursday to Monday at 6
North Tonawanda at Kenmore East from April 23 to April 24 at 7
Wilson at Newfane from Saturday to Thursday at Wilson at 7
O'Hara at Catt/LV from April 23 to April 24 at 6
Add the following games:
Friday
CSP at Randolph, 7
Saturday
Salamanca vs. St. Mary's (at St. Joe's), 2
Tuesday
Silver Creek at Catt/Little Valley, 6
Tuesday
Newfane at Tonawanda