Here is the high school football schedule for Week 3:
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m.
Maryvale (2-0) vs. Burgard/Performing Arts (1-1), at Riverside
Southwestern (1-1) at Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (1-1)
Kenmore East (0-2) vs. South Park (1-1), at All High
Williamsville South (0-2) at Amherst (1-1)
Friday
All games at 7 p.m.
CSP (1-1) at Gowanda (2-0)
Randolph (2-0) at Franklinville/Ellicottville (2-0), at Franklinville
Wilson (0-2) at Portville (2-0)
Catt./Little Valley (0-2) at Silver Creek/Forestville (1-1), at Forestville
Springville (0-2) at Eden/North Collins (1-1), at Eden
Depew (0-2) at Alden (0-2)
Cleveland Hill (0-2) at Medina (2-0), at Veterans Park
Falconer/Cass./Maple Grove (2-0) at Cheektowaga (1-1), Spectrum
Dunkirk (0-2) at East Aurora/Holland (0-2) at East Aurora
Fredonia (2-0) at Tonawanda (1-1), WNYAthletics.com
Albion (0-2) at Olean (2-0)
Gran Island (0-2) at Iroquois (2-0)
Lake Shore (1-1) at Lewiston-Porter (0-2)
Pioneer (2-0) at West Seneca East (2-0), WNYAthletics.com
North Tonawanda (0-2) at Williamsville East (2-0)
Hamburg (1-1) at West Seneca West (1-1)
Kenmore West (1-1) at McKinley (2-0), at Riverside
Clarence (0-2) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-1)
Lockport (1-1) at Jamestown (0-2), WNYAthletics.com
Lancaster (2-0) at Williamsville North (2-0)
Orchard Park (2-0) at Sweet Home (2-0)
Bennett (1-1) at Austintown Fitch, Ohio (4-0)
Saturday
All games at 2 p.m. unless noted
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (1-1) at Lackawanna (2-0), 1 p.m.
Frontier (1-1) at Niagara Falls (0-2)
Starpoint (1-1) vs. Hutch-Tech (0-2), at Riverside
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (2-0) at Canisius (1-1), WNYAthletics.com
Akron (1-1) at Newfane (0-2)
Frewsburg (1-1) at JFK (1-1)
Huron Heights, Ontario at Bishop Timon-St. Jude (0-1)
Upper Canada College, Ontario (0-0) at St. Joe’s (2-0)
St. Michaels, Ontario at Cardinal O’Hara (0-2)
St. Andrews, Ontario at St. Mary’s (0-2)