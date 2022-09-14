 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football schedule for Week 3

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarence vs. Bennett Football Game

The Clarence Red Devils run out to the field before their football game against the Bennett Tigers at All High Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here is the high school football schedule for Week 3:

Thursday

All games at 7 p.m.

Maryvale (2-0) vs. Burgard/Performing Arts (1-1), at Riverside

Southwestern (1-1) at Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (1-1)

Kenmore East (0-2) vs. South Park (1-1), at All High

Williamsville South (0-2) at Amherst (1-1)

Friday

All games at 7 p.m.

CSP (1-1) at Gowanda (2-0)

Randolph (2-0) at Franklinville/Ellicottville (2-0), at Franklinville

Wilson (0-2) at Portville (2-0)

Catt./Little Valley (0-2) at Silver Creek/Forestville (1-1), at Forestville

Springville (0-2) at Eden/North Collins (1-1), at Eden

Depew (0-2) at Alden (0-2)

Cleveland Hill (0-2) at Medina (2-0), at Veterans Park

Falconer/Cass./Maple Grove (2-0) at Cheektowaga (1-1), Spectrum

Dunkirk (0-2) at East Aurora/Holland (0-2) at East Aurora

Fredonia (2-0) at Tonawanda (1-1), WNYAthletics.com

Albion (0-2) at Olean (2-0)

Gran Island (0-2) at Iroquois (2-0)

Lake Shore (1-1) at Lewiston-Porter (0-2)

Pioneer (2-0) at West Seneca East (2-0), WNYAthletics.com

North Tonawanda (0-2) at Williamsville East (2-0)

Hamburg (1-1) at West Seneca West (1-1)

Kenmore West (1-1) at McKinley (2-0), at Riverside

Clarence (0-2) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-1)

Lockport (1-1) at Jamestown (0-2), WNYAthletics.com

Lancaster (2-0) at Williamsville North (2-0)

Orchard Park (2-0) at Sweet Home (2-0)

Bennett (1-1) at Austintown Fitch, Ohio (4-0)

Saturday

All games at 2 p.m. unless noted

Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (1-1) at Lackawanna (2-0), 1 p.m.

Frontier (1-1) at Niagara Falls (0-2)

Starpoint (1-1) vs. Hutch-Tech (0-2), at Riverside

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (2-0) at Canisius (1-1), WNYAthletics.com

Akron (1-1) at Newfane (0-2)

Frewsburg (1-1) at JFK (1-1)

Huron Heights, Ontario at Bishop Timon-St. Jude (0-1)

Upper Canada College, Ontario (0-0) at St. Joe’s (2-0)

St. Michaels, Ontario at Cardinal O’Hara (0-2)

St. Andrews, Ontario at St. Mary’s (0-2)

