High school football schedule for Week 1 in Western New York

Here is the high school football schedule for Week 1 of the regular season, which begins Thursday:
Week 1
Thursday
Dunkirk at Lake Shore – 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at Starpoint – 7 p.m.
Friday (7 p.m. unless noted)
Hutch Tech at Niagara Wheatfield
Orchard Park at Clarence
Bennett at McDowell (Erie, Pa.)
Jamestown at Lancaster
Kenmore West at Sweet Home
Kenmore East at McKinley (at Riverside)
Williamsville East at Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Frontier
WNY-Maritime at Grand Island
Burgard at Springville
Iroquois at Southwestern
Falconer at Albion
Olean at East Aurora
Cleveland Hill at Maryvale
Newfane at Medina
Alden at RBL
Eden at Tonawanda
JFK at Chautauqua Lake
Allegany-Limestone at Portville
Silver Creek at Gowanda
Catt-LV at Frewsburg
St. Mary’s at Franklinville/EV (at E/Ville)
Saturday (7 p.m. unless noted)
Williamsville North at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.
Lockport at Hamburg
North Tonawanda at West Seneca West, 2 p.m.
Pioneer at Depew
Lew-Port at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Cheektowaga at West Seneca East
Akron at Fredonia
Randolph at Salamanca
Wilson at CSP (at Sherman), 1:30 p.m.