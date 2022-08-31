 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football schedule for Week 1 in Western New York

Canisius Football

Vincent Zimmerman, a quarterback for Canisius High, throws during a preseason practice.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is the high school football schedule for Week 1 of the regular season, which begins Thursday:

Week 1   

Thursday 

Dunkirk at Lake Shore – 6:30 p.m. 

Amherst at Starpoint – 7 p.m.

Friday (7 p.m. unless noted)

Hutch Tech at Niagara Wheatfield 

Orchard Park at Clarence 

Bennett at McDowell (Erie, Pa.) 

Jamestown at Lancaster 

Kenmore West at Sweet Home 

Kenmore East at McKinley (at Riverside) 

Williamsville East at Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.  

South Park at Frontier 

WNY-Maritime at Grand Island 

Burgard at Springville 

Iroquois at Southwestern 

Falconer at Albion 

Olean at East Aurora 

Cleveland Hill at Maryvale 

Newfane at Medina 

Alden at RBL 

Eden at Tonawanda 

JFK at Chautauqua Lake 

Allegany-Limestone at Portville 

Silver Creek at Gowanda 

Catt-LV at Frewsburg 

St. Mary’s at Franklinville/EV (at E/Ville) 

Saturday (7 p.m. unless noted) 

Williamsville North at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.

Lockport at Hamburg 

North Tonawanda at West Seneca West, 2 p.m.  

Pioneer at Depew 

Lew-Port at Lackawanna, 1 p.m. 

Cheektowaga at West Seneca East  

Akron at Fredonia 

Randolph at Salamanca 

Wilson at CSP (at Sherman), 1:30 p.m. 

