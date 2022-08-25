With the high school football season scheduled to begin next week, on-field officials “will be unavailable for the timeframe from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10,” the head of the Western New York chapter of the NYS Association of Certified Football Officials, told The Buffalo News on Thursday.

Contract negotiations have stalled between Section VI and the High School Sports Officials of Western New York, an organization that represents 33 officials groups over 16 sports.

The contract expires Aug. 31 with the first football games scheduled for Sept. 1. Regular season games in other fall sports also begin next week.

“Most of my guys have been doing this for a long time,” Mike Binkowski, the president of the local football chapter, told The News. “It has very little to do with money, to be honest with you. You have no idea what a brotherhood we are. I mean a real brotherhood. We are in a difficult position where we’re asked to continue doing services that we don’t feel are being recognized properly for our efforts.”

Daniel Teplesky, the president of the Western Niagara Frontier Board of Officials for Women’s Soccer, told The News that girls soccer officials also will be unavailable from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10.

High school officials are independent contractors and can accept or decline assignments on an individual basis.

In December, the sides agreed to a one-year extension to cover the 2021-22 academic year under the same terms as the previous year.

“This is a major integrity issue," Binkowski said. "We want to serve the section and we love the athletes. We understand the football season is compressed. I don’t want to take away exposure away from our athletes away for something we have very little control over. We love the game of football and I want our athletes to have the proper exposure they’ve worked so hard for.”

Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo has not responded for comment. He told The News earlier this week, "They're currently under contract and we're moving forward business as usual."

In a statement released by the officials organization, first obtained by The News, the group said it had been in contract talks with Section VI since December and that Section VI rejected the latest the latest offer Monday.

.@TBNSports has obtained the forthcoming press release from The High School Sports Officials of Western New York: • Section VI rejected their offer on Aug. 20 and claim “Section VI is unwilling to increase referee pays in times of inflation…” pic.twitter.com/G91SM0vDA1 — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) August 25, 2022

Chris Hope, the WNY sports officials organization representative, said Section VI “declared an impasse” by rejecting the offer.

It’s unknown when the sides will meet again. Hope said Section VI “broke off negotiations,” but the officials are “willing to hear another offer from the section.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“We are the lowest paid officials in New York State,” Hope said. “We are not asking for a huge amount of money.”

Hope tells The News the officials are looking for $4 to be added to their base this year, $5 in the second and third years, $3 in the fourth and fifth years, and $6 in the sixth year. The sides are currently negotiating a six-year deal, which Hope said the section wanted. Base pay varies by sport and level. For example, base pay for varsity officials in football, basketball, girls hockey and girls lacrosse is $96; base pay for varsity soccer is $92.50; and $90 for baseball and softball.

“In order for us to retain and recruit officials, we need to have an attractive base,” Hope said. “Even if we achieve the $4 base, we will still probably be the lowest paid in New York State. We’re willing to do that in order to service the schools and student-athletes of Western New York.”

In the statement, the officials said, “Section VI placed criteria on achieving the next level of base pay for the following year.” Hope says the section countered their base offer by saying officials would have to guarantee they’d cover 90% of the games.

“We can’t guarantee that,” Hope said. “If schools play too many games on one day, we don’t have enough officials. Nobody does. Our officials love to officiate and want to be out there.”

Across the United States, youth referees have decreased. Hope says given how negotiations have gone, the referees, who are independent contractors, are unsure if they feel valued enough to continue the job.

“The section offered, along with their base, an incentive where you have to increase membership by 10% every year and you would get the incentive,” Hope said. “We told them many times this was not workable. The numbers would be astronomically unattainable for our memberships to reach."

The officials countered by offering an incentive in which 80% of the working officials in a group cover the section’s minimum number of games and would earn an additional $3 the following year on their base. The section had the option to add $1 to the base, Hope said.

"No other section has criteria that has to be met in order to achieve the next base level for the following year," Hope said. "We up until this time have never had criteria in order to achieve the next base level. Now all of a sudden you're giving us our base but you want to put strings attached to it.

"Really, all this comes down to, and many have said this, guarantee our base, like they always have before. If they don't like the incentive that we've proposed, then just add one more dollar to the base. That's all we're asking for."

The incentive offer from the officials would be $5 in the first year, $6 in the second and third, $4 in year four and five, and $7 in year six.

The last time both sides had a face-to-face meeting was in early August, Hope said.

Another issue that’s been brought up is the distance some officials travel for assignments. Hope said in the new contract both parties have agreed upon a provision allowing officials to earn $20 if their trip is at least 60 miles round trip. Also agreed upon in the new proposal is when sectionals occur, officials will receive a $10 addition to their base," he said.

Hope says both sides have agreed to most of the contract and “the only outstanding issue is compensation. We want our base guaranteed.”

“Officials do this for the love of the game and the section needs to understand that officials are saying, ‘Enough is enough,’ ” Hope said.