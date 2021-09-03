High school football preview countdown: Class C preview

C North: Medina graduated stud athlete and first team All-Western New York pick Fry but still has numerous talented kids, including four who earned spots on either All-WNY second or third team or honorable mention. That includes returning quarterback Xander Payne, who threw for 1,054 yards and 15 TDs. Defensive end Joe Cecchini had seven sacks. Mustangs have nine returning starters on defense and seven on offense. Other key players for Medina include defensive linemen Chris Johnson and Dominic Larabee, Zach Oliver, Hayden Woodroe and Robert Arnold.

Akron went 5-1 overall but circumstances beyond its control limited the Tigers to just two league games, which they split. The Tigers won their Funke Bowl game versus Lackawanna and hope to ride that momentum into sectionals this fall. Among Akron’s four returning starters are two-way lineman Matt Covell and quarterback/safety Travis Fry. Chris Bergman is a key addition to the team, according to coach Andy Clouse.

Cleve Hill finished tied for second in this division at 2-2. Looking to help the Eagles make a push for the postseason are seniors Justin Rojek, Chase Williams and Josh Walters.