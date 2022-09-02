High school football preview: Class D

Teams: Eight. Cattaraugus/Little Valley, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Frewsburg, Gowanda/Pine Valley, Portville, Randolph, Wilson.

Who’s new?: Gowanda/Pine Valley and Wilson drop from Class C. Frewsburg returns to 11-man football after playing eight man.

Who’s gone? Silver Creek/Forestville moved up to Class C.

Defending champion: Randolph won its first sectional title since 2014 with a 26-0 win over Franklinville/Ellicottville.

Returning All-WNY first-teamers: Xander Hind, Randolph.

What to expect: Last season, Randolph was dominant. The Cardinals won games by an average of 31.9 points, and their last three victories of the season were shutouts before a loss in the Far West Regionals. This season could be the sequel. Senior Xander Hind was a Connolly Cup finalist a season ago, and had three games of at least 200 rushing yards. Hind was fourth in the section in rushing yards (1,837), third in rushing touchdowns (24) and third in carries (234).

They’ll run the offense through Hind, because he’s their best player on that side of the ball. He also isn't a secret, but that doesn't mean opposing defenses can stop him. On defense, senior Jaiden Huntington will be their defensive anchor after posting 93 tackles last season.

Franklinville/Ellicottville has advanced to consecutive sectional final games, going 1-1 in those appearances. They finished last season 7-3 overall and with a loss to Medina. Although their top players graduated, the Titans are in a good with those coming back, including running back Beau Bielecki (157 yards, two touchdowns). Their defense will be led by seniors Ben Brol and Hayden Trietley, who combined for 90 tackles a season ago.

Wilson senior Drew Dabil is expected to step in as the team’s quarterback. He had a few opportunities last season with 134 passing yards, six completions and a touchdown. They went 7-3 as a a senior-led group last season, and they drop to Class D this season.

“I want my guys to get better everyday compete to the best of their ability and be great students,” coach Bill Atlas said.

Portville returns its top three rushers in juniors Kaedon Holcomb and Luke Petryszak, and senior Zander Keim. Holcomb led the team with 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries. Keim led the team in receiving yards with 271 yards. He also nabbed four touchdowns. Petryszak returns as the quarterback after throwing for 594 yards, with 49 completions and five touchdowns.

Last season in Class C, Gowanda/Pine Valley went 3-6. The Panthers will look to junior Quentin Centner to become the primary receiver, after he was third on the team in receiving yards (142) and receptions (seven). Brett Eberling, in his first year with the program, expects his team to be intelligent on the field.

“We will play tough and smart football. The overall goal is to get better each day and execute at a high level in all phases,” he said.

CSP has been one of the best teams for a while, with a 7-3 record last season and a 48-18 mark over the last eight seasons, which included two sectional titles. They have also reached the state final in that stretch. A new season brings similar expectations. Leading rusher Trent Burchanowski had 628 yards and 13 touchdowns a season ago on 105 carries. CSP will also have seniors Gabe Roth and Austin White as rushing options. Both averaged more than five yards per carry. Defensively, senior Lucas Lisciandro returns as the team’s leading tackler with 67.

Frewsburg ended the season 7-3 and reached the Section V eight-man final. Returning will be junior Vincent Sanfilippo, who had 344 rushing yards and four touchdowns last season. Another core player for the Bears will be senior Draven Dejesus. He had a brief appearance at quarterback, but he had 36 carries for 141 yards and five touchdowns as a running back.

Cattaraugus/Little Valley, led by longtime coach Tim Miller, went 1-7 last season, with its lone victory coming against Cardinal O'Hara.

Notable games

CSP vs. Wilson, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Wilson makes its Class D debut against one of the top team’s in the area.

Randolph at Franklinville/Ellicottville, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.: The early season meeting will be a rematch of the sectional final, and also could be a preview for this year's final.

CSP vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville, Oct.15, 1:30 p.m.: Matchup of two of the three Class D teams to win at least seven games last season. Due to the bracket, they crossed paths in the opening round of the playoffs, with the Titans getting the 6-3 win.

Title time: The Section VI final is Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Far West Regional will be either Nov. 18 or Nov. 19. Times and sites haven’t been finalized, but the game will be hosted by Section V. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 25-26 at Union Endicott High School in Endicott. The state championship games will be held Dec. 2-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Outlook: With Class D having grown to eight teams, it will be a battle for the four playoff spots. Randolph has much of its core back, and given its domination last season, it’s hard to envision some version of that won’t return. Although the Cardinals rightfully will be the favorite to win the section, teams such as CSP, Wilson, and Franklinville/Ellicottville could make things interesting.