High school football preview: Class C

Teams: 18 teams in three divisions of six.

C North: Akron, Cleveland Hill, Medina, Newfane, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville, Tonawanda.

C Central: Alden, Depew, Eden/North Collins, JFK, Lackawanna, Springville.

C South: Allegany-Limestone, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Fredonia, Salamanca, Silver Creek/Forestville, Southwestern.

Who’s new?: Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville.

Who’s gone?: Cassadaga Valley/Falconer/Maple Grove moves up to Class B and Gowanda/Pine Valley drops to Class D.

Defending champion: Medina won its second consecutive Section VI Class D championship by defeating Fredonia 58-6.

Returning All-WNY first-teamers: None.

What to expect in C North: Medina went 11-1, with its lone loss coming in the Far West Regional. After an 8-0 regular season, the Mustangs won their three sectional playoff games by an average of 33.3 points. Medina was simply that much better than everyone else.

Leading the way for their hopes of a three-peat is senior Noah Skinner. He led the team with 73 total tackles, and was second in sacks with six. When he’s not being a menace on defense, he’s carrying the ball. Skinner led the team by rushing 740 yards on 84 carries for 11 touchdowns. Medina will need to replace quarterback Xander Payne, who threw for 22 touchdowns and ran for an additional seven.

“We have a solid group of kids returning up front, but will be young at the skill positions,” coach Eric Valley said. “Our 'O' and 'D' will need to be physical at the point of attack if we want to find success this season.”

The focus of Akron’s offense will turn to senior Christopher Bergman. Last season, he was third on the team in rushing yards (227 yards on 37 carries) and led in receiving (395 yards, 20 catches six touchdowns). Senior Donny Kreher will be looked upon to have a bigger role for the Tigers, who started last season at 5-0.

Cleveland Hill has been in reset mode for the last few years following their run of three consecutive titles. The Golden Eagles went 3-6 a season ago and should be more competitive. The offense ran through senior Larry Burgin, who was eighth in Section VI in carries with 183, and was 22nd in yards with 980. He had seven rushing touchdowns. The Golden Eagles expect to be better on defense with another year of experience along the defensive line.

Newfane starts the season having graduated its top seven rushers, four of its top five receivers and starting quarterback Ryan Kramp. After going 4-5 last season, the Panthers will be very young. Junior Ben Dickinson led the team in receiving yards last season with 229 yards on eight receptions.

After a season of eight-man football in the Fall II season in the spring of 2021, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lydonville returned to 11-man last fall and went 1-7 in Class B. Trenton Muck is expected to remain as the starting quarterback.

Tonawanda went 0-9, but showed flashes throughout last season and begins anew with Henry Fumerelle as head coach. A former University at Buffalo player, Fumerelle has coached at several schools in WNY, most recently as an assistant at McKinley. The Warriors graduated leading rusher and quarterback Zach Wood, who had 323 yards on 52 carries and two touchdowns. Tonawanda also graduated its top four receivers.

What to expect in C Central: Depew went 6-3 overall and undefeated in league play at 5-0. It will be a different-looking team minus star running back Carson Alberti. Chris Peters and Mohamed Khalil are expected to be the primary backs. Khalil was also versatile and was used as a receiver and defensive end. Senior Nick Walden led the team in total tackles with 86 and five sacks. Defensive end Jeremy Clark should be a big contributor.

Lackawanna will have some familiarity on offense, coming off a 4-1 season in the division and sectional semifinal appearance. Top two senior wide receivers Ashlin Alexander-Hall (296 yards 20 receptions, three touchdowns) and Shyhiem Smalls (196 yards, 11 receptions, one touchdown) were the only receivers on the team with at least 10 receptions. Senior quarterback Billy Gechell recorded 721 passing yards on 50 completions, with eight touchdowns.

Eden/North Collins will have a different look defensively with Matt Sweet, Sam Tambacas and Taesyn Slating becoming the primary linemen. The trio are the only returnees with at least 20 tackles last season. Sweet also served as the team’s quarterback, with 422 passing yards, four completions and three touchdowns. He was the team's leading rusher, as well, with 841 yards, 118 carries and 10 touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see who will emerge as his primary targets, as their top four players in receiving yards have graduated.

JFK is expecting senior Lukas Gang to have a much larger role after only 61 rushing yards last season. Gang was also a key piece to the defense, recording 50 tackles. The team will look to improve upon last season's 4-5 record as Lindsey Taylor begins his second season as coach.

Junior Max Perry will be the leader of a youthful Springville team. He led the Griffins a season ago with 51 tackles, six of which were for a loss. The team went 1-8 and will have growing pains.

“With 60 percent of the roster being sophomores, there is a fair amount of inexperience at this level, but those sophomores did not lose a game at the Modified A level the last two years," coach Brian Kader said. "Our hope is that the winning mentality of the youngsters can mesh with the returning talent of our veterans to produce a playoff appearance. Our division is very competitive from top to bottom, and I could see any team qualifying for the postseason.”

Senior Alexander Wypij rushed for 575 yards and one touchdown on 107 carries for Alden, which opened with a victory last season and finished 1-7. He also led the team in total tackles with 64. Anthony Buono, a former Depew quarterback, steps in as head coach.

What to expect in C South: Fredonia had a perfect regular season before running into unbeaten Medina in the sectional final. The Hillbillies' powerful offense was led by All-WNY second teamers Matthew Lotter and Nick Whitfield, a quarterback named to the all-state first team in Class C. This season, Fredonia returns a more veteran defense with senior Micah Davis (91 tackles), senior Matt Cash (59 tackles) and Samuel Atzrott (53 tackles). The defense will be fine. The question is more about getting points on the board. Davis was their third-leading rusher with 301 yards, and senior Ethan Fry was the leader in receiving with 512 yards.

Salamanca returns four starters on offense and defense from a team that went 8-2 in the Warriors' first year in Class C. The rushing attack will rely on Jesse Stahlman, who picked up 1,044 yards, along with 10 touchdowns, on 171 carries. He will work behind a rebuilt line that returns only senior Jaxon Tarr. Coach Chad Bartoszek is optimistic about what his team can achieve.

"This team has potential to continue winning trends of the last two years and compete at the highest levels of the league,” he said.

Last year was an anomaly for Southwestern after five consecutive sectional final appearances. The Trojans went 6-4, and upset Depew in the first round before losing to Fredonia in the semifinal. Junior Jameson Walsh will be projected as the team’s primary rusher, after 561 yards and six touchdowns on 85 carries. Southwestern’s top two receivers, seniors Cameron Lemk (611 yards, nine touchdowns) and Matt Pannes (499 yards, three touchdowns), will be looked upon to once again be playmakers for the Trojans, who must replace quarterback/defensive back Aidan Kennedy, who has been a big part of the program's success.

Allegany-Limestone is a young team on the rise. The Gators return Kevin Edwards-Hardy and Mike Frederick, their top two rushers, and their top three receivers – seniors Andrew Giardini, Gabe Ramadhan and Jake Herbert. It could be a year of taking a step forward and coach Marcus Grove knows it.

“Our league schedule is always a gauntlet, and we are looking forward to competing this year in the league with hopes of making and contending in the playoffs,” he said.

Silver Creek/Forestville moves up from Class D after a 1-7 season. The team’s core includes senior quarterback Matt Woleben and junior receiver Ray Cortes.

Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton is another young team looking to improve with a limited roster.

“Having 30 kids who are engaged and bring it every practice makes coaching a lot of fun," coach Ryan Gibbs said.

Despite their youth, Gibbs has has set a goal of making the playoffs.

Notable games

Medina vs. Newfane, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.: If Medina has hopes for a sectional three-peat, this matchup will be a good test.

Southwestern vs. Fredonia, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.: It will be a rematch of a sectional semifinal. The Hillbillies narrowly beat the Trojans 28-21 last year, and this regular season game could have playoff implications.

Medina vs. Albion, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.: The two longtime rivals meet in the final game of the regular season.

Title time: The Section VI final is Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Far West Regional will be either Nov. 18 or Nov. 19. Times and sites haven’t been finalized, but the game will be hosted by Section V. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 25-26 at Union Endicott High School in Endicott. The state championship games will be held Dec. 2-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Outlook: Recent history makes Medina the favorite to three-peat after being dominant from start to finish last season. Who will emerge as a challenger?