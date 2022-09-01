High school football preview: Class B

Teams: 13 in two divisions.

Class B1: Burgard/Performance Arts, Iroquois, Pioneer, West Seneca East, Lakeshore, Lewiston-Porter.

Class B2: Albion, Cheektowaga, Dunkirk, East Aurora/Holland, Falconer/Cassadaga/Maple Grove, Maryvale, Olean.

Who’s new?: Falconer/Cassadaga moves up from C South as part of a merged program with Maple Grove, which had moved to eight-man football.

Who’s gone?: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.

Defending champion: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences won three consecutive Class B sectional titles and advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s state semifinal. The Falcons were on a great run in Class B, but have moved up to Class A3. Four teams in each division will make the playoffs.

Returning All-WNY first-teamer: Nate McGoldrick, WR/TE, Iroquois.

What to expect in B1: Iroquois was the only team in Class B to win double-digit games last season (10-1) and advanced to their second consecutive sectional championship game. They begin their pursuit of a third appearance without All-WNY first-team QB Trey Kleitz, who graduated. Younger brother Justus Kleitz, a freshman, is expected to play quarterback.

The team returns senior Nate McGoldrick, and he’ll look to top his All-WNY first-team season, which saw him accumulate 908 receiving yards on 47 receptions and 16 touchdowns. Iroquois also returns All-WNY second-teamer Trevor Barry, who was ninth in the section in rushing (1,344) and 10th in rushing touchdowns (18). Barry was versatile in their offense, also racking up 540 receiving yards on 45 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Burgard/Performance Arts went 4-6 a season ago and were led offensively by a senior-heavy group. While the Bulldogs have a number of returning starters, they also will need players to fill the voids left by last year’s group, notably leading rusher Lamar Hampton and quarterback Kire Eaglin, and also with the team losing receiver Kevon Walker to Canisius. Walker had 246 yards, 26 receptions, and four touchdowns last season.

Pioneer is hitting a restart this season a 5-4 campaign last fall. The team’s new quarterback will be sophomore Gavin Schwab, who played junior varsity for Canisius last year, and will replace three-year starter Brody Hopkins. It’ll be his first year on varsity, and he’ll have an opportunity to show his skills. Pioneer also should get strong contributions from running back/defensive back Kyle Stover. Longtime coach James Duprey has expectations for his season to compete despite their youth. “Pioneer is young and inexperienced, but hopes to contend in a very difficult Class B1 division," he said.

West Seneca East started the season strong with a 5-0 record, but then ended the season 2-3. The Trojans still found a way to advance to the Class B semifinal. The team will lean on senior QB/RB Mike Hayes and senior lineman Mike Kwiatkowski.

Lake Shore finished last season 1-8, and ended on a six-game losing streak. The Eagles' 2021 season didn’t go according to plan, but the new season will give them an opportunity to improve. Fifth-year coach Dan Russell says the “program continues to grow. Great group of guys and will definitely be competitive this year.” On offense, they’ll rely on the production of senior WR/RB Aiden Kazmarek. He had 330 receiving yards, 34 receptions and four touchdowns, along with 87 rushing yards and 48 carries.

It's a new era at Lewiston-Porter, with Derek Tracy manning the sideline as head coach in his third year with the program. The Lancers were 1-7 last season. Their core will be made up of James Marshall, Tommy Pozak, Anthony Aversa, Matt Barber and Austin Woods. The theme for the Lancers to be successful is, “If we trust the person to our right and our left, we’ll be competitive in every game,” Tracy said.

What to expect in B2: Albion is coming off a 6-3 season, in which the Purple Eagles advanced to the sectional semifinal game. With a core of seniors, this could be their year to try to take that next step. Senior dual-threat quarterback Amari Jones will look to top his junior season of 863 passing yards, 51 completions, and 10 touchdowns, along with 252 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His primary target will once again be senior Javon Jones. He had 509 receiving yards with 28 receptions and six touchdowns.

Cheektowaga finished 3-6 after a 1-5 start last season. The Warriors have quarterbacks Jason Moye and Matt Barr, receiver Nasir Stone, and leading rusher Cameron Warburton (952 yards, 11 touchdown) as part of seven returning starters on offense.

Dunkirk running back senior Quanteer Neallard had 1,022 rushing yard season on 151 carries and made it into the end zone three times a season ago. As a team, Dunkirk also returns quarterback senior Noah Sikes for the second year of coach Mark Benton’s second tenure with the program.

East Aurora/Holland went 2-7 overall and 1-5 in B South. Senior running back Maxwell Frier, who ran for 564 yards and 83 carries and six touchdowns, is back. The receiving group includes senior Lux Fiegel and William Mersmann.

It's the first year for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove, as the combined Falconer and Cassadaga team went 5-6. Senior Dalton Caldwell had an impressive junior season with 731 rushing yards, 101 carries, and nine touchdowns. Senior Matt Welsh led the team in receiving with 257 yards with 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

The star of Maryvale’s 2021 season was Kevin Jobity Jr., who played both sides of the ball and earned himself a Syracuse scholarship. He is a key loss for the program, but Maryvale has senior running back Justus Hill, who had 636 yards, 101 carries, and 10 touchdowns. Third-year coach Nick Todaro is “looking forward to an opportunity to be successful in a very tough league.”

Olean will be a youthful team, having graduated many players from last season. Senior Cade Anastasia led the team in receiving yards with 325 on 15 receptions and had six touchdowns. Anastasia also had 37 tackles. On defense, senior Chris Bargy was second in tackles with 52. Coach Phillip Veechio is optimistic of the season, saying, “although we are young at some key positions we have a lot of players coming back that played a lot of meaningful snaps last season.”

Notable games

Iroquois vs. Southwestern, Friday, 7 p.m.: It was be a new start for both programs at quarterback as Iroquois is without Trey Kleitz and Southwestern is minus Aidan Kennedy.

Albion at Medina, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.: Longstanding rivals match up on a Thursday night late in the season.

Maryvale at Cheektowaga, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.: Neighboring schools close the regular season against each other.

Title time: The Section VI final is Nov. 11 at 4:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Far West Regional will be either Nov. 18 or Nov. 19. Times and sites haven’t been finalized, but will be hosted by Section V. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 25-26 at Union Endicott High School in Endicott. The state championship games will be held Dec. 2-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.