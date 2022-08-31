High school football preview: Class AA

Teams: Five. Bennett, Hutch-Tech, Lancaster, Niagara Falls, and Orchard Park.

Who’s new?: None.

Who’s gone?: Clarence and Williamsville North drop to A1.

Defending champion: Bennett. The Tigers defeated Lancaster, 14-10, in the Section VI championship game last season, ending the Legends' run of five consecutive sectional titles. Bennett won its first sectional championship since winning Class A in 2016.

Returning All-WNY first teamers: Rashard Perry, Bennett, DL; Jayden Lewis, Bennett, LB; Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster, OL; Dylan Evans, Orchard Park, WR.

What to expect: With two All-WNY returners and a chunk of their roster returning, including four linemen that made All-WNY second or third team, Bennett is in a prime position to repeat as sectional champions. Bennett (11-2 overall) reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state final behind a defense that had four shutouts, including in a Far West Regional victory against Cicero-North Syracuse.

Perry, a Syracuse commit, is viewed as a three-star recruit and the third-best player in New York State in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Perry led the state in sacks with 23.0 last season and had 110 tackles. Lewis, a University at Buffalo commit, led the state in interceptions with 12 and returned eight for touchdowns. He also scored six touchdowns as a receiver.

Lancaster, Bennett’s foe in the sectional championship game, is entering a season in the unfamiliar role of hunter, but that won’t faze the program accustomed to winning. The Legends return two All-WNY first-team members – Carlsen and Micah Harry. Harry was second in Section VI a season ago in carries (256), seventh in yards (1,375) and eighth in touchdowns (19). Lancaster hasn’t gone consecutive seasons without a sectional title since 2014 and 2015. This will be their last opportunity to win the Class AA title before an expected move to the newly created Class AAA next year.

Orchard Park is entering the 2022 season for the last time with the quarterback-receiver duo of Ben Gocella and Evans, who have played together since Little Loop. Gocella threw for 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Evans, who is receiving FBS interest, is coming off a 17-touchdown season, which was three shy of tying the Western New York record.

Hutch-Tech is trusting Marine Corps veteran and former Maryvale assistant coach Micah Harris to engineer change. Over the last three seasons, Hutch Tech went 1-22, and Harris believes he can help reverse that slide. “I knew what the district needed,” he said. The Engineers were one of three Section VI teams to go winless, but are helpful that Harris can begin a steady rebuild.

Niagara Falls went 1-8 a season ago, with their lone win coming against Hutch-Tech. The team has a 3-11 record over the last two seasons. The Wolverines also will be heading to Class AAA next year.

Notable games

• Hutch-Tech at Niagara Wheatfield, 7 p.m. Friday: New eras begin for the Engineers and Falcons, as Harris will be making his Hutch-Tech debut against Niagara Wheatfield’s Erik O’Bryan, who will also be in his first year in the job.

• Jamestown at Lancaster, 7 p.m. Friday: The Legends will host the reigning Section VI Class A champions in a nonleague game to begin their 2022 season.

• Orchard Park at Clarence, 7 p.m. Friday: The Quakers will be on the road as first-year coach Mike Cieslik makes his debut as Orchard Park’s new coach. Ciselik replaced Craig Dana, who spent four seasons as their coach, and led them to a 25-11 record and two Section VI Class AA finals appearances.

• Canisius at Lancaster, 7 p.m. Sept. 30: The most anticipated game of the season as it's a rare public vs. private matchup between two of the best teams in the area.

• Bennett at Lancaster, 7 p.m. Oct. 7: A rematch of the last three Class AA sectional finals.

Title time

The Section VI Class AA final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. All tickets will be $10. The Far West Regional will be either Nov. 18 or 19. Times and sites haven’t been set, but will be hosted by Section VI. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 25-26 at Union Endicott High School in Endicott. The state championship games will be held Dec. 2-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Outlook: It seems as if all the offseason chatter was about just how good and deep Bennett is. Coach Steve McDuffie is aware that competing for a state championship only happens in a small window and not many programs get that chance.

The likeliest of teams to play spoiler to a Bennett repeat will be Lancaster, who only lost by four to the Tigers in the sectional championship game. It’s worth noting Bennett defeated Lancaster, 48-24, during the 2021 regular season.

Either way, Bennett will aim to prove the sequel can be just as good or better than the first installment.

Class AA Schedule

WEEK 1

Friday, Sept. 2

Hutch-Tech at Niagara Wheatfield, 7 p.m.

Orchard Park at Clarence, 7 p.m.

Bennett at McDowell (Erie, Pa.), 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Williamsville North at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 8

McKinley vs. Hutch Tech at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Jamestown at Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

Clarence vs. Bennett at All-High, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Lancaster at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 16

Orchard Park at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.

Bennett at Austintown Fitch (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Frontier at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.

Starpoint vs. Hutch Tech at Riverside, 2 p.m.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 22

Hutch Tech at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Bennett at Orchard Park, 1 p.m.

Niagara Falls at Lockport, 2 p.m.

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 30

Niagara Falls at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

WNY-Maritime vs. Bennett at All-High, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Orchard Park vs. Hutch Tech at Riverside, 2 p.m.

WEEK 6

Friday, Oct. 7

Orchard Park at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

Bennett at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Hutch Tech at Niagara Falls, 2 p.m.

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 14

Hutch Tech at Williamsville East, 7 p.m.

Niagara Falls vs. Bennett at All-High, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

WEEK 8

Friday, Oct. 21

Niagara Falls at Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Depew, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Bennett vs. Hutch Tech at Riverside, 2 p.m.