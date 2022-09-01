High school football preview: Class A

Teams: 20. Six in A1; seven each in A2 and A3.

A1: Clarence, Frontier, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Wheatfield, Williamsville North.

A2: Hamburg, Kenmore West, McKinley, North Tonawanda, Sweet Home, West Seneca West, Williamsville East.

A3: Amherst, Grand Island, Kenmore East, South Park, Starpoint, Williamsville South, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.

Who’s new?: Williamsville North and Clarence drop from Class AA. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences moves up from B North.

Who’s gone?: No one.

Defending champion: Jamestown. The Red Raiders shut out Frontier 41-0 at Highmark Stadium to win their first Section VI football title since 2014, and their 12th in program history.

Returning All-WNY first teamers: None.

What to expect overall: This will be the first year with three divisions, as last season had nine teams in A North and eight in A South. Of the eight teams that qualified for the Class A playoffs last season, four teams now in A1 reached the postseason, followed by three now in A2 and one now in A3. Of all the teams across the three divisions, Jamestown is the only team to win at least 10 games a season ago. The new wrinkle is WNY/Maritime, which won has three consecutive sectional championships in Class B.

What to expect in A1: Jamestown will be without state Class A Co-Player of the Year and reigning Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Jaylen Butera. Butera was a threat in all three phases and finished with 45 total touchdowns, two shy of matching the WNY record. He also had 90 tackles and five interceptions. The Red Raiders will have to find a way to make up for his large absence.

Large expectations will be placed on senior Trey Drake to have an All-WNY caliber season. The North Dakota State University quarterback verbal commit had 88 completions on 147 attempts for 1,450 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 59% completion percentage and 9.9 yards per attempt are among the reasons he's one of the best passers in Western New York and could lead to Jamestown having a more pass-heavy offense.

Frontier made it to the Class A championship game last season with a mix of All-WNY caliber players. The Falcons be in an interesting position this year, having graduated their top three rushers in Jack Novak, Dylan Mack, and All-WNY second teamer Vinnie Monaco. The Falcons also graduated quarterback Austin Lippert and their top three receivers in Mack, Conrad Ring, and Gavin Borello, and their top nine leaders in total tackles.

Clarence drops to Class A after making the Section VI Class AA semifinal a season ago. Having graduated three All-WNY players from a 7-3 team, Clarence will need to replace those voids. The Red Devils were a rushing offense led by seniors Garrett White and Scott Raymond, who had more than 700 yards each. A bulk of the responsibility will fall to Brady Culhane, who is coming off a 289-yard rushing season. Joining the backfield will be senior Jeremy Connor, who transferred from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. With the Marauders, Connor rushed for 144 yards on 54 carries. He also spent time at quarterback, throwing for 159 yards with 24 completions on 59 attempts. He could be dual threat for Clarence, as the Red Devils will also be returning senior Grayson White, who led the team in receptions with 17 for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Lockport went 4-5 last season and had a winning record in league play, going 4-2 in A North. Due to the realignment, the only team they beat last season that is in A1 is Niagara Wheatfield. A quick glance at the results from last season tells the story of a team with wide swings in big victories and big losses. The Lions enter the season having graduated All-WNY third teamer Logan Wendt, who was top 10 in Section VI in receptions (46), receiving yards (703), and touchdowns (nine). Lockport also graduated leading rusher Jaheim Clayton.

Erik O’Bryan slides in to lead Niagara Wheatfield after Joe Kiszka stepped down after three seasons. The Falcons went 1-8 last season, and although the win-loss record wasn’t the best, O’Bryan is excited by increased participation. A player to watch on the Falcons is junior Te’Sean Mathews, an All-WNY honorable mention a season ago. Mathews led the team with 503 rushing yards on 99 carries, and also led the team in total tackles with 32. Quarterback Xander Fletcher threw for 1,383 yards and 13 touchdowns, and was ninth in completions in Section VI with 121.

Last season in Class AA, Williamsville North was a team in the middle, going 3-3 in the class. The Spartans were a young team, but will return a senior core, including quarterback Mitch Kelly and wide receiver/running back Kendal Donovan. The Spartans will have back five of their defensive players who accumulated at least 20 tackles – Kelly, Anthony Thomas, Evan Locke, Jordan Ferby and Joseph Echevarria-Conde.

What to expect in A2: Hamburg made it to the Class A semifinals last season, upsetting No. 1 seed Grand Island in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will be returning Jeffrey Leavell, who was third on the team in rushing last season with 128 yards on 32 carries, and second in receiving with 139 yards and seven receptions.

Kenmore West went 5-4 overall and 5-1 in A North last season and should be able to improve from its playoff run. Success offensively was led by senior Jermaine Atkins, who led the team in receiving yards (257), receptions (18), rushing yards (965) and was second in total carries (100). He also had a seven-touchdown game against North Tonawanda. With Conner Walker having graduated, a new face will be under center.

Like Kenmore West, McKinley went 5-4. Coach Brian Davis, who’s entering his fourth season, said he expects the team “to win the division and win the section.” Obviously, he’s setting the bar high. McKinley returns sophomore Tyrone Hughes, an All-WNY honorable mention a season ago, who was one of 21 players in Section VI with at least 1,000 rushing yards (1,057). He’ll be sharing the backfield with senior Azari Adugnae, who split time at running back and quarterback.

North Tonawanda went 2-7 and 1-5 in A North last season. Ben Bunker is in his second season and he thinks the summer changed the program.

“The offseason brought this team together, no longer a group of individuals. It’s about one thing. The team. The team. The team,” he said.

Leading the way will be senior Nash Rieselman, who is coming off a season with 1,026 passing yards, 71 completions and 13 touchdowns. Rieselman was also third on the team in rushing yards, with 277 yards, and first in carries, with 64.

It was an emotional 2021 season for the Sweet Home, as coach Jeremy Zimmer spent part of the season in the hospital after suffering multiple strokes in October. Despite at times not having its coach on the sideline, the Panthers had a successful season going 6-3.

West Seneca West coach Michael Vastola enters his eighth season after finishing 5-5 in the fall.

"We are a young team with a lot of promise and potential," he said. "Aiming for the playoffs, but focusing on growth one day at a time.”

The team graduated its top three rushers, two of its leading receivers and all three quarterbacks.

Williamsville East struggled in 2021, going 1-8 and 0-7 in A South play. A new season means an opportunity to show development beyond wins and losses, as coach Michael Torillo said, “Every practice is our best practice.” Leading those practices with the aim of building off last season has been senior quarterback Sean Sansone, who was fourth in the section in passing yards (2,169), third in completions (173) and fifth in touchdowns (26). He’s favorite target will once again be senior Dorian Facen Jr. The two complemented each other well, with Facen leading the team in receiving yards (707).

What to expect in A3: Williamsville South’s season will have many people paying attention, more so because of the Billies' new coach. Former UB quarterback Joe Licata will be coaching his alma mater. He replaces Kraig Kurzanski, who was 88-49 in 15 season, and has returned to his alma mater, Canisius High School. The Billies went 7-3 last season with three now graduated players selected to All-WNY. Exepct this season to be a learning experience as Licata begins to put his mark on the program. A big bright spot for the team is senior quarterback Jason Green, who played last season at Lockport. Green was sixth in the section in passing yards, with 1,966, 10th in touchdowns, with 21, and sixth in completions, with 157.

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences moves up to A3 after going 9-2 in B North. The Falcons advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class B state semifinal, and have won three straight sectional titles. In a new class, they’ll be tested. They graduated three of their top four rushers, but return quarterback Montrice Webster, who attempted just 27 passes last season and is expected to throw more often. Jameer Thomas, who averaged 13.2 yards per carry, also is back.

Jason Beckman begins his 11th season leading Amherst. The Tigers went 2-7 and were a rush-heavy team with Teddy McDuffie Jr., who was fifth in the section in receptions and yards. Without McDuffie, the team will have to run its offense by committee. Beckman is excited with the players on his roster, though.

"I think we have some players that are going to turn some heads," he said.

Grand Island won A North with a 7-2 record last season and went 6-0 in the division. The team returns six starters on offense and four on defense for longtime coach Dean Santorio. It will be interesting to see how the Islanders bounce back, as they enter the season without eight of their top nine rushers, including quarterback Justin Horvath, who threw for 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Coming off a 6-3 season, Starpoint returns the trio of Gage LaPlante, Evan Floss and Luke Davis. Floss was second on the team in receiving yards (502) and third in rushing (124). Coach Tim Racey, entering his third season, has his mind focused on improvement: “We are going to continue to push the envelope on excellence, success, and hard work. One percent better each day.”

South Park was 5-5 last season, and 15-year coach Tim Delaney is transparent on where his team is going: “The Sparks will look to improve as the season progresses as there are many questions on the small varsity roster.” Delaney said. The South Park roster is listed as 24 players. The team “will lean heavily” on junior Noah Willoughby and senior Demarie Johnson. Willoughby was second in the section in passing yards (2.644), third in touchdowns (26) and second in completions (175) and attempts (297).

After going 0-8, Kenmore East has decided to change things up. Matthew O’Malley takes over as head coach and has been with the program for nine years. When asked his expectations and hopes for the season, he simply wants to “keep improving every week.”

Notable games:

• Jamestown at Lancaster, Friday, 7 p.m.: It’ll be the reigning Section VI Class AA finalist versus the Section VI Class A champions in a high-profile season opener.

• WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Falcons start their journey in a new class against Grand Island, the reigning No. 1 overall seed in Class A.

• Jamestown at Frontier, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.: It is a rematch of last season's Class A final.

Title time: The Section VI Class A final is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. All tickets will be $10. The Far West Regional will be either Nov. 18 or Nov. 19. Times and sites haven’t been finalized, but will be hosted by Section VI. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 25-26 at Union Endicott High School in Endicott. The state championship games will be held Dec. 2-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.