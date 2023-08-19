Ja’Meer Thomas was ready for Saturday to arrive.

Thomas is a senior on the Bennett football team, a Division I prospect and a part of a Tigers program that saw the highs and the lows in its 2022 Class AA state championship-winning season.

As his team prepared to begin practices for the fall season on Saturday, Thomas wanted his team to take the lessons it learned from last season – including forfeiting its first four wins due to the use of an ineligible player, then winning two must-win regular-season games to make the playoffs – and apply it to this season.

“It’s overcoming adversity,” Thomas said. “We faced a lot of adversity. We know how to overcome things, and we know how to stay focused, stay on the right path and lock in.”

The excitement for Thomas and his teammates was unmistakable as they prepared for the start of fall practices. Bennett’s linemen held a team meeting the night before the first practice. The Tigers' skill players got their last summer reps on the field – they spent the summer meeting for workouts and conditioning.

“I’m ready just to play football,” said Thomas, whose team opens the season Sept. 2 at Lockport. “It’s been a long eight months.”

Organized practices for New York State Public High School Athletic Association football programs began Saturday, three days after the state’s Catholic schools, including St. Joe’s, Bishop Timon-St. Jude and Canisius, began practices Wednesday.

Fourth-year St. Joe’s coach Michael Corona has found that he’s doing less teaching, unlike three years ago, when he took over the program. Only 40 players signed up to play football during the 2020-21 school year, and more than half were freshmen.

Those freshmen are now seniors, atop a program that has 155 players.

“That year, I had to break things down to a simple level,” Corona said. “Now, I don’t have to quite break things down as slowly, and the older guys are helping the younger players in lines, in the weight room, and in the locker room. I still have to teach them, but they’re learning so much quicker.”

The public schools have a maximum of 11 workout dates between the start of fall practices and the start of high school football season Sept. 1; Starpoint opens Aug. 31 against Health Sciences/Buffalo Academy of Science/Global Concepts.

However, many programs design offseason workout plans, hold spring sessions to go over the offenses and defenses they want to install and participate in 7-on-7 tournaments or leagues.

By the time this week rolled around, Jamestown football coach Tom Langworthy was confident in his team's preparation for this season.

Langworthy doesn’t want his team to look back on last season in which it won the Section VI Class A championship. He wants his team to look forward to this season; the Red Raiders open Sept. 1 against Baldwinsville of Section III at Strider Field.

“We want our players to play free, play fast and not think because we’re prepared,” Langworthy said. “I don’t want this team to be the 2022 team. I want them to be the best 2023 team.

“I try to take that pressure off the kids, a lot. Everything we ask you to do Friday night, we’ve done it in practice, and now it’s time to put it in motion.”

One would think the biggest challenge on the first day of practices would be shaking off the rust, or trying to coax focus from some players, who may still be thinking about those last days at the beach, or may need a few more reps to get into playing shape.

At Bennett, Thomas is assured that his team is on the same page at the start of practices.

“We already know what it takes to get there,” he said. “But the challenges for this year could be the early practices, the heat, and I know conditioning is a big thing. It’s about staying conditioned and hydrated.”

Saturday proved seasonable, for mid-August in Buffalo, but for athletes, who are on the field and in the midst of intense physical exertion for a stretch of at least two hours, it can grow excruciating.

Tigers coach Steve McDuffie, Thomas said, told his players to start hydrating and to keep hydrating. More than two weeks ago, Thomas made sure to drink at least three gallons of water a day.

At St. Joe’s, Corona still needs to get a firm grasp on how many players will actually be in the program, including freshmen who may not have ever played organized football before high school. That means ordering equipment – sometimes more than a team or a program might need – and teaching newcomers the basics of how to put on pads, or even how to stretch. There’s also the overlap between summer travel teams and the start of football practices, as some players may still be finishing summer club sports seasons and miss the first practices.

At Jamestown, Langworthy was ready to continue teaching the nuances of both the Red Raiders’ playbook and its philosophies: that having high standards leads to making the right choices, which leads to building habits, which leads to creating and maintaining high-performing programs.

The first days, though, don’t arrive without a few bumps.

“Without pads on, there’s a little bit of a challenge because you’ve been doing that already, with walkthroughs and teaching, but you have to be patient and plan to be doing extra teaching, and things you can do without the physicality of the game,” Langworthy said.

“But I don’t look at the first day as a challenge. It’s the payoff for all the hard work we’ve done in the offseason.”