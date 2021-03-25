High school football drought ends with Canisius-St. Joe's rivalry kicking off slate

It’s been nearly 16 months since a Western New York high school team played a football game.
The wait ends Saturday afternoon as there will be a two-game schedule on the same day the high school basketball and ice hockey teams cap their seasons with championship games.
Welcome to the first football games of the Fall II sports season … in early spring.
Football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading were classified as high-risk sports and moved from their traditional start date by the state and athletic and health department officials because of the Covid-19 pandemic, even though most other states played football in the fall.
Health officials gave schools the OK to play high-risk winter sports basketball and hockey in an abbreviated season and moved wrestling to the spring.
The season kicks off with a rivalry game as Canisius meets St. Joe’s at 1 p.m. at Canisius’ Stransky Complex. Also Saturday, Bishop Timon-St. Jude visits St. Mary’s in a rematch of last season’s small schools final, won by Timon. The teams will play on the all-weather turf at Depew High at 2 p.m.
The Section VI schools play their season openers April 1, 2 and 3.
The Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association is opening its season a week earlier because its school year ends sooner than the public schools, which are able to extend their still-to-be-played spring-sports season to the end of June. Most seniors at Catholic schools graduate in May.
“Feels great to be back on the field after almost two years of not playing,” said Crusaders senior and Sacred Heart University commit Joe Dixon. “I can’t wait to run around and have fun with my guys.”
Canisius coach Rich Robbins said: “I spoke to the team (Wednesday) after practice about being the first football team in Buffalo to take the field this Saturday, that’s awesome. To do it against our rival school St. Joe’s makes it even that much more exciting for everyone involved.”
There are plenty of storylines, other than the rivalry, which the Marauders lead, 48-41-3.
The season figures to be unique and not just because it’s happening as the leaves are blooming instead of falling off trees.
The schedule for the Catholic league has already been reshuffled due to a Covid-19 case within the St. Francis program. The Red Raiders were slated to host Canisius on Saturday. Instead that game has been rescheduled for April 6 along with Timon’s game against St. Joe's, the Marauders' original season-opening opponent.
The game marks the delayed coaching debut of St. Joe’s Michael Corona, who was hired more than a year ago. Corona is a University at Buffalo grad who coached the last five seasons at St. Joseph’s By the Sea of Staten Island.
“Football is football, the rules are the same,” Corona said. “I’m focused on giving the kids some confidence and helping them understand football is a job where you have to trust other people will do your job around you. All of that has to be taught in practice.”
The game also is the start of Canisius’ New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship defense, even though there will not be a state Catholic final this season. Canisius' last game was Nov. 24, 2019, when it won the state title against Cardinals on a two-point conversion.
In addition to All-Western New York first team selection Dixon, other Canisius returnees include junior dual-threat quarterback and All-WNY honorable mention pick Tyler Baker. Hunter Glaser (University at Buffalo), Andrew Kerwin (University at Buffalo) and David Medley (Mercyhurst) are among those who have committed to playing at the college level next fall.
“Everyone’s just really excited to get a chance to go out there and compete and represent Canisius High School,” Robbins said. “Our expectations are the same as every year, win the championship.”
St. Joe’s graduated 17 from the 2019 team, which lost in the Msgr. Martin semifinal to Canisius. The Marauders also lost quarterback Callum Wither. He remained in Canada due to border restrictions in the fall, eventually transferring to a prep school in Florida where he’ll play in the fall. He recently committed to Ohio University.
The Marauders have 50 players on varsity, including 24 returnees from all levels. Corona said he expects big things from junior running back/corner Naseem Zeigler and senior tackle/defensive end Aiden Wright. Sophomore Aaron Jentz will start at quarterback.