High school football drought ends with Canisius-St. Joe's rivalry kicking off slate

“Feels great to be back on the field after almost two years of not playing,” said Crusaders senior and Sacred Heart University commit Joe Dixon. “I can’t wait to run around and have fun with my guys.”

Canisius coach Rich Robbins said: “I spoke to the team (Wednesday) after practice about being the first football team in Buffalo to take the field this Saturday, that’s awesome. To do it against our rival school St. Joe’s makes it even that much more exciting for everyone involved.”

There are plenty of storylines, other than the rivalry, which the Marauders lead, 48-41-3.

The season figures to be unique and not just because it’s happening as the leaves are blooming instead of falling off trees.

The schedule for the Catholic league has already been reshuffled due to a Covid-19 case within the St. Francis program. The Red Raiders were slated to host Canisius on Saturday. Instead that game has been rescheduled for April 6 along with Timon’s game against St. Joe's, the Marauders' original season-opening opponent.

The game marks the delayed coaching debut of St. Joe’s Michael Corona, who was hired more than a year ago. Corona is a University at Buffalo grad who coached the last five seasons at St. Joseph’s By the Sea of Staten Island.