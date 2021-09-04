High school football countdown: Class D preview

There was a time when Randolph ruled this classification. The Cardinals feel they have the goods to turn back the clock with a young and hungry roster that only graduated four from last year’s section qualifier. Coach Brent Brown said the Cards’ featured tailback will be junior Xander Hind. Quarterback Carson Conley is tall and throws well. He performed well during summer 7-on-7 camp. Team figures to have a run-first mentality but with the ability to throw. One of the targets could be Jaiden Huntington, who also plays linebacker. Luke Pagette is the fullback.

CSP returns after a brief stay in Class C. Though the faces have changed as they lost 17 to graduation, veteran coach Ty Harper believes they will be OK. Junior Gabe Roth moves into the starting running back role after receiving limited snaps last year. So, too, does Austin White, while senior Kurtis Olson moves into the starting quarterback role. Senior tackle Hayden Heiser is the last returning starter from the 2019 state championship team. Kyle Bryant is back to start on the line, too. Justin Massing and Micah Willink anchor the D-line.

Circle the date: Sept. 4: F/E at Lackawanna, 1 p.m. Defending Class D champion ventures into Erie County to face always tough Lackawanna. Game serves as tuneup for following week's clash at potential title contender Randolph.