High school football countdown: Class D preview

This is the sixth in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Class D.
Teams: Six. Cattaraugus/Little Valley, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Portville, Randolph, Silver Creek/Forestville.
Who’s new? Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
Who’s gone? Maple Grove, Salamanca.
Defending champion: Franklinville/Ellicottville. Remember the Titans. After losing in the 2019 final to CSP, they returned to the title game and finished the job by defeating Salamanca, 21-7, to win their first title since 2015.
Returning All-WNY first teamers: None.
What to expect: All six teams in the division will make the playoffs with the top two receiving byes into the semifinals.
The cupboard isn’t completely bare for the Titans. They may have graduated 16 seniors but return 16 letterwinners, including six starters in the quest to repeat as champion.
Lucas Marsh goes from catching passes to throwing them as he takes over at quarterback for graduated All-Western New York honorable-mention selection Logan Frank. Marsh has experienced linemen providing protection in returning starters Caleb Ploetz, Ethan Frank and Andrew Bolya. Look for Marsh to try to get the ball into the hands of seniors and reliable playmakers Blake Frank and Logan Grinols.
There was a time when Randolph ruled this classification. The Cardinals feel they have the goods to turn back the clock with a young and hungry roster that only graduated four from last year’s section qualifier. Coach Brent Brown said the Cards’ featured tailback will be junior Xander Hind. Quarterback Carson Conley is tall and throws well. He performed well during summer 7-on-7 camp. Team figures to have a run-first mentality but with the ability to throw. One of the targets could be Jaiden Huntington, who also plays linebacker. Luke Pagette is the fullback.
CSP returns after a brief stay in Class C. Though the faces have changed as they lost 17 to graduation, veteran coach Ty Harper believes they will be OK. Junior Gabe Roth moves into the starting running back role after receiving limited snaps last year. So, too, does Austin White, while senior Kurtis Olson moves into the starting quarterback role. Senior tackle Hayden Heiser is the last returning starter from the 2019 state championship team. Kyle Bryant is back to start on the line, too. Justin Massing and Micah Willink anchor the D-line.
Circle the date: Sept. 4: F/E at Lackawanna, 1 p.m. Defending Class D champion ventures into Erie County to face always tough Lackawanna. Game serves as tuneup for following week's clash at potential title contender Randolph.
Sept. 25: Randolph at CSP, 12:30 p.m. at Panama. This should provide some clarity as to which of these teams could challenge for the championship at "The Ralph" Nov. 12.
Oct. 8: CSP at F/E. F/E is one of just two Section VI teams to beat CSP the past three seasons. CSP's run of two straight state championships included 2019 win over Titans in Section VI final.
Title time: The final is at 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Highmark Stadium. The winner advances to Far West Regional at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at a site to be determined. Semifinals are at Cicero-North Syracuse the weekend of Nov. 26-27. The championship game is scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 3-4 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Outlook: Brown and F/E coach Jason Marsh have both said this division will be quite competitive for the teams, especially those who look to overcome significant graduation losses. Sit back and enjoy the drama.