High school football countdown: Class B preview

This is the third in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Class B.
Teams: Fourteen divided into two divisions.
Class B North: Albion, Burgard, Cheektowaga, Lew-Port, Maryvale, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.
Class B South: Dunkirk, East Aurora, Iroquois, Lake Shore, Olean, Pioneer, West Seneca East.
Who’s new? Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville returns to 11-man football after playing 8-man last year. Divisions are also aligned by geography instead of enrollment size.
Who’s gone? Depew drops to Class C.
Defending champion: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences. The Falcons won their second straight Class B championship by defeating Iroquois in double overtime 26-20 on May 15 at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion. Senior Maurice Vaughn’s 1-yard run on fourth down provided the championship-clinching points.
Returning All-WNY first teamers: Addison Copeland III, Utility, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.
What to expect in Class B North: Maritime/Health Sciences embarks on its quest to win a third straight Section VI title by first trying to capture a third straight division crown. The fourth-year program has 15 total returnees, six who started. They include Copeland, a tall, fast, versatile athlete who has committed to Pitt. He’s a downfield threat at receiver, but also look for the Falcons to get the ball in his hands in other ways. Last year, he caught four touchdown passes, rushed for one TD and scored twice on punt returns. Though he plays defensive back, his four sacks in the spring prove he can get after the quarterback. Others to keep an eye on include David Wright, Jameer Thomas, Malik Bryant, Zyke Taylor and Marques Miller. Tyree Parker brings a 15-3 record into his third season as head coach.
Kyle Lackie takes the reins for Cheektowaga from head coach Mike Fatta, who guided the program to four Section VI Class B championships over a five-year period beginning with a 2014 triumph over Bennett in which the title was secured via Zak Ciezki’s Hail Mary touchdown pass play to Stephan Parker in the closing seconds. The current group looking to make a run at the division title includes running backs Jalen Henlon and Cameron Warburton. Both figure to split carries, as they did last season. Sophomore Matt Barr takes over at quarterback. Marquan Page and Markeith Mingo anchor the line. A Covid-19 pause prevented the Warriors from participating in postseason.
Lew-Port has 12 returnees from a 1-3 team and will be guided by co-coaches Richard Lindamer and Tim Shippy. Key Lancers include senior lineman Sean Uhrich, senior quarterback/safety Trent Reid and junior linebacker/running back James Marshall.
Nick Todaro returns for his second season at Maryvale, which went 1-4 last season. Returning to help the Flyers make a run at a playoff spot are defensive end Kevin Jobity, two-way lineman Dezmin Waker, linebacker Justus Hill and quarterback Will Schiller.
Burgard looks to rebound from an 0-5 campaign with a roster that features 11 returnees. They include Lamar Hampton, Kire Eaglin, Jaizhon Knox, Kevon Walker, Doug Washington, Messiah Rose and Sam Palmer.
What to expect in Class B South: Iroquois came within a whisker of winning the section title on the road. Those returning with hopes of leading the Chiefs to pay dirt include senior quarterback Trey Kleitz, who passed for 1,130 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Chiefs must replace three seniors who caught most of Kleitz’s passes. Among the returnees are WR/SS Kendall Mariacher, WR/CB Pete Gaglio and TE/LB Nate McGoldrick. The Chiefs beat Olean to reach the final last year.
The Huskies return third-year starting quarterback Railey Silvis, who got hurt early in the playoff loss to Iroquois. Though Olean is low on numbers (20), it has 15 returning players who received significant playing time, including RB/LB Jamison Pittman and TE/LB Julius Childs.
Mark Benton is back at Dunkirk for the first time since 2002. He looks to get the Marauders into contention following an 0-5 run. Key additions to the program include quarterback Javey DeJesus, running back Teddy Roberts and receiver A'Marion Tell.
West Seneca East figures to be in the mix as usual. The Trojans, Pioneer and Cheektowaga each had tough endings to last season as each team was placed on Covid-19 pause. Remember, WSE catapulted into the last playoff spot in its division because Pioneer and Cheektowaga were placed on pause just before the seeding meeting. WSE then ended up having a positive test the day of its semifinal game.
Circle the date
Sept. 4: WNY Maritime at Bennett, 2 p.m. It’s a nonleague game, but how often does a two-time defending Class B champion get a chance at playing a Class AA contender? Once upon a time, Falcons coach Parker was a member of Steve McDuffie’s coaching staff at Bennett.
Oct. 1: WNY Maritime/HS at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m. This could be for the division title.
Oct. 22: Cheektowaga at Maryvale, 7 p.m. Union Road rivals separated by about a couple miles wage their annual battle for bragging rights and perhaps a playoff spot.
Title time: The Section VI final is at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Far West Regional is at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 20 at a venue to be determined in Section VI. Semifinals are at Cicero-North Syracuse the weekend of Nov. 26-27. The championship game is scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 3-4 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Outlook: Should Maritime/HS come out of its tough nonleague games against Bennett and Canisius (Sept. 11) without significant injuries, it’s hard to pick against the Falcons making a run at a third straight title. I’m thinking rematch for all the marbles at "The Ralph" against Iroquois.