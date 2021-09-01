High school football countdown: Class B preview

What to expect in Class B North: Maritime/Health Sciences embarks on its quest to win a third straight Section VI title by first trying to capture a third straight division crown. The fourth-year program has 15 total returnees, six who started. They include Copeland, a tall, fast, versatile athlete who has committed to Pitt. He’s a downfield threat at receiver, but also look for the Falcons to get the ball in his hands in other ways. Last year, he caught four touchdown passes, rushed for one TD and scored twice on punt returns. Though he plays defensive back, his four sacks in the spring prove he can get after the quarterback. Others to keep an eye on include David Wright, Jameer Thomas, Malik Bryant, Zyke Taylor and Marques Miller. Tyree Parker brings a 15-3 record into his third season as head coach.