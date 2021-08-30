High school football countdown: Class AA preview

This is the first in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1.
Teams: Seven. Bennett, Clarence, Hutch-Tech, Lancaster, Niagara Falls, Orchard Park, Williamsville North.
Who’s new?: None.
Who’s gone?: Frontier drops down into Class A.
Defending champion: Lancaster. The Legends defeated Orchard Park, 28-21, in the championship game May 14 at Foyle-Kling Field. It’s Lancaster’s fifth consecutive sectional championship and the Legends became just the second school in Class AA to win five in a row. Orchard Park won five in a row under Gene Tundo from 2004-08. The John Faller-led Sweet Home Panthers won six-straight Section VI titles in Class A from 2007-12.
Returning All-WNY first teamers: Kross Rapini, Orchard Park, LB.
What to expect: Don’t be fooled by Rapini being the lone returning first-team All-Western New Yorker in this classification. There are plenty of talented players in this division, with Rapini’s Quakers having perhaps two of the top offensive skill players in returning quarterback Ben Gocella and wide receiver Dylan Evans. Both are juniors. Classmate Kegan Mancabelli has a nose for the football whether he’s split wide or defending in the secondary.
The most talented player in Class AA might be returning division defensive player of the year Rashard Perry of Bennett, a junior coming off a second team All-Western New York campaign. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound lineman opened eyes at a camp in Gainesville at University of Florida earlier this summer, earning a recruiting bio at 247sports.com. For Class of 2023 graduates, Perry ranked second in the state in sacks (4.0) and fourth in tackles (44). Another Tiger to keep an eye on is junior quarterback Antonio Davis.
Defending champion Lancaster has had the best depth in the division for years. That won’t change as key sophomores are now juniors hoping to keep the Legends’ run of success rolling. They include third team All-WNY pick defensive lineman Tommy Carlsen and linebackers Jakob Zimmerman and Sam Judasz. Lancaster's defense did not allow more than 13 points in the first four games of the Covid-19 shortened season.
Clarence joined Bennett, OP and Lancaster as the four playoff qualifiers last spring. The Red Devils’ defense is quite experienced as it returns 10 starters, including Cole Pearlman. The 6-5, 296-pound defensive end is a Trench Trophy candidate whose junior year was cut short by injury suffered in Week 2. Returning senior Scott Raymond is back at middle linebacker after forming a formidable duo with graduated first team All-WNY linebacker James Brooks. Clarence did not allow more than 12 points in each of its three victories.
Niagara Falls figures to be young but scrappy as it looks to rebound from a 2-3 campaign. Darren Christian and Gavin Molly aim to replace graduated quarterback Justin Goldsmith.
Hutch-Tech and Williamsville North both endured winless campaigns, something neither wants to experience again.
Big question: Can Lancaster win a Section VI title without a Mansell at quarterback? For the first time since the 2015 season the starter will be someone other than Jason or Ryan Mansell. Looking to help keep the chains moving will be either Noah Kimble, who moves from starting receiver to quarterback, or Max Stoldt. Kimble led Section VI with 39 catches last year.
Circle the dates
• 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Orchard Park at Lancaster. It's a rematch of the last two sectional finals in Class AA.
• 1 p.m. Sept. 25, Bennett at Orchard Park. The Quakers took a 14-6 win in the last meeting as Gocella threw for 111 yards and a touchdown. OP had 136 yards on the ground, with 127 from senior Tommy Sullivan.
• 7 p.m. Oct. 1., Lancaster vs. Bennett (at All-High Stadium). Lancaster won the regular-season meeting last spring, 34-8. The teams were scheduled to meet in the semifinals but the game was canceled when Bennett was put on Covid pause.
Title time: The Section VI final is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. State playoffs return this season. The Far West Regional is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at a venue to be determined in Section VI. Semifinals are at Cicero-North Syracuse Nov. 26-27. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3-4 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Outlook: This could potentially be Orchard Park's best shot at winning the Section VI title since 2015. Most of the Quakers' key guys are a year older and stronger.
That being said, the one thing Lancaster has shown during its championship run is that it's hard to pick against the Legends. They embrace the role of being the hunted and coach Eric Rupp and his assistants, which includes defensive coordinator Dave Mansell, know how to get a team ready for big games. With a chance to tie Sweet Home's record for consecutive Section VI championships with six, they'll make sure the kids improve each week to the point where they're playing their best ball when it matters most -- during the playoffs. History is a great motivator.