High school football countdown: Class AA preview

The most talented player in Class AA might be returning division defensive player of the year Rashard Perry of Bennett, a junior coming off a second team All-Western New York campaign. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound lineman opened eyes at a camp in Gainesville at University of Florida earlier this summer, earning a recruiting bio at 247sports.com. For Class of 2023 graduates, Perry ranked second in the state in sacks (4.0) and fourth in tackles (44). Another Tiger to keep an eye on is junior quarterback Antonio Davis.

Defending champion Lancaster has had the best depth in the division for years. That won’t change as key sophomores are now juniors hoping to keep the Legends’ run of success rolling. They include third team All-WNY pick defensive lineman Tommy Carlsen and linebackers Jakob Zimmerman and Sam Judasz. Lancaster's defense did not allow more than 13 points in the first four games of the Covid-19 shortened season.