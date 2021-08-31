High school football countdown: Class A preview

Lockport, in its second year in Class A after being an AA staple, just missed the playoffs last season as a 0-2 start proved to be too much to overcome in a shortened season. The three wins were more than the Lions had combined in their three previous seasons as the 3-2 campaign was the program’s first winning one since 2012. Names to know include third-year starting quarterback Jason Green Jr., tight end Logan Wendt, running backs Nino Molinaro and Jaheim Clayton and receiver Matt Schaffert.

Grand Island’s season ended with a one-point loss to old friend South Park in the semifinals as Keith Jackson thwarted the Vikings’ two-point conversion attempt for the win in the final minute. Grand Island graduated 906 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns but has returned some skilled players. The most important could be quarterback Justin Horvath (485 yards passing, two TDs). Receiver Tyler Figiola (19 catches, threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns) might see time in the backfield along with Section VI wrestling champion Brian Bielec.

Kenmore West and Sweet Home just missed the postseason last spring but could be among those contending for one of the four postseason spots in A North.

What to expect in Class A South: This division looks as if it could be a grind and could feature at least a five-team fight for four playoff spots.