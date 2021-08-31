High school football countdown: Class A preview

This is the second in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Class A.
Teams: 17, with one nine-team division and one eight-team division.
Class A North: Lockport, Niagara Wheatfield, Kenmore West, North Tonawanda, Sweet Home, McKinley, Grand Island, Kenmore East, Starpoint.
Class A South: Jamestown, Frontier, West Seneca West, Hamburg, South Park, Williamsville East, Williamsville South, Amherst.
Who’s new?: Frontier drops down from Class AA.
Who’s gone?: No one.
Defending champion: South Park. The Sparks defeated Jamestown, 30-29, in overtime at Strider Field in Jamestown on May 14. It’s South Park’s second consecutive sectional championship and third in six seasons.
Returning All-WNY first teamers: Jaylen Butera, Jamestown, RB.
What to expect in Class A North: The division alignments are quite interesting with nine teams in A North, but just one of them – Grand Island – was a playoff qualifier last spring. While that’s unintentional, it means a few fresh faces will be part of the postseason come late fall, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Lockport, in its second year in Class A after being an AA staple, just missed the playoffs last season as a 0-2 start proved to be too much to overcome in a shortened season. The three wins were more than the Lions had combined in their three previous seasons as the 3-2 campaign was the program’s first winning one since 2012. Names to know include third-year starting quarterback Jason Green Jr., tight end Logan Wendt, running backs Nino Molinaro and Jaheim Clayton and receiver Matt Schaffert.
Grand Island’s season ended with a one-point loss to old friend South Park in the semifinals as Keith Jackson thwarted the Vikings’ two-point conversion attempt for the win in the final minute. Grand Island graduated 906 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns but has returned some skilled players. The most important could be quarterback Justin Horvath (485 yards passing, two TDs). Receiver Tyler Figiola (19 catches, threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns) might see time in the backfield along with Section VI wrestling champion Brian Bielec.
Kenmore West and Sweet Home just missed the postseason last spring but could be among those contending for one of the four postseason spots in A North.
What to expect in Class A South: This division looks as if it could be a grind and could feature at least a five-team fight for four playoff spots.
Defending section champion South Park graduated two All-Western New York first teamers, including Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Keith Jackson and Robert Morris freshman Marqwan Fluitt. The cupboard isn’t completely bare, as third-team All-WNY back Parrell Fulgham is coming off a breakout junior season in which he had nine touchdowns. The Sparks return four of their five starting offensive linemen, including four-year starter Sam Adgate and three-year starter Tavi Cruz. Demarie Johnson and Saiquan Bland look to lead the defense from the linebacker spot. Sophomore Noah Willoughby will be the quarterback.
South Park has not lost to a Section VI team since Oct. 19, 2018, a sectional quarterfinal game in overtime at Grand Island. The biggest threat to that run could be Jamestown.
The sectional runner-up has 17 returning starters – including first team All-WNY running back Jaylen Butera, who rushed for 19 TDs and 1,165 yards in seven games. Junior quarterback Trey Drake enters his third season as starter. He passed for 1,096 yards and 17 TDs. Linemen Julian McGaughy (second team) and Joey Delgado (honorable mention) are also coming off All-WNY seasons.
Williamsville South, another playoff qualifier, features eight returning starters on offense and defense. Returning running back Christian Dewer and lineman Matt Murphy are key cogs for the Billies, who also added transfers Nathaniel Zachery and Jeremy Thompson.
Class A South newcomer Frontier was in the mix for the playoffs in AA last season, just missing. Those looking to author a different ending for the hard-hitting Falcons include versatile second-team All-WNY kicker Austin Lippert, Konrad Kryzston, Drew Mascio, Jack Novak, Tyler May, Dylan Mack and Vinnie Monaco.
Williamsville East’s goal is to return to the playoffs after missing last year. Alex Cook, Owen Valley, Aidan Lin, Sean Sansone and Dorian Facen are returning starters for the Flames.
Big question: Can South Park win its third consecutive sectional title, or will this be Jamestown’s year?
Circle the date: Sept. 3: South Park at West Seneca West, 7 p.m. The two teams have combined to win three of the last four Section VI championships in Class A. Contest also serves as inaugural game at West’s new turf field.
Sept. 10 Jamestown at Williamsville South, 7 p.m. Rematch of last year’s semifinal in which Butera rushed for more than 250 yards in a half of action.
Oct. 1: South Park at Jamestown, 7 p.m. Rematch at same site of last spring's wild Class A final in which South Park scored in overtime on a two-point conversion to take the championship.
Title time: The Section VI final is at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Far West Regional is at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at a venue to be determined in Section VI. Semifinals are at Cicero-North Syracuse the weekend of Nov. 26-27. The championship game is scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 3-4 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Outlook: South Park likes claiming the role of the underdog but the Sparks are the defending champions. That means it’s the team to beat. It’s made the final five of the past seven seasons. But don’t be surprised if Jamestown, a Class AA Division champion two years ago with pretty much the same core players back for more, takes that next step and solves the riddle of the Sparks or whomever the Red Raiders should meet in the final.