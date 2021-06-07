High School Extra: Jack Petrie, Reilly Boyer, Alex Kompson make All-State in soccer

Williamsville South goalkeeper Jack Petrie and Lockport forward Reilly Boyer, both seniors, were named to the large schools first team All-State team announced by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Defender Alex Kompson of Nichols was a first-team selection among small schools.

Petrie, the Western New York Player of the Year, was a mainstay for Williamsville South’s Section VI Class A-2 championship team, which allowed only five goals in 16 games.

Boyer scored 22 goals with 11 assists for Lockport.

Kompson, a junior, had three goals and three assists as a stalwart defender for Nichols.

Four other Western New York athletes received all-state honors. Senior Forward Jon Czajka of Frontier and senior defender Luke Meldrum of Williamsville North were fourth-team selections among large schools. Czajka had nine goals and two assists for Frontier. Meldrum was a standout for a Spartans team that allowed only six goals in 14 games, registering nine shutouts.

Troy Jezioro, a forward who scored 13 goals with five assists for Williamsville East’s sectional Class A-1 champions, and defender Solomon Konesky of Amherst were fifth-team selections.