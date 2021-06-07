High School Extra: Jack Petrie, Reilly Boyer, Alex Kompson make All-State in soccer

Williamsville South goalkeeper Jack Petrie and Lockport forward Reilly Boyer, both seniors, were named to the large schools first team All-State team announced by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Defender Alex Kompson of Nichols was a first-team selection among small schools.
Petrie, the Western New York Player of the Year, was a mainstay for Williamsville South’s Section VI Class A-2 championship team, which allowed only five goals in 16 games.
Boyer scored 22 goals with 11 assists for Lockport.
Kompson, a junior, had three goals and three assists as a stalwart defender for Nichols.
Four other Western New York athletes received all-state honors. Senior Forward Jon Czajka of Frontier and senior defender Luke Meldrum of Williamsville North were fourth-team selections among large schools. Czajka had nine goals and two assists for Frontier. Meldrum was a standout for a Spartans team that allowed only six goals in 14 games, registering nine shutouts.
Troy Jezioro, a forward who scored 13 goals with five assists for Williamsville East’s sectional Class A-1 champions, and defender Solomon Konesky of Amherst were fifth-team selections.
Besides Kompson, among the small school players receiving all-state honors was Nate Dillenbeck, who had 23 goals and six assists for Medina-Lyndonville, who was named to the second team. Hunter Hollock of Tonawanda, who had 17 goals and six assists, was named to the third team. Forward Jesse Adamu of Nichols, who had seven goals and nine assists, was on the fifth team.
Lake Shore goalie wins Native American scholarship
Fantasy Jimerson-Kenjockety, the starting goalie for Lake Shore the last three years, is the female recipient of the 16th annual Tewaaraton Native American Scholarship presented by USA Lacrosse. The scholarship honors high school students of Haudenosaunee/Iroquois heritage who exemplify high character, leadership and academics. The male recipient of the other $10,000 scholarship is Peter Thais of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
Jimerson-Kenjockety of the Seneca Nation of Indians is a member of the Beaver clan and resides on the Seneca Cattaraugus Territory. Besides Lake Shore, she has been a member of the Haudenosaunee Nationals U19 Women’s World team, the Haudenosaunee Nationals 2019 PALA Team and the WNY Rochester 2019 team. She has decided to graduate high school early and will attend Alfred University in the fall and major in chemistry.
Monsignor Martin winners go to state Catholic meet
Thirteen champion wrestlers from the Monsignor Martin Association will wrestle Saturday in the 55th annual Catholic High Schools Athletic Association Championships on Saturday at Monsignor Farrell High School on Staten Island, New York City.
They include: Austin Zimmerman (120 pounds) Mike Jarosz (138), Luke Ventresca (145), Ronnie Jones (182) and Aidan Wright (285) of St. Joe’s; Ashley Burns (110), Alex Ellison (152), Trevor Sheehan (160) and Griffin Dempsey (172) of St Mary’s, Lancaster; Sam Berti (118), Jimmy Gordon (126) of St. Francis and Luke Brydges (132) and Braydon Vandenberg (215) of Canisius.