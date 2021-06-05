High School Extra: Clarence tennis hands Orchard Park its first ECIC I loss since 2009

Orchard Park (8-1) still will win the division, Chambers said, as the Quakers swept Lancaster (8-2) and Williamsville North (4-6). Clarence (6-3) split with OP but got swept by Lancaster.

No fans at NFL track

The Niagara Frontier League will not allow spectators at its track championships Wednesday and Thursday at Adams Field in Tonawanda.

Only participants and coaches will be allowed.

In a statement, the league said with nearly 250 athletes competing each day so the addition of spectators could move the event close to the Erie County Department of Health limit of 500 people for outdoor events.

“There was a concern amongst member schools that it would be difficult to monitor areas where people tend to congregate including the finish line, throwing and jumping events,” Executive Director Patrick Burke said in the statement. “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution by the athletic directors of the Niagara Frontier League for the safety of our athletes, track officials and support personnel who will be participating in these meets.”

Honor for Will North alum