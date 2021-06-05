High School Extra: Clarence tennis hands Orchard Park its first ECIC I loss since 2009

The unthinkable happened Friday.
Clarence stormed into Orchard Park and defeated the Quakers, 3-2, in an ECIC I boys tennis match.
The loss is OP’s first to a league opponent since 2009.
Clarence pulled it off by securing the decisive point of the match in comeback fashion at first doubles during the third-set tiebreaker. The duo of sophomore Jack Bova and junior Ethan Heleba rallied from a 0-4 deficit to pull out a 7-5 win. The team lost the first set 5-7 but stayed alive taking the second set 6-3 to set up the dramatic finish.
“Ethan’s serves and play at the net were huge,” Red Devils coach Alex Chambers said. “Jack’s groundstrokes were terrific. It was a fabulous match and an incredibly exciting finish.
“Orchard Park has been the gold standard in boys tennis during my 13 years as coach. … I am most proud that the players kept fighting when they were down. We faced several break points to go down 2-5 in the third set but saved them all.”
Red Devils senior Hunter Makosky recovered from a 1-6 first-set loss by taking the next two sets, 6-3, 6-0, to earn the win at third singles.
Senior Matt Kozinski, who defeated OP’s first singles in the teams’ previous meeting, won via injury forfeit.
Orchard Park (8-1) still will win the division, Chambers said, as the Quakers swept Lancaster (8-2) and Williamsville North (4-6). Clarence (6-3) split with OP but got swept by Lancaster.
No fans at NFL track
The Niagara Frontier League will not allow spectators at its track championships Wednesday and Thursday at Adams Field in Tonawanda.
Only participants and coaches will be allowed.
In a statement, the league said with nearly 250 athletes competing each day so the addition of spectators could move the event close to the Erie County Department of Health limit of 500 people for outdoor events.
“There was a concern amongst member schools that it would be difficult to monitor areas where people tend to congregate including the finish line, throwing and jumping events,” Executive Director Patrick Burke said in the statement. “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution by the athletic directors of the Niagara Frontier League for the safety of our athletes, track officials and support personnel who will be participating in these meets.”
Honor for Will North alum
Williamsville North product Matt Jeffries, a senior at St. John Fisher, was recently named a Division III honorable mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. A defensive short stick midfielder, he had 48 ground balls and forced eight turnovers for Fisher, which was ranked No. 8 in the nation and reached its second consecutive Sweet 16.