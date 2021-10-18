High school cross-country polls for Week 6

Here are the boys and girls coaches cross-country rankings for Week 6.
Notes: Runners of the week were not selected this week.
Girls
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Orchard Park
4. Amherst
5. Nardin
6. Sacred Heart
7. Williamsville North
8. Lancaster
9. Frontier
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
3. Maple Grove
4. Allegany-Limestone
5. Eden
6. Southwestern
7. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
8. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
9. Akron
10. Depew
Boys
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Lancaster
4. Orchard Park
5. Iroquois
6. St. Francis
7. Hamburg
8. Canisius
9. Williamsville North
10. St. Joe’s
Small schools
1. Southwestern
2. Alden
3. Allegany-Limestone
4. Maple Grove
5. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
6. Barker
7. Newfane
8. Fredonia
9. Frewsburg
10. Medina