 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school cross-country polls for Week 6
0 comments

High school cross-country polls for Week 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
ECIC Division 2 cross country championships (copy)

Runners sprint at the start of the ECIC Division 2 cross country championships at East Aurora High School in 2020.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the boys and girls coaches cross-country rankings for Week 6.

Notes: Runners of the week were not selected this week.

Girls

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  East Aurora

3.  Orchard Park

4.  Amherst

5.  Nardin

6.  Sacred Heart

7.  Williamsville North

8.  Lancaster

9.  Frontier

10.  Hamburg

Small schools

1.  Newfane

2.  Clymer/Sherman/Panama

3.  Maple Grove

4.  Allegany-Limestone

5.  Eden

6.  Southwestern

7.  St. Mary’s of Lancaster

8.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

9.  Akron

10.  Depew

Boys

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  East Aurora

3.  Lancaster

4.  Orchard Park

5.  Iroquois

6.  St. Francis

7.  Hamburg

8.  Canisius

9. Williamsville North

10.  St. Joe’s

Small schools

1.  Southwestern

2.  Alden

3.  Allegany-Limestone

4.  Maple Grove

5.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

6.  Barker

7.  Newfane

8.  Fredonia

9.  Frewsburg

10.  Medina

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 4-year-old unicycler destined for the X-Games!

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News