High school cross country polls and Week 1 runners of the week

Here are the weekly high school girls and boys cross country polls and the runners of the week, as selected by coaches.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. Orchard Park
3. East Aurora
4. Amherst
5. Williamsville North
6. Nardin
7. Grand Island
8. Starpoint
9. Lancaster
10. Niagara Wheatfield
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Clymer-Sherman-Panama
3. Maple Grove
4. Allegany-Limestone
5. Nichols
6. Eden
7. St. Mary’s (Lancaster)
8. Akron
9. Depew
10. Springville Griffith
Runners of the Week: 1. Emilia O’Leary (EA), 2. Hannah Goetz (Springville), 3. Kirsten Melnik (Springville), 4. Jillian O’Rourke (OP), 5. Hannah Wierer (OP), 6. Noelle Barlette (OP), 7. Shannon Zugelder (Starpoint).
BOYS
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Lancaster
4. Orchard Park
5. Iroquois
6. St. Joe’s
7. Starpoint
8. Jamestown
9. Canisius
10. Williamsville North
Small schools
1. Alden
2. Allegany-Limestone
3. Southwestern
4. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
5. Frewsburg
6. Newfane
7. Maple Grove
8. Barker
9. Franklinville/Ellicotville
10. Springville Griffith
Runners of the week: 1. Nate Adams (Starpoint), 2. Kyle Urban (Alden), 3. Jacob Brink (Allegany-Limestone), Brody Jones (Pioneer/Holland), 5. Daniel Casey (Allegany-Limestone), 6. Zack Winnicki (Lancaster), 7. Lukas Baer (Maple Grove).