High school cross country polls and Week 1 runners of the week
  • Updated
Section VI Cross Country

Emilia O'Leary of East Aurora wins the Girls B2 race during the Section VI Cross Country Championship at Bemus Point Golf Club last fall.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Here are the weekly high school girls and boys cross country polls and the runners of the week, as selected by coaches.

GIRLS

Large schools

1. Clarence

2. Orchard Park

3. East Aurora

4. Amherst

5. Williamsville North

6. Nardin

7. Grand Island

8. Starpoint

9. Lancaster

10. Niagara Wheatfield

Small schools

1. Newfane

2. Clymer-Sherman-Panama

3. Maple Grove

4. Allegany-Limestone

5. Nichols

6. Eden

7. St. Mary’s (Lancaster)

8. Akron

9. Depew

10. Springville Griffith

Runners of the Week: 1. Emilia O’Leary (EA), 2. Hannah Goetz (Springville), 3. Kirsten Melnik (Springville), 4. Jillian O’Rourke (OP), 5. Hannah Wierer (OP), 6. Noelle Barlette (OP), 7. Shannon Zugelder (Starpoint).

BOYS

Large schools

1. East Aurora

2. Clarence

3. Lancaster

4. Orchard Park

5. Iroquois

6. St. Joe’s

7. Starpoint

8. Jamestown

9. Canisius

10. Williamsville North

Small schools

1. Alden

2. Allegany-Limestone

3. Southwestern

4. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

5. Frewsburg

6. Newfane

7. Maple Grove

8. Barker

9. Franklinville/Ellicotville

10. Springville Griffith

Runners of the week: 1. Nate Adams (Starpoint), 2. Kyle Urban (Alden), 3. Jacob Brink (Allegany-Limestone), Brody Jones (Pioneer/Holland), 5. Daniel Casey (Allegany-Limestone), 6. Zack Winnicki (Lancaster), 7. Lukas Baer (Maple Grove).

