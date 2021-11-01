 Skip to main content
High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 8
  • Updated
All-High cross country meet

Daniel Abramson and Katie Eagan from City Honors high school are first-place finishers at the All-High cross-country meet at Delaware Park on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches for Week 8. 

GIRLS

Large schools

1.  East Aurora

2.  Clarence

3.  Orchard Park

4.  Sacred Heart

5.  Amherst

6.  Nardin

7.  Lancaster

8.  Williamsville North

9.  Grand Island

10.  Frontier 

Small schools

1.  Newfane

2.  Maple Grove

3.  Clymer/Sherman/Panama

4.  Allegany-Limestone

5.  Eden

6.  St. Mary’s of Lancaster

7.  Springville Griffith

8.  Akron

9.  Alden

10.  Silver Creek/Forestville

Runners of the week

1.  Katie Eagan (City Honors)

2.  Sydney Smith (Randolph)

3.  Lily Wolfley (Clarence)

4.  Lauren Dunn (Clarence)

5.  Brooke Podgorski (Clarence)

6.  Kasia Lawrence (Lancaster)

7.  Samantha Hulme (East Aurora)

8.  Brooklyn Lazarz (Pioneer/Holland)

9.  Paige McMahon (West Seneca West)

10.  Lily Schulz (Lockport)

BOYS

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  East Aurora

3.  Orchard Park

4.  Lancaster

5.  Hamburg

6.  Iroquois

7.  St. Francis

8.  Jamestown

9.  Canisius

10. Starpoint

Small schools

1.  Southwestern

2.  Alden

3.  Maple Grove

4.  Frewsburg

5.  Allegany-L[mestone

6.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

7.  Newfane

8.  Barker

9.  St. Mary’s of Lancaster

10.  Franklinville/Ellicotville

Runners of the week

1.  Daniel Abramson (City Honors)

2.  Ben Cornell (Maple Grove)

3.  Sean Verbosky (Maple Grove)

4.  Noah Holden (Clarence)

5.  Joe Ranalletta (Clarence)

6.  Ryan Defries (East Aurora)

7.  Braden Tent (East Aurora)

8.  Matt Insinna (Clarence)

9.  Sidney Morris (Kenmore East)

10.  Aidan Bieron (Kenmore West)

