High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 8

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches for Week 8.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Orchard Park
4. Sacred Heart
5. Amherst
6. Nardin
7. Lancaster
8. Williamsville North
9. Grand Island
10. Frontier
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Maple Grove
3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
4. Allegany-Limestone
5. Eden
6. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
7. Springville Griffith
8. Akron
9. Alden
10. Silver Creek/Forestville
Runners of the week
1. Katie Eagan (City Honors)
2. Sydney Smith (Randolph)
3. Lily Wolfley (Clarence)
4. Lauren Dunn (Clarence)
5. Brooke Podgorski (Clarence)
6. Kasia Lawrence (Lancaster)
7. Samantha Hulme (East Aurora)
8. Brooklyn Lazarz (Pioneer/Holland)
9. Paige McMahon (West Seneca West)
10. Lily Schulz (Lockport)
BOYS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Orchard Park
4. Lancaster
5. Hamburg
6. Iroquois
7. St. Francis
8. Jamestown
9. Canisius
10. Starpoint
Small schools
1. Southwestern
2. Alden
3. Maple Grove
4. Frewsburg
5. Allegany-L[mestone
6. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
7. Newfane
8. Barker
9. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
10. Franklinville/Ellicotville
Runners of the week
1. Daniel Abramson (City Honors)
2. Ben Cornell (Maple Grove)
3. Sean Verbosky (Maple Grove)
4. Noah Holden (Clarence)
5. Joe Ranalletta (Clarence)
6. Ryan Defries (East Aurora)
7. Braden Tent (East Aurora)
8. Matt Insinna (Clarence)
9. Sidney Morris (Kenmore East)
10. Aidan Bieron (Kenmore West)