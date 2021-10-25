Here are the Western New York high school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 7:
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Orchard Park
4. Amherst
5. Nardin
6. Sacred Heart
7. Williamsville North
8. Lancaster
9. Frontier
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
3. Maple Grove
4. Allegany-Limestone
5. Eden
6. Southwestern
7. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
8. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
9. Akron
10. Depew
Runners of the week
1. Mara Mariani (West Seneca West)
2. Gia Lenz (Eden)
3. Emma Eisenhower (Orchard Park)
4. Hailey Kliszak (Lake Shore)
5. Calie Hudson (Gowanda)
6. Lily Ascone (Williamsville East)
7. Bella Ascone (Williamsville East)
8. Leah Siegmann (Newfane)
9. Catalina Ersing (Newfane)
BOYS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Lancaster
4. Orchard Park
5. Iroquois
6. St. Francis
7. Jamestown
8. Hamburg
9. Canisius
10. Williamsville North
Small schools
1. Southwestern
2. Alden
3. Allegany-Limestone
4. Maple Grove
5. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
6. Newfane
7. Barker
8. Frewsburg
9. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
10. Fredonia
Runners of the week
1. Will Chubb (Akron)
2. Andrew Cuzzacrea (Newfane)
3. Mason Allee-Castro (Barker)
4. Ryan Vanderlip (West Seneca West)
5. Ryan Janese (Niagara Falls)
6. Maddox Bush (Frankliinville)
7. Nicholas Koch (Hamburg)
8. Dillon Murphy (St. Mary’s of Lancaster)
9. Maxwell Knight (Jamestown)