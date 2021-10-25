 Skip to main content
High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 7
Here are the Western New York high school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 7:

GIRLS

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2. East Aurora

3. Orchard Park

4. Amherst

5. Nardin

6. Sacred Heart

7. Williamsville North

8. Lancaster

9. Frontier

10. Hamburg

Small schools

1. Newfane

2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama

3. Maple Grove

4. Allegany-Limestone

5. Eden

6. Southwestern

7. St. Mary’s of Lancaster

8. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

9. Akron

10. Depew

Runners of the week

1. Mara Mariani (West Seneca West)

2. Gia Lenz (Eden)

3. Emma Eisenhower (Orchard Park)

4. Hailey Kliszak (Lake Shore)

5. Calie Hudson (Gowanda)

6. Lily Ascone (Williamsville East)

7. Bella Ascone (Williamsville East)

8. Leah Siegmann (Newfane)

9. Catalina Ersing (Newfane)

BOYS 

Large schools

1. Clarence

2. East Aurora

3. Lancaster

4. Orchard Park

5. Iroquois

6. St. Francis

7. Jamestown

8. Hamburg

9. Canisius

10. Williamsville North

Small schools

1. Southwestern

2. Alden

3. Allegany-Limestone

4. Maple Grove

5. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

6. Newfane

7. Barker

8. Frewsburg

9. St. Mary’s of Lancaster

10. Fredonia

Runners of the week

1. Will Chubb (Akron)

2. Andrew Cuzzacrea (Newfane)

3. Mason Allee-Castro (Barker)

4. Ryan Vanderlip (West Seneca West)

5. Ryan Janese (Niagara Falls)

6. Maddox Bush (Frankliinville)

7. Nicholas Koch (Hamburg)

8. Dillon Murphy (St. Mary’s of Lancaster)

9. Maxwell Knight (Jamestown)

