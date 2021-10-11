High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 5

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches for Week 5.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Orchard Park
4. Amherst
5. Nardin
6. Sacred Heart
7. Williamsville North
8. Lancaster
9. Frontier
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
3. Maple Grove
4. Allegany-Limestone
5. Eden
6. Southwestern
7. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
8. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
9. Akron
10. Depew
Runners of the Week
1. Emma Lewis (Southwestern)
2. Abby Brunanavas (Maple Grove)
3. Allison Bohall (Maple Grove)
4. Belle Johnson (Jamestown)
5. Marisa Swiatek (Williamsville East)
6. Catherine Schoeneman (East Aurora)
7. Ella Herman (Hamburg)
BOYS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Lancaster
4. Orchard Park
5. Iroquois
6. St. Francis
7. Hamburg
8. Canisius
9. Williamsville North
10. St. Joe’s
Small schools
1. Southwestern
2. Alden
3. Allegany-Limestone
4. Maple Grove
5. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
6. Barker
7. Newfane
8. Fredonia
9. Frewsburg
10. Medina
Runners of the Week
1. Evan Castlevetere (Iroquois)
2. Kenny Currie (Lockport)
3. Tyler Schott (Lake Shore)
4. Blayze Becker (Lake Shore
5. Nolan Axford (East Aurora)
6. Peyton Spatorico (Starpoint)
7. Will Wisnoski (Clarence)