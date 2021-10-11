 Skip to main content
High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 5
High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 5

  • Updated
Noel Barlette

Orchard Park cross-country runner Noel Barlette (white headband), the defending Class A sectional champion, runs in dual meet against West Seneca on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches for Week 5. 

GIRLS

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  East Aurora

3.  Orchard Park

4.  Amherst

5.  Nardin

6.  Sacred Heart

7.  Williamsville North

8.  Lancaster

9.  Frontier

10.  Hamburg

Small schools

1.  Newfane

2.  Clymer/Sherman/Panama

3.  Maple Grove

4.  Allegany-Limestone

5.  Eden

6.  Southwestern

7.  St. Mary’s of Lancaster

8.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

9.  Akron

10.  Depew

Runners of the Week

1.  Emma Lewis (Southwestern)

2.  Abby Brunanavas (Maple Grove)

3.  Allison Bohall (Maple Grove)

4.  Belle Johnson (Jamestown)

5.  Marisa Swiatek (Williamsville East)

6.  Catherine Schoeneman (East Aurora)

7.  Ella Herman (Hamburg)

BOYS

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  East Aurora

3.  Lancaster

4.  Orchard Park

5.  Iroquois

6.  St. Francis

7.  Hamburg

8.  Canisius

9. Williamsville North

10.  St. Joe’s

Small schools

1.  Southwestern

2.  Alden

3.  Allegany-Limestone

4.  Maple Grove

5.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

6.  Barker

7.  Newfane

8.  Fredonia

9.  Frewsburg

10.  Medina

Runners of the Week

1.  Evan Castlevetere (Iroquois)

2.  Kenny Currie (Lockport)

3.  Tyler Schott (Lake Shore)

4.  Blayze Becker (Lake Shore

5.  Nolan Axford (East Aurora)

6.  Peyton Spatorico (Starpoint)

7.  Will Wisnoski (Clarence)

