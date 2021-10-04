 Skip to main content
High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 4
Section VI cross-country championships

Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone wins the girls Class C-2 race at the Section VI cross-country championships at Bemus Point Golf Club.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches.

GIRLS

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  Orchard Park

3.  East Aurora

4.  Amherst

5.  Lancaster

6.  Hamburg

7.  Williamsville North

8.  Frontier

9. West Seneca West

10.  Sacred Heart

Small schools

1.  Newfane

2.  Clymer/Sherman/Panama

3.  Maple Grove

4.  Allegany-Limestone

5.  Eden

6.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

7.  Nichols

8.  St. Mary’s of Lancaster

9.  Alden

10.  Depew

Runners of the week

1.  Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone)

2.  Nicole Kuehner (Iroquois)

3.  Allison Chugh (Clarence)

4.  Anna Ridge (Clarence)

5.  Madison McMahon (West Seneca West)

6.  Lauren Wagner (Akron)

7.  Charlotte Costich (Clarence)

BOYS

Large schools

1.  East Aurora

2.  Clarence

3.  Lancaster

4.  Orchard Park

5.  Iroquois

6.  Hamburg

7.  Starpoint

8.  St. Francis

9.  Canisius

10.  St. Joe’s 

Small schools

1.  Southwestern

2.  Alden

3.  Maple Grove

4.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

5.  Allegany-Limestone

6.  Barker

7.  Newfane

8.  Fredonia

9.  Frewsburg

10.  Medina 

Runners of the week

1. Ryan Elibol (Clarence)

2.  Will Reid (Clarence)

3.  Roan Kelly (Randolph)

4.  Jeff Zhang (Clarence)

5.  Landon Schoenberger (Canisius)

6.  Trenton Shutters (Southwestern)

7.  Ryan King (Williamsville South)

