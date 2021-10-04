High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 4

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross-country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. Orchard Park
3. East Aurora
4. Amherst
5. Lancaster
6. Hamburg
7. Williamsville North
8. Frontier
9. West Seneca West
10. Sacred Heart
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
3. Maple Grove
4. Allegany-Limestone
5. Eden
6. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
7. Nichols
8. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
9. Alden
10. Depew
Runners of the week
1. Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone)
2. Nicole Kuehner (Iroquois)
3. Allison Chugh (Clarence)
4. Anna Ridge (Clarence)
5. Madison McMahon (West Seneca West)
6. Lauren Wagner (Akron)
7. Charlotte Costich (Clarence)
BOYS
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Lancaster
4. Orchard Park
5. Iroquois
6. Hamburg
7. Starpoint
8. St. Francis
9. Canisius
10. St. Joe’s
Small schools
1. Southwestern
2. Alden
3. Maple Grove
4. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
5. Allegany-Limestone
6. Barker
7. Newfane
8. Fredonia
9. Frewsburg
10. Medina
Runners of the week
1. Ryan Elibol (Clarence)
2. Will Reid (Clarence)
3. Roan Kelly (Randolph)
4. Jeff Zhang (Clarence)
5. Landon Schoenberger (Canisius)
6. Trenton Shutters (Southwestern)
7. Ryan King (Williamsville South)