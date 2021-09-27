 Skip to main content
High school cross country polls and top runners for Week 3
East Aurora Cross Country Meghan McLaughlin (copy)

Meghan McLaughlin is among the top runners for the East Aurora girls cross country team.

 Mark Mulville

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches. 

Girls

Large Schools

1. Clarence

2. Orchard Park

3. East Aurora

4. Nardin

5. Amherst

6. Lancaster

7. Williamsville North

8. Frontier

9. Hamburg

10. Niagara Wheatfield

Small Schools

1. Newfane

2. Maple Grove

3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama

4. Allegany-Limestone

5. Nichols

6. Eden

7. St. Mary’s of Lancaster

8. Akron

9. Depew

10. Springville Griffith 

Runners of the week

1. Lillie Bogdan (Frontier)

2. Megan McLaughlin (East Aurora)

3. Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield)

4. Chloe Fisher (Frontier)

5. Kyla Eisman (Lancaster)

6. Gabby Siren (Nichols)

7. Aurora Smith (Hamburg)

Boys

Large Schools

1. East Aurora

2. Clarence

3. Lancaster

4. Orchard Park

5. Hamburg

6. Starpoint

7. St. Francis

8. Iroquois

9. St. Joe’s

10. Jamestown

Small Schools

1. Alden

2. Southwestern

3. Allegany-Limestone

4. Maple Grove

5. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

6. Frewsburg

7. Newfane

8. Fredonia

9. Medina

10. St. Mary’s of Lancaster 

Runners of the week

1. Joseph Bertola (Orchard Park)

2. Pierce Ticen (East Aurora)

3. Cameron Bogden (Frontier)

4. Josh Trometer (Lancaster)

5. Thomas Reid (Lancaster)

6. Ryan Zaff (East Aurora)

7. Owen Rung (East Aurora)

