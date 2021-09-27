High school cross country polls and top runners for Week 3

Here are the Western New York boys and girls cross country rankings and runners of the week as selected by coaches.
Girls
Large Schools
1. Clarence
2. Orchard Park
3. East Aurora
4. Nardin
5. Amherst
6. Lancaster
7. Williamsville North
8. Frontier
9. Hamburg
10. Niagara Wheatfield
Small Schools
1. Newfane
2. Maple Grove
3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
4. Allegany-Limestone
5. Nichols
6. Eden
7. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
8. Akron
9. Depew
10. Springville Griffith
Runners of the week
1. Lillie Bogdan (Frontier)
2. Megan McLaughlin (East Aurora)
3. Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield)
4. Chloe Fisher (Frontier)
5. Kyla Eisman (Lancaster)
6. Gabby Siren (Nichols)
7. Aurora Smith (Hamburg)
Boys
Large Schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Lancaster
4. Orchard Park
5. Hamburg
6. Starpoint
7. St. Francis
8. Iroquois
9. St. Joe’s
10. Jamestown
Small Schools
1. Alden
2. Southwestern
3. Allegany-Limestone
4. Maple Grove
5. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
6. Frewsburg
7. Newfane
8. Fredonia
9. Medina
10. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
Runners of the week
1. Joseph Bertola (Orchard Park)
2. Pierce Ticen (East Aurora)
3. Cameron Bogden (Frontier)
4. Josh Trometer (Lancaster)
5. Thomas Reid (Lancaster)
6. Ryan Zaff (East Aurora)
7. Owen Rung (East Aurora)