Here are the Western New York high school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 10. Final team rankings will be released next Monday after Saturday's state meet. This is the final week for Runners of the Week.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Orchard Park
4. Amherst
5. Lancaster
6. Grand Island
7. Williamsville North
8. Sacred Heart
9. West Seneca West
10. Niagara Wheatfield
Girls Small Schools
1. Newfane
2. Maple Grove
3. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
4. Eden
5. Allegany-Limestone
6. St. Mary’s (Lancaster)
7. Akron
8. Nichols
9. Barker
10. Falconer
Runners of the week
1. MK Hartigan (Nardin)
2. Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary)
3. Solk Martin-Jacayo (Clymer/Sherman/Panama)
4. Mikala Woock (Barker)
5. Sydney Smith (Randolph)
6. Kristina Valnarov (Starpoint)
7. Riley Hulme (East Aurora)
8. Kaitlin Whalen (Depew)
9. Maggie Quattrini (Newfane)
10. Kinleigh Alnutt (Williamsville North)
11. Julia Gullo (Lancaster)
12. Hannah Madonia (Falconer)
13. Liliana Peters (Allegany-Limestone)
14. Kendal Roe (West Seneca West)
15. Calie Hudson (Gowanda)
BOYS
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. East Aurora
3. Orchard Park
4. Lancaster
5. Jamestown
6. Starpoint
7. Iroquois
8. Williamsville North
9. St. Francis
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. Southwestern
2. Alden
3. Maple Grove
4. Frewsburg
5. Newfane
6. Barker
7. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
8. Franklinville/Ellicotville
9. Akron
10. Allegany-Limestone
Runners of the week
1. Arian Cayea (Medina)
2. Conor Cuzzacrea (Newfane)
3. Elijah Vitorina (Williamsville North)
4. Mark Stoldt (Alden)
5. Andrew Core (Hutch Tech)
6. Colin Maddigan (Williamsville North)
7. Matt Strasser (Alden)
8. Trey Faulk (Southwestern)
9. Mason McKinney (Jamestown)
10. Donavin Brown (Southwestern)
11. Michael Raven (Clymer/Sherman/Panama)
12. Colton Cappalino (Jamestown)
13. Micah Barber (Frewsburg)
14. Austin Bares (Nichols)
15. Eric Lanning (St. Francis)