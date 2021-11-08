 Skip to main content
High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 10
High school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 10

  • Updated
  • 0
Section VI cross country meet

The first mile of the Class B girls race at the Section VI championships on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Knox Farm in East Aurora.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the Western New York high school cross-country polls and top runners for Week 10. Final team rankings will be released next Monday after Saturday's state meet. This is the final week for Runners of the Week.

GIRLS

Large schools

1.  East Aurora

2.  Clarence

3.  Orchard Park

4.  Amherst

5.  Lancaster

6.  Grand Island

7.  Williamsville North

8.  Sacred Heart

9. West Seneca West

10.  Niagara Wheatfield

Girls Small Schools

1.  Newfane

2.  Maple Grove

3.  Clymer/Sherman/Panama

4.  Eden

5.  Allegany-Limestone

6.  St. Mary’s (Lancaster)

7.  Akron

8.  Nichols

9.  Barker

10.  Falconer

Runners of the week

1.  MK Hartigan (Nardin)

2.  Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary)

3.  Solk Martin-Jacayo (Clymer/Sherman/Panama)

4.  Mikala Woock (Barker)

5.  Sydney Smith (Randolph)

6.  Kristina Valnarov (Starpoint)

7.  Riley Hulme (East Aurora)

8.  Kaitlin Whalen (Depew)

9.  Maggie Quattrini (Newfane)

10.  Kinleigh Alnutt (Williamsville North)

11.  Julia Gullo (Lancaster)

12.  Hannah Madonia (Falconer)

13.  Liliana Peters (Allegany-Limestone)

14.  Kendal Roe (West Seneca West)

15.  Calie Hudson (Gowanda)

BOYS

Large schools

1.  Clarence

2.  East Aurora

3.  Orchard Park

4.  Lancaster

5.  Jamestown

6. Starpoint

7.  Iroquois

8.  Williamsville North

9.  St. Francis

10.  Hamburg

Small schools

1.  Southwestern

2.  Alden

3.  Maple Grove

4.  Frewsburg

5.  Newfane

6.  Barker

7.  Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

8.  Franklinville/Ellicotville

9.  Akron

10.  Allegany-Limestone

Runners of the week

1.  Arian Cayea (Medina)

2.  Conor Cuzzacrea (Newfane)

3.  Elijah Vitorina (Williamsville North)

4.  Mark Stoldt (Alden)

5.  Andrew Core (Hutch Tech)

6.  Colin Maddigan (Williamsville North)

7.  Matt Strasser (Alden)

8.  Trey Faulk (Southwestern)

9.  Mason McKinney (Jamestown)

10.  Donavin Brown (Southwestern)

11.  Michael Raven (Clymer/Sherman/Panama)

12.  Colton Cappalino (Jamestown)

13.  Micah Barber (Frewsburg)

14.  Austin Bares (Nichols)

15.  Eric Lanning (St. Francis)

