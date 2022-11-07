 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school coaches polls in volleyball and cross country

  • Updated
Here are the weekly high school coaches polls in volleyball and cross country. First-place votes included when available.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Rk. Team                                   Pts.

1. East Aurora/Holland (10)         100

2. Orchard Park                           90

3. Lancaster                               78

4. Grand Island                          70

5. Canisius                                 61

6. St. Joe's                                47

7. Frontier                                 38 

8. West Seneca East                   31   

9. Eden/North Collins                  15

10. Williamsville East                  10

Also receiving votes: Clarence, Lockport. 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Large schools 

1. Lancaster (10)                       100

2. Sweet Home                           88

3. Clarence                                74

4. Frontier                                 73

5. Orchard Park                          51

6. Williamsville East                    44

7. Williamsville South                 40

8. Niagara Wheatfield                 31

9. Lockport                               20

10. Iroquois                              10

Others receiving votes: Springville, Depew, Grand Island, Lake Shore.

Small schools 

Rk. Team                                   Pts.

1. Portville (10)                        100

2. Eden                                       84

3. St. Mary's                               75

4. Chautauqua Lake                   71

5. Panama                                  52

6. Southwestern                        48

7. Randolph                               36

8. Sacred Heart                          31

9. Falconer                                 25

10. Clymer/Sherman                13

Others receiving votes: Maple Grove, Allegany-Limestone. 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Large schools 

1. Orchard Park

2. Clarence

3. Starpoint

4. Jamestown

5. West Seneca West

6. Hamburg

7. Lancaster

8. Kenmore West

9. Lockport

10t. St. Francis

10t. Williamsville East

Small schools

1. Alden

2. Southwestern

3. East Aurora

4. Frewsburg

5. Barker

6. Maple Grove

7. Nichols

8. Gowanda

9. Fredonia

10. Wilson

Runners of the week: Micah Barber (Frewsburg), Charlie Brancato (Clarence), Grant Cornell (Franklinville), Coleton Fisher (Orchard Park), Stephen Hallberg (Jamestown), Trenton Kranzer (Fredonia), Phillip Russo (Clarence), Ryan Tezak (Niagara Falls).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY 

Large schools                                                    

1. Orchard Park                                    

2. Clarence                                     

3. Niagara Wheatfield                            

4. Frontier                            

5. Lancaster                                  

6. Williamsville North                                                

7. Starpoint                                             

8. West Seneca West                                                 

9. Sacred Heart                           

10. Hamburg                                   

Small schools

1. East Aurora

2. Allegany-Limestone

3. Newfane

4. CSP

5. Maple Grove

6. Eden   

7. St. Mary’s

8. Southwestern

9. Barker

10. Alden

Runners of the week: Isabella Buck (Clarence), Grace Caterina (Sacred Heart), Clare Daniels (Sacred Heart), Jillian Davies (Niagara Wheatfield), Olivia Meier (Williamsville South), Hope Owens (East Aurora), Sienna Uebelhoer (Iroquois), Julia Weyer (Nardin). 

