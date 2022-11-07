Here are the weekly high school coaches polls in volleyball and cross country. First-place votes included when available.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Rk. Team Pts.
1. East Aurora/Holland (10) 100
2. Orchard Park 90
3. Lancaster 78
4. Grand Island 70
5. Canisius 61
6. St. Joe's 47
7. Frontier 38
8. West Seneca East 31
9. Eden/North Collins 15
10. Williamsville East 10
Also receiving votes: Clarence, Lockport.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Large schools
1. Lancaster (10) 100
2. Sweet Home 88
3. Clarence 74
4. Frontier 73
5. Orchard Park 51
6. Williamsville East 44
7. Williamsville South 40
8. Niagara Wheatfield 31
9. Lockport 20
10. Iroquois 10
Others receiving votes: Springville, Depew, Grand Island, Lake Shore.
Small schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Portville (10) 100
2. Eden 84
3. St. Mary's 75
4. Chautauqua Lake 71
5. Panama 52
6. Southwestern 48
7. Randolph 36
8. Sacred Heart 31
9. Falconer 25
10. Clymer/Sherman 13
Others receiving votes: Maple Grove, Allegany-Limestone.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Clarence
3. Starpoint
4. Jamestown
5. West Seneca West
6. Hamburg
7. Lancaster
8. Kenmore West
9. Lockport
10t. St. Francis
10t. Williamsville East
Small schools
1. Alden
2. Southwestern
3. East Aurora
4. Frewsburg
5. Barker
6. Maple Grove
7. Nichols
8. Gowanda
9. Fredonia
10. Wilson
Runners of the week: Micah Barber (Frewsburg), Charlie Brancato (Clarence), Grant Cornell (Franklinville), Coleton Fisher (Orchard Park), Stephen Hallberg (Jamestown), Trenton Kranzer (Fredonia), Phillip Russo (Clarence), Ryan Tezak (Niagara Falls).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Clarence
3. Niagara Wheatfield
4. Frontier
5. Lancaster
6. Williamsville North
7. Starpoint
8. West Seneca West
9. Sacred Heart
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. Allegany-Limestone
3. Newfane
4. CSP
5. Maple Grove
6. Eden
7. St. Mary’s
8. Southwestern
9. Barker
10. Alden
Runners of the week: Isabella Buck (Clarence), Grace Caterina (Sacred Heart), Clare Daniels (Sacred Heart), Jillian Davies (Niagara Wheatfield), Olivia Meier (Williamsville South), Hope Owens (East Aurora), Sienna Uebelhoer (Iroquois), Julia Weyer (Nardin).