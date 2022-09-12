High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country

Here are the high school coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country and field hockey. The girls soccer poll will begin next week.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Large schools
Rank School Points
- Frontier (7) 96
- Sweet Home (2) 88
- Orchard Park 80
- Lancaster (1) 75
- Clarence 55
- Williamsville South 43
- Williamsville East 34
- Niagara Wheatfield 30
- Grand Island 13
- Hamburg 9
Others receiving votes: Kenmore West, West Seneca East, Williamsville North, Depew, Starpoint, West Seneca West, Jamestown.
Small schools
Rank School Points
- St. Mary’s (9) 99
- Portville (1) 91
- Chautaqua Lake 69
- Eden 67
- Panama 51
- Sacred Heart 6
- Southwestern 42
- Randolph 36
- Maple Grove 16
- Newfane 10
Others receiving votes: Nardin, Falconer, Allegany-Limestone, Clymer-Sherman, DaVinci, Gowanda.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Rank School Points
- Orchard Park (10) 100
- Lancaster 87
- East Aurora/Holland 83
- St. Joe’s 69
- Canisius 53
- Eden/North Collins 46
- Grand Island 36
- Clarence 27
- Frontier 24
- Lockport 18
Others receiving votes: St. Francis, 5; Niagara Wheatfield, 1; West Seneca West, 1.
FIELD HOCKEY
As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis.
Rank School Points
- Clarence (9) 79
- Willsville North 67
- Iroquois 63
- Nichols (1) 45
- Akron 33
- Willsville. South 29
- Starpoint 27
- Orchard Park 25
- West Seneca 24
- Barker 21
BOYS SOCCER
As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis. Records through Sunday
Large schools
Rank School Points Rec.
- Clarence (5) 66 4-0
- Will East (2) 60 4-0
- Will South 51 5-0
- Canisius 45 2-0
- St. Joe’s 45 3-1
- Lancaster 34 4-1
- Will North 26 3-1
- St. Francis 16 2-1
- Hamburg 9 4-1
- N. Tonawanda 7 4-1
Small schools
Rank School Points Rec.
- Lew Port (6) 104 3-0-0
- East Aurora (5) 99 2-0-0
- St. Mary’s 65 2-0-0
- Lafayette 62 2-0-0
- All-Limetone 54 3-1-0
- Lackawanna 51 2-1-0
- City Honors 41 2-0-0
- Maple Grove 25 2-1-1
- Maryvale 22 3-1-0
- Roy Hart 17 2-1-1
- Chautauqua Lake 17 2-0-0
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
As voted by coaches
Large schools
- Orchard Park
- Clarence
- Frontier
- Lancaster
- Starpoint
- Hamburg
- Kenmore East
- Jamestown
- St. Francis
- West Seneca West
Small schools
- Alden
- East Aurora
- Southwestern
- Nichols
- Barker
- Frewsburg
- Newfane
- Maple Grove
- Randolph
- Roy-Hart
Runners of the Week
Joseph Bertola, Orchard Park; Noah Holden, Clarence; Roan Kelly, Randolph; Owen Rung, East Aurora; Matthew Strasser, Alden; Sam Tomm, St. Joe’s; Jeff Khang, Clarence.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
As voted by coaches
Large schools
- Orchard Park
- Clarence
- Amherst
- Frontier
- Williamsville North
- Niagara Wheatfield
- Williamsville East
- Starpoint
- Grand Island
- West Seneca West
Small schools
- East Aurora
- Newfane
- Maple Grove
- Eden
- Barker
- Allegany-Limestone
- Randolph
- Alden
Runners of the Week
Noel Barlette, Orchard Park; Kylie Bowman, Newfane; Kailyn Houghton, East Aurora; Madison McMahon, West Seneca West; Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone; Emily Priset, Clarence; Catherine Schoeneman, East Aurora.