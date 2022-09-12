 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country

  • Updated
Orchard Park St. Francis Soccer

Orchard Park player Adrian Hooper and St. Francis player Nathan Gonsiorek battle for a loose ball.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the high school coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country and field hockey. The girls soccer poll will begin next week. 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Large schools

Rank     School     Points

  1. Frontier (7)         96
  2. Sweet Home (2)  88
  3. Orchard Park       80
  4. Lancaster (1)      75
  5. Clarence             55
  6. Williamsville South          43
  7. Williamsville East            34
  8. Niagara Wheatfield          30
  9. Grand Island       13
  10. Hamburg              9

Others receiving votes: Kenmore West, West Seneca East, Williamsville North, Depew, Starpoint, West Seneca West, Jamestown.

Small schools

Rank     School     Points

  1. St. Mary’s (9)     99
  2. Portville (1)        91
  3. Chautaqua Lake  69
  4. Eden                  67
  5. Panama              51
  6. Sacred Heart        6
  7. Southwestern     42
  8. Randolph            36
  9. Maple Grove       16
  10. Newfane             10

Others receiving votes: Nardin, Falconer, Allegany-Limestone, Clymer-Sherman, DaVinci, Gowanda.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Rank     School     Points

  1. Orchard Park (10)        100
  2. Lancaster                      87
  3. East Aurora/Holland       83
  4. St. Joe’s                       69
  5. Canisius                       53
  6. Eden/North Collins        46
  7. Grand Island                36
  8. Clarence                      27
  9. Frontier                       24
  10. Lockport                     18

Others receiving votes: St. Francis, 5; Niagara Wheatfield, 1; West Seneca West, 1.

FIELD HOCKEY

As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Rank     School     Points

  1. Clarence (9)        79
  2. Willsville North     67
  3. Iroquois               63
  4. Nichols (1)           45
  5. Akron                  33
  6. Willsville. South    29
  7. Starpoint             27
  8. Orchard Park        25
  9. West Seneca        24
  10. Barker                 21

BOYS SOCCER

As voted by coaches. First-place votes in parenthesis. Records through Sunday

Large schools

Rank     School     Points     Rec.

  1. Clarence (5)   66           4-0
  2. Will East (2)   60           4-0
  3. Will South      51           5-0
  4. Canisius         45           2-0
  5. St. Joe’s         45           3-1
  6. Lancaster        34           4-1
  7. Will North       26            3-1
  8. St. Francis      16            2-1
  9. Hamburg          9            4-1         
  10. N. Tonawanda   7            4-1

Small schools

Rank     School     Points     Rec.

  1. Lew Port (6)         104         3-0-0
  2. East Aurora (5)       99         2-0-0
  3. St. Mary’s               65         2-0-0
  4. Lafayette               62          2-0-0
  5. All-Limetone          54          3-1-0
  6. Lackawanna          51           2-1-0
  7. City Honors           41           2-0-0
  8. Maple Grove          25           2-1-1
  9. Maryvale              22            3-1-0
  10.  Roy Hart             17            2-1-1
  11. Chautauqua Lake  17            2-0-0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

As voted by coaches

Large schools 

  1. Orchard Park
  2. Clarence
  3. Frontier
  4. Lancaster
  5. Starpoint
  6. Hamburg
  7. Kenmore East
  8. Jamestown
  9. St. Francis
  10. West Seneca West

Small schools 

  1. Alden
  2. East Aurora
  3. Southwestern
  4. Nichols
  5. Barker
  6. Frewsburg
  7. Newfane
  8. Maple Grove
  9. Randolph
  10. Roy-Hart

Runners of the Week

Joseph Bertola, Orchard Park; Noah Holden, Clarence; Roan Kelly, Randolph; Owen Rung, East Aurora; Matthew Strasser, Alden; Sam Tomm, St. Joe’s; Jeff Khang, Clarence.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

As voted by coaches

Large schools

  1. Orchard Park
  2. Clarence
  3. Amherst
  4. Frontier
  5. Williamsville North
  6. Niagara Wheatfield
  7. Williamsville East
  8. Starpoint
  9. Grand Island
  10. West Seneca West

Small schools

  1. East Aurora
  2. Newfane
  3. Maple Grove
  4. Eden
  5. Barker
  6. Allegany-Limestone
  7. Newfane
  8. Maple Grove
  9. Randolph
  10. Alden

Runners of the Week

Noel Barlette, Orchard Park; Kylie Bowman, Newfane; Kailyn Houghton, East Aurora; Madison McMahon, West Seneca West; Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone; Emily Priset, Clarence; Catherine Schoeneman, East Aurora.

