High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country

  Updated
  • 0
Hamburg at Clarence

Clarence's Avery Woeppel battles for the ball against Hamburg's Morgan Perkins during a field hockey game at Clarence High School on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball and field hockey through games of Oct. 9. First-place votes are in parentheses.

BOYS SOCCER

Large schools 

1. Clarence  (7)           12-0-1      70 

2. Williamsville South   13-1          61

3. Lancaster                12-2         52

4. Williamsville East      10-2         51

5. Canisius                    8-3           43

6. St. Joe's                   10-4         32

7t. Williamsville North     7-4-1       25

7t. Niagara Wheatfield    10-2-1      25

9t. Hamburg                 7-5-2       11

9t. Amherst                  6-5-2       11

Small schools

1. East Aurora (7)         14-0-0  106

2. Lewiston-Porter (4)   13-0-1   101

3. St. Mary’s                 10-2-0    90

4. Allegany-Lime            11-4-0    69

5. Roy Hart                 12-1-0   67

6t. Lafayette               9-3-0     43

6t. Southwestern        11-3-0     43

8. Maple Grove           10-2-1     31

9. Alden                       11-3-0   25

10. Lackawanna            8-5-0     19

GIRLS SOCCER

Large schools

  1. Clarence (4)                          67
  2. Niagara Wheatfield (3)           65
  3. Lancaster                              51
  4. Williamsville East                   45
  5. Williamsville South                 42
  6. North Tonawanda                   36
  7. Amherst                                26
  8. Williamsville North                  22
  9. Frontier                                 16
  10. West Seneca East                   11

Others receiving votes: Grand Island, Jamestown, Lockport.

Small schools

  1. Frewsburg (6)                            78
  2. City Honors (2)                          74
  3. Lewiston-Porter                           61
  4. East Aurora                                 45
  5. Pioneer                                        41
  6. Iroquois                                       36
  7. St. Mary’s                                    31
  8. Wilson                                          26
  9. Portville                                       20
  10. Roy-Hart                                      10

Others receiving votes: Allegany-Limestone, Fredonia, Chautauqua Lake

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

  1. Orchard Park (10)                           100
  2. East Aurora/Holland                       90
  3. Canisius                                         79
  4. Lancaster                                       66
  5. Eden/North Collins                          57
  6. St. Joe’s                                         54
  7. Clarence                                         38
  8. Grand Island                                   35
  9. Frontier                                           16
  10. Lockport                                          10

Others receiving votes: Starpoint, West Seneca East

GIRS VOLLEYBALL

Large schools    

  1. Lancaster (8)                      98
  2. Sweet Home (2)                 82
  3. Clarence                              74
  4. Orchard Park                      70
  5. Frontier                              63
  6. Niagara Wheatfield             48
  7. Williamsville South             44
  8. Williamsville East               25
  9. Lockport                              18
  10. Depew                                  12

Others receiving votes: Grand Island

 Small schools

  1. Portville (10)                              100
  2. Eden                                              85
  3. St. Mary’s                                    75
  4. Chautauqua Lake                     69
  5. Randolph                                     58
  6. Sacred Heart                              48
  7. Southwestern                           40
  8. Panama                                        33
  9. Maple Grove                              19
  10. Clymer/Sherman                     12

Others receiving votes, Falconer, Gowanda, Westfield  

FIELD HOCKEY

1t. Clarence (4)           73

1t. Nichols (4)             73

3.  Iroquois                 62

4.  Williamsville North  48

5.  Lancaster               42

6.  West Seneca           37

7.  Williamsville South   28

8.  Hamburg                24

9.  Akron                     22

10.  Barker                   15

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Runners of the Week: Micah Barber (Frewsburg), Caleb Fieder (Alden), Evan Feider (Alden), Gage Feider (Alden), Nathan Jachlewski (West Seneca West), Henry Peterson (City Honors), Alex Redeye (Allegany-Limestone).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Large schools                                                        

1. Orchard Park                                       

2. Clarence                                                 

3. Niagara Wheatfield                             

4. Williamsville North                              

5. Lancaster                                               

6. Frontier                                                   

7. Hamburg                                                

8. Starpoint                                                 

9. Williamsville East                               

10. Sacred Heart                                       

Small schools

1. East Aurora

2. CSP

3. Allegany-Limestone

4. Maple Grove

5. Newfane

6. St Mary’s

7. Eden

8. Akron

9. Barker

10. Roy-Hart

Runners of the Week: Lilly Ascone (Williamsville East), Emily Desidero (Niagara Wheatfield), Olivia Harmony (West Valley), Kasia Lawrence (Lancaster), Lilianna Peters (Allegany-Limestone), Brady Ryanna (Salamanca), Alexis Sanelli (Orchard Park). 

