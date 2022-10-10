High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball and field hockey through games of Oct. 9. First-place votes are in parentheses.
BOYS SOCCER
Large schools
1. Clarence (7) 12-0-1 70
2. Williamsville South 13-1 61
3. Lancaster 12-2 52
4. Williamsville East 10-2 51
5. Canisius 8-3 43
6. St. Joe's 10-4 32
7t. Williamsville North 7-4-1 25
7t. Niagara Wheatfield 10-2-1 25
9t. Hamburg 7-5-2 11
9t. Amherst 6-5-2 11
Small schools
1. East Aurora (7) 14-0-0 106
2. Lewiston-Porter (4) 13-0-1 101
3. St. Mary’s 10-2-0 90
4. Allegany-Lime 11-4-0 69
5. Roy Hart 12-1-0 67
6t. Lafayette 9-3-0 43
6t. Southwestern 11-3-0 43
8. Maple Grove 10-2-1 31
9. Alden 11-3-0 25
10. Lackawanna 8-5-0 19
GIRLS SOCCER
Large schools
- Clarence (4) 67
- Niagara Wheatfield (3) 65
- Lancaster 51
- Williamsville East 45
- Williamsville South 42
- North Tonawanda 36
- Amherst 26
- Williamsville North 22
- Frontier 16
- West Seneca East 11
Others receiving votes: Grand Island, Jamestown, Lockport.
Small schools
- Frewsburg (6) 78
- City Honors (2) 74
- Lewiston-Porter 61
- East Aurora 45
- Pioneer 41
- Iroquois 36
- St. Mary’s 31
- Wilson 26
- Portville 20
- Roy-Hart 10
Others receiving votes: Allegany-Limestone, Fredonia, Chautauqua Lake
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Orchard Park (10) 100
- East Aurora/Holland 90
- Canisius 79
- Lancaster 66
- Eden/North Collins 57
- St. Joe’s 54
- Clarence 38
- Grand Island 35
- Frontier 16
- Lockport 10
Others receiving votes: Starpoint, West Seneca East
GIRS VOLLEYBALL
Large schools
- Lancaster (8) 98
- Sweet Home (2) 82
- Clarence 74
- Orchard Park 70
- Frontier 63
- Niagara Wheatfield 48
- Williamsville South 44
- Williamsville East 25
- Lockport 18
- Depew 12
Others receiving votes: Grand Island
Small schools
- Portville (10) 100
- Eden 85
- St. Mary’s 75
- Chautauqua Lake 69
- Randolph 58
- Sacred Heart 48
- Southwestern 40
- Panama 33
- Maple Grove 19
- Clymer/Sherman 12
Others receiving votes, Falconer, Gowanda, Westfield
FIELD HOCKEY
1t. Clarence (4) 73
1t. Nichols (4) 73
3. Iroquois 62
4. Williamsville North 48
5. Lancaster 42
6. West Seneca 37
7. Williamsville South 28
8. Hamburg 24
9. Akron 22
10. Barker 15
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Runners of the Week: Micah Barber (Frewsburg), Caleb Fieder (Alden), Evan Feider (Alden), Gage Feider (Alden), Nathan Jachlewski (West Seneca West), Henry Peterson (City Honors), Alex Redeye (Allegany-Limestone).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Clarence
3. Niagara Wheatfield
4. Williamsville North
5. Lancaster
6. Frontier
7. Hamburg
8. Starpoint
9. Williamsville East
10. Sacred Heart
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. CSP
3. Allegany-Limestone
4. Maple Grove
5. Newfane
6. St Mary’s
7. Eden
8. Akron
9. Barker
10. Roy-Hart
Runners of the Week: Lilly Ascone (Williamsville East), Emily Desidero (Niagara Wheatfield), Olivia Harmony (West Valley), Kasia Lawrence (Lancaster), Lilianna Peters (Allegany-Limestone), Brady Ryanna (Salamanca), Alexis Sanelli (Orchard Park).