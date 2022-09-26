 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country (Week 4)

  • Updated
  • 0
Williamsville East at Williamsville South

Williamsville East's Nico Buscaglia and Williamsville South's Bruce Damstedt battle for possession of the ball during a soccer game at Williamsville South High School on Sept. 24, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here are the high school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country for the week ending Sept. 25.

Boys Soccer Coaches' Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

Large schools 

1.   Clarence (4)      8-0      66 pts.  

2.     Will. South (2)   10-0      64   

3.     Will. East         6-1      55

4.     Lancaster (1)      8-1       50   

5.     Canisius           4-2       37

6.     Will. North       6-2       34

7.     St. Joe's            5-3        27

8.  Niagara Wheatfield   8-1    26

9.     St. Francis        5-4        10

10t.    Hamburg         5-2-1     7

10t.    Amherst          4-2-1     7

Small schools

1. Lew Port (8)        8-0-0   98

2t. St Mary’s (2)      6-1-0    82

2t. East Aurora       8-0-0     82   

4t. Lafayette           4-2-0       54

4t. Roy-Hart           8-1-0        54

6. All.-Limestone    7-3-0       48

7. Lackawanna        5-3-0         28

8. International Prep 5-3-0       27  

9t. Alden                   6-3-0       13

9t. Maple Grove       6-2-1         13 

Also receiving votes: City Honors, Maryvale and Southwestern 

Girls Soccer Coaches' Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

Large schools

1. Clarence (7)             70

2. Niagara Wheatfield    62

3. Williamsville East      52

4. North Tonawanda     49

5. Williamsville South   42

6. Lancaster                35

7. Amherst                  28

8. Grand Island            16

9. Orchard Park            13

10. Williamsville North  8

Also receiving votes: Nardin, Frontier, Lockport, Hamburg.

Small schools 

1. Frewsburg (5)           76

2. Iroquois                   60

3. Lewiston-Porter (2)    56

4. City Honors               50

5. St. Mary's (1)           46

6. Pioneer                     38

7. Wilson                     33

8. Fredonia                  28

9. Allegany-Limestone   20

10. Roy-Hart

Also receiving votes: East Aurora, Nichols, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Akron, Portville.

Field Hockey Coaches’ Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clarence (5)         77

2. Nichols (3)           75

3. Iroquois                59

4. Wlliamsville North  55

5. West Seneca          49

6. Lancaster               35

7. Akron                     21

8. Hamburg                18

9. Wlliamsville South   13

10. Wlliamsville East     12

Boys Volleyball Coaches' Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Orchard Park (10)      100

2. East Aurora/Holland     90

3. Canisius                      75

4. St. Joe's                      61

5. Eden/North Collins       56

6. Lancaster                   52

7. Clarence                     40

8. Frontier                      34

9. Grand Island               26

10. West Seneca East      13

Also receiving votes: Lockport.

Girls Volleyball Coaches' Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

Large schools

1. Lancaster (10)             100

2. Sweet Home                 90

3. Orchard Park                73

4. Frontier                        66

5t. Clarence                      53

5t. Niagara Wheatfield       53

7. Williamsville South        43

8. Williamsville East          21

9. Lockport                      16

10. Grand Island              14

Also receiving votes: Depew, Lake Shore, West Seneca West. 

Small schools 

1. Portville (10)               100

2. Eden                           84

3. St. Mary's                    74

4. Chautauqua Lake         65

5. Randolph                     54

6. Sacred Heart                45

7. Panama                       43

8. Southwestern               34

9. Maple Grove                22

10. Falconer                    10

Also receiving votes: Allegany-Limestone, Akron, Clymer/Sherman, Gowanda.

Girls Cross Country Coaches' Poll

Large schools

1. Orchard Park

2. Clarence

3. Niagara Wheatfield

4. Frontier

5. Williamsville North

6. Hamburg

7. Lancaster

8. Starpoint

9. Sacred Heart

10. Williamsville East

Small schools

1. East Aurora

2. Newfane 

3. CSP

4. Maple Grove

5. Allegany-Limestone

6. St. Mary's

7. Roy-Hart

8. Alden

9. Pioneer

10. Eden

Runners of the Week: Ashlyn Collins (Allegany-Limestone), Chloe Fisher (Frontier), Kirsten Melnik (Springville), Emilia O'Leary (East Aurora), Jillian O'Rourke (Orchard Park), Lily Wangelin (East Aurora), Shannon Zeugelder (Starpoint).

Boys Runners of the Week: Casey Black (St. Mary's), Michael Breth (Orchard Park), Trey Faulk (Southwestern), Henry Peterson (City Honors), Thomas Reid (Lancaster), Peyton Spatorico (Starpoint), Mason Wiedman (East Aurora). 

