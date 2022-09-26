High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country (Week 4)

Here are the high school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country for the week ending Sept. 25.
Boys Soccer Coaches' Poll
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
Large schools
1. Clarence (4) 8-0 66 pts.
2. Will. South (2) 10-0 64
3. Will. East 6-1 55
4. Lancaster (1) 8-1 50
5. Canisius 4-2 37
6. Will. North 6-2 34
7. St. Joe's 5-3 27
8. Niagara Wheatfield 8-1 26
9. St. Francis 5-4 10
10t. Hamburg 5-2-1 7
10t. Amherst 4-2-1 7
Small schools
1. Lew Port (8) 8-0-0 98
2t. St Mary’s (2) 6-1-0 82
2t. East Aurora 8-0-0 82
4t. Lafayette 4-2-0 54
4t. Roy-Hart 8-1-0 54
6. All.-Limestone 7-3-0 48
7. Lackawanna 5-3-0 28
8. International Prep 5-3-0 27
9t. Alden 6-3-0 13
9t. Maple Grove 6-2-1 13
Also receiving votes: City Honors, Maryvale and Southwestern
Girls Soccer Coaches' Poll
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
Large schools
1. Clarence (7) 70
2. Niagara Wheatfield 62
3. Williamsville East 52
4. North Tonawanda 49
5. Williamsville South 42
6. Lancaster 35
7. Amherst 28
8. Grand Island 16
9. Orchard Park 13
10. Williamsville North 8
Also receiving votes: Nardin, Frontier, Lockport, Hamburg.
Small schools
1. Frewsburg (5) 76
2. Iroquois 60
3. Lewiston-Porter (2) 56
4. City Honors 50
5. St. Mary's (1) 46
6. Pioneer 38
7. Wilson 33
8. Fredonia 28
9. Allegany-Limestone 20
10. Roy-Hart
Also receiving votes: East Aurora, Nichols, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Akron, Portville.
Field Hockey Coaches’ Poll
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Clarence (5) 77
2. Nichols (3) 75
3. Iroquois 59
4. Wlliamsville North 55
5. West Seneca 49
6. Lancaster 35
7. Akron 21
8. Hamburg 18
9. Wlliamsville South 13
10. Wlliamsville East 12
Boys Volleyball Coaches' Poll
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Orchard Park (10) 100
2. East Aurora/Holland 90
3. Canisius 75
4. St. Joe's 61
5. Eden/North Collins 56
6. Lancaster 52
7. Clarence 40
8. Frontier 34
9. Grand Island 26
10. West Seneca East 13
Also receiving votes: Lockport.
Girls Volleyball Coaches' Poll
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
Large schools
1. Lancaster (10) 100
2. Sweet Home 90
3. Orchard Park 73
4. Frontier 66
5t. Clarence 53
5t. Niagara Wheatfield 53
7. Williamsville South 43
8. Williamsville East 21
9. Lockport 16
10. Grand Island 14
Also receiving votes: Depew, Lake Shore, West Seneca West.
Small schools
1. Portville (10) 100
2. Eden 84
3. St. Mary's 74
4. Chautauqua Lake 65
5. Randolph 54
6. Sacred Heart 45
7. Panama 43
8. Southwestern 34
9. Maple Grove 22
10. Falconer 10
Also receiving votes: Allegany-Limestone, Akron, Clymer/Sherman, Gowanda.
Girls Cross Country Coaches' Poll
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Clarence
3. Niagara Wheatfield
4. Frontier
5. Williamsville North
6. Hamburg
7. Lancaster
8. Starpoint
9. Sacred Heart
10. Williamsville East
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. Newfane
3. CSP
4. Maple Grove
5. Allegany-Limestone
6. St. Mary's
7. Roy-Hart
8. Alden
9. Pioneer
10. Eden
Runners of the Week: Ashlyn Collins (Allegany-Limestone), Chloe Fisher (Frontier), Kirsten Melnik (Springville), Emilia O'Leary (East Aurora), Jillian O'Rourke (Orchard Park), Lily Wangelin (East Aurora), Shannon Zeugelder (Starpoint).
Boys Runners of the Week: Casey Black (St. Mary's), Michael Breth (Orchard Park), Trey Faulk (Southwestern), Henry Peterson (City Honors), Thomas Reid (Lancaster), Peyton Spatorico (Starpoint), Mason Wiedman (East Aurora).