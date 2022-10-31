 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball and cross country

  • Updated
  • 0
City Honors Lewiston Porter Girls Soccer B1 Final

Lewiston Porter player Elina Kunik scores against City Honors during the first half of the Section VI, B1 final at Sweet Home high school on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the weekly high school coaches polls in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls cross country. First-place votes in parentheses when available.

BOYS SOCCER 

Large schools 

Rk. School                       Rec.           Pts. 

1. Clarence (7)               17-1-1      70 

2. Canisius                      11-3          58

3.  Niagara Wheatfield       13-3-1   53

4.  Williamsville North        12-6-1       52

5. Williamsville South         16-2          38

6. St. Joe's                       13-5-1       28

7.  Grand Island                  9-9         27

8. Lancaster                       13-5         26

9. Williamsville East            14-4        25

10. Hamburg                       8-8-2       7

Small schools

Rk. School                       Rec.           Pts.

1. Lewiston Porter (10)    19-0-1        100

2. East Aurora                19-1-0          89

3. St. Mary’s                  16-3-0          77

4. Lafayette                   15-3-0          74

5. Roy Hart                    15-2-0          53

6. Southwestern             14-5-0          47

7. Allegany Limestone     14-5-0          40

8. Maple Grove               12-2-1         29

9. Portville                       13-3-1       16

10t. Holland/Frank/WV    11-6-1         10 

10t. Lackawanna             12-7-0         10

GIRLS SOCCER

Large schools 

1. Clarence (7)             70

2. Lancaster                 63

3. Williamsville East      56

4. Niagara Wheatfield    49

5. Williamsville North    42

6. Frontier                   35

7. Amherst                   28

8. Williamsville South    21

9. Grand Island            14

10. Jamestown             7

Small schools 

1. Frewsburg (4)          76

2. Lewiston-Porter (4)   70

3. City Honors              67

4. Wilson                     52

5. East Aurora              44

6. Fredonia                  32

7. St. Mary's                31

8t. Iroquois                 16

8t. Pioneer                  16

10. Allegany-Limestone  12

Others receiving votes: Portville, Roy-Hart.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL 

1. East Aurora/Holland (10)             100

2. Orchard Park                                90

3. Lancaster                                     80

4. Grand Island                                67

5. Frontier                                       59

6. St. Joe's                                      53

7. Canisius                                      41

8. Eden/North Collins                       30

9. Clarence                                     20

10.  St. Francis                                 7

Others receiving votes: Lockport, West Seneca East, Williamsville East. 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Large schools 

1. Lancaster (10)                 100

2. Sweet Home                      90

3. Clarence                            80

4. Orchard Park                     57

5. Frontier                            54

6. Williamsville South            49

7. Niagara Wheatfield            44

8. Lockport                           32

9. Williamsville East               19

10. Depew                            9

Others receiving votes: Iroquois, Grand Island, Springville, Hamburg. 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Large schools

1. Orchard Park

2. Clarence

3. Starpoint

4. West Seneca West

5. Jamestown

6. Lockport

7. Lancaster

8. Kenmore West 

9. Niagara Wheatfield

10. St. Francis 

Small schools

1. Alden

2. Southwestern

3. East Aurora

4. Frewsburg

5. Maple Grove

6. Barker

7. Nichols

8. City Honors

9. Gowanda

10. Springville 

Runners of the Week: Ricky Curiel (Clarence), Gavin Ferrell (Starpoint), Merek France (Williamsville East), Cody Kent (Frewsburg), Maxwell Knight (Jamestown), Joseph Kramer (Williamsville East), Tyler Zwald (Jamestown).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Large schools

1. Orchard Park

2. Niagara Wheatfield

3. Clarence

4. Lancaster

5. Williamsville North

6. Frontier

7. Starpoint

8. West Seneca West

9. Sacred Heart

10. Hamburg

Small schools

1. East Aurora

2. Allegany-Limestone

3. Newfane

4. CSP

5. Maple Grove

6. Pioneer

7. Eden

8. St Mary’s of Lancaster

9. Southwestern

10. Akron

Runners of the Week: Kelsey Amerlinck (Williamsville North), Sara Cedro (Iroquois), Payton Classer (Williamsville East), Crace Kosmoski (Lancaster), Annabel Pacouloute (Starpoint), Makayla Rowe (Frontier), Mia Servis (Clarence).

