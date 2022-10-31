High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball and cross country

Here are the weekly high school coaches polls in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls cross country. First-place votes in parentheses when available.
BOYS SOCCER
Large schools
Rk. School Rec. Pts.
1. Clarence (7) 17-1-1 70
2. Canisius 11-3 58
3. Niagara Wheatfield 13-3-1 53
4. Williamsville North 12-6-1 52
5. Williamsville South 16-2 38
6. St. Joe's 13-5-1 28
7. Grand Island 9-9 27
8. Lancaster 13-5 26
9. Williamsville East 14-4 25
10. Hamburg 8-8-2 7
Small schools
Rk. School Rec. Pts.
1. Lewiston Porter (10) 19-0-1 100
2. East Aurora 19-1-0 89
3. St. Mary’s 16-3-0 77
4. Lafayette 15-3-0 74
5. Roy Hart 15-2-0 53
6. Southwestern 14-5-0 47
7. Allegany Limestone 14-5-0 40
8. Maple Grove 12-2-1 29
9. Portville 13-3-1 16
10t. Holland/Frank/WV 11-6-1 10
10t. Lackawanna 12-7-0 10
GIRLS SOCCER
Large schools
1. Clarence (7) 70
2. Lancaster 63
3. Williamsville East 56
4. Niagara Wheatfield 49
5. Williamsville North 42
6. Frontier 35
7. Amherst 28
8. Williamsville South 21
9. Grand Island 14
10. Jamestown 7
Small schools
1. Frewsburg (4) 76
2. Lewiston-Porter (4) 70
3. City Honors 67
4. Wilson 52
5. East Aurora 44
6. Fredonia 32
7. St. Mary's 31
8t. Iroquois 16
8t. Pioneer 16
10. Allegany-Limestone 12
Others receiving votes: Portville, Roy-Hart.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
1. East Aurora/Holland (10) 100
2. Orchard Park 90
3. Lancaster 80
4. Grand Island 67
5. Frontier 59
6. St. Joe's 53
7. Canisius 41
8. Eden/North Collins 30
9. Clarence 20
10. St. Francis 7
Others receiving votes: Lockport, West Seneca East, Williamsville East.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Large schools
1. Lancaster (10) 100
2. Sweet Home 90
3. Clarence 80
4. Orchard Park 57
5. Frontier 54
6. Williamsville South 49
7. Niagara Wheatfield 44
8. Lockport 32
9. Williamsville East 19
10. Depew 9
Others receiving votes: Iroquois, Grand Island, Springville, Hamburg.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Clarence
3. Starpoint
4. West Seneca West
5. Jamestown
6. Lockport
7. Lancaster
8. Kenmore West
9. Niagara Wheatfield
10. St. Francis
Small schools
1. Alden
2. Southwestern
3. East Aurora
4. Frewsburg
5. Maple Grove
6. Barker
7. Nichols
8. City Honors
9. Gowanda
10. Springville
Runners of the Week: Ricky Curiel (Clarence), Gavin Ferrell (Starpoint), Merek France (Williamsville East), Cody Kent (Frewsburg), Maxwell Knight (Jamestown), Joseph Kramer (Williamsville East), Tyler Zwald (Jamestown).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Niagara Wheatfield
3. Clarence
4. Lancaster
5. Williamsville North
6. Frontier
7. Starpoint
8. West Seneca West
9. Sacred Heart
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. Allegany-Limestone
3. Newfane
4. CSP
5. Maple Grove
6. Pioneer
7. Eden
8. St Mary’s of Lancaster
9. Southwestern
10. Akron
Runners of the Week: Kelsey Amerlinck (Williamsville North), Sara Cedro (Iroquois), Payton Classer (Williamsville East), Crace Kosmoski (Lancaster), Annabel Pacouloute (Starpoint), Makayla Rowe (Frontier), Mia Servis (Clarence).