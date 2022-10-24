 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school coaches polls in soccer, field hockey, cross country and volleyball

  • Updated
Clarence defeats Lancaster 2-0 for first place in ECIC I (copy)

Clarence senior Daniel Steuer and Lancaster junior Luciano Gallo battle for the ball.

 Libby March/Buffalo News
Here are the weekly coaches polls in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball, field hockey and cross country for the week ending Oct. 23. First-place votes in parentheses when available. 

BOYS SOCCER 

Large schools 

1.  Clarence (5)                       68        15-1-1

2.  Williamsville South (2)        65       16-1

3.   Canisius                           51      11-3         

4t.   Williamsville East             45      14-3         

4t.   Lancaster                        45       13-4 

6.   Williamsville North            38       11-5-1 

7.   St. Joe's                          29         12-5-1    

8.  Niagara Wheatfield             27           11-3-1

9.   Hamburg                          10          8-8-2

10.  Grand Island                      5             8-8  

Small schools 

1. East Aurora (7)         106  18-0-0

2. Lew-Port (4)             102   17-0-1

3. St. Mary’s                 89     13-3-0

4.  Roy-Hart                 70     15-1-0

5. Allegany-Limestone   63     14-4-0

6. Lafayette                   58    13-3-0

7. Southwestern             45    13-4-0

8. Maple Grove               31    12-2-1

9. Lackawanna                26    12-6-0

10. Alden                        5      13-4-1

GIRLS SOCCER 

Large schools 

1. Clarence (7)            70

2. Lancaster                59

3. Niagara Wheatfield   53

4. Williamsville East     47

5. Amherst                  38

6. Frontier                   36

7. Williamsville North    29

8. North Tonawanda     24

9. Williamsville South   22

10. Grand Island           7

Small schools 

1. Frewsburg (4)           76

2. City Honors (2)         72

3. Lewiston-Porter (2)    68

4t. East Aurora              48

4t. Pioneer                    48

6. Wilson                      36

7. Roy-Hart                   34

8. Allegany-Limestone    18

9. St. Mary's                  14

10. Portville                  10

Others receiving votes: Akron, Fredonia, Iroquois

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Clarence  (5)          77 

2. Nichols (3)             74

3. Iroquois                 65

4. Williamsville North   54

5. Lancaster               45

6. Akron                    33

7. West Seneca          28

8. Hamburg               20

9. Barker                   16

10. Williamsville South 12

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. East Aurora/Holland (10)       100

2. Orchard Park                          88

3. Grand Island                          70

4. Canisius                                 63

5. Lancaster                               56

6. Frontier                                  49

7. St. Joe's                                 47

8. Eden/North Collins                  33

9. Clarence                                20

10. Williamsville East                   9

Others receiving votes: Lockport, West Seneca East, Starpoint.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 

Large schools 

1. Lancaster (10)                       100

2. Sweet Home                            90

3. Orchard Park                           69

4. Clarence                                 66

5. Frontier                                   63

6. Williamsville South                  47

7. Niagara Wheatfield                  39

8. Lockport                                 25

9. Grand Island                          23

10. Williamsville East                  16

Others receiving votes: Depew, Springville, Hamburg, West Seneca West. 

Small schools 

1. Portville (10)                        100

2. Eden                                     84

3. St. Mary's                              76

4. Chautauqua Lake                   68

5. Randolph                              58

6. Panama                                46

7. Sacred Heart                         42

8. Southwestern                        34

9. Maple Grove                          18

10. Falconer                              13

Others receiving votes: Clymer/Sherman, Gowanda, Akron, North Collins.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Large schools

1. Orchard Park 

2. Clarence

3. Hamburg

4. Starpoint

5. Jamestown

6. Lockport

7. St. Francis

8. Niagara Wheatfield

9. West Seneca West

10. Lancaster

Small school

1. Alden

2. Southwestern

3. East Aurora

4. Maple Grove

5. Frewsburg

6. Barker

7. Nichols

8. City Honors

9. Fredonia

10. Iroquois

Runners of the Week: Steve Barlette (Orchard Park), Donavin Brown (Southwestern), Felix Hatton (City Honors), Eric Lanning (St. Francis), Lucas Peterson-Volz (Olean), Michael Stadler (St. Francis), Ryan Tezak (Niagara Falls)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Runners of the Week: Bella Ascone (Williamsville East), Allison Bohall (Maple Grove), Elexa Duggan (Allegany-Limestone), Catalena Ersing (Newfane), Emma Evans (Barker), Evelyn Hoak (East Aurora), Jorja Smith (Kenmore East)

