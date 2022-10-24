High school coaches polls in soccer, field hockey, cross country and volleyball

Here are the weekly coaches polls in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball, field hockey and cross country for the week ending Oct. 23. First-place votes in parentheses when available.
BOYS SOCCER
Large schools
1. Clarence (5) 68 15-1-1
2. Williamsville South (2) 65 16-1
3. Canisius 51 11-3
4t. Williamsville East 45 14-3
4t. Lancaster 45 13-4
6. Williamsville North 38 11-5-1
7. St. Joe's 29 12-5-1
8. Niagara Wheatfield 27 11-3-1
9. Hamburg 10 8-8-2
10. Grand Island 5 8-8
Small schools
1. East Aurora (7) 106 18-0-0
2. Lew-Port (4) 102 17-0-1
3. St. Mary’s 89 13-3-0
4. Roy-Hart 70 15-1-0
5. Allegany-Limestone 63 14-4-0
6. Lafayette 58 13-3-0
7. Southwestern 45 13-4-0
8. Maple Grove 31 12-2-1
9. Lackawanna 26 12-6-0
10. Alden 5 13-4-1
GIRLS SOCCER
Large schools
1. Clarence (7) 70
2. Lancaster 59
3. Niagara Wheatfield 53
4. Williamsville East 47
5. Amherst 38
6. Frontier 36
7. Williamsville North 29
8. North Tonawanda 24
9. Williamsville South 22
10. Grand Island 7
Small schools
1. Frewsburg (4) 76
2. City Honors (2) 72
3. Lewiston-Porter (2) 68
4t. East Aurora 48
4t. Pioneer 48
6. Wilson 36
7. Roy-Hart 34
8. Allegany-Limestone 18
9. St. Mary's 14
10. Portville 10
Others receiving votes: Akron, Fredonia, Iroquois
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Clarence (5) 77
2. Nichols (3) 74
3. Iroquois 65
4. Williamsville North 54
5. Lancaster 45
6. Akron 33
7. West Seneca 28
8. Hamburg 20
9. Barker 16
10. Williamsville South 12
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
1. East Aurora/Holland (10) 100
2. Orchard Park 88
3. Grand Island 70
4. Canisius 63
5. Lancaster 56
6. Frontier 49
7. St. Joe's 47
8. Eden/North Collins 33
9. Clarence 20
10. Williamsville East 9
Others receiving votes: Lockport, West Seneca East, Starpoint.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Large schools
1. Lancaster (10) 100
2. Sweet Home 90
3. Orchard Park 69
4. Clarence 66
5. Frontier 63
6. Williamsville South 47
7. Niagara Wheatfield 39
8. Lockport 25
9. Grand Island 23
10. Williamsville East 16
Others receiving votes: Depew, Springville, Hamburg, West Seneca West.
Small schools
1. Portville (10) 100
2. Eden 84
3. St. Mary's 76
4. Chautauqua Lake 68
5. Randolph 58
6. Panama 46
7. Sacred Heart 42
8. Southwestern 34
9. Maple Grove 18
10. Falconer 13
Others receiving votes: Clymer/Sherman, Gowanda, Akron, North Collins.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Clarence
3. Hamburg
4. Starpoint
5. Jamestown
6. Lockport
7. St. Francis
8. Niagara Wheatfield
9. West Seneca West
10. Lancaster
Small school
1. Alden
2. Southwestern
3. East Aurora
4. Maple Grove
5. Frewsburg
6. Barker
7. Nichols
8. City Honors
9. Fredonia
10. Iroquois
Runners of the Week: Steve Barlette (Orchard Park), Donavin Brown (Southwestern), Felix Hatton (City Honors), Eric Lanning (St. Francis), Lucas Peterson-Volz (Olean), Michael Stadler (St. Francis), Ryan Tezak (Niagara Falls)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Runners of the Week: Bella Ascone (Williamsville East), Allison Bohall (Maple Grove), Elexa Duggan (Allegany-Limestone), Catalena Ersing (Newfane), Emma Evans (Barker), Evelyn Hoak (East Aurora), Jorja Smith (Kenmore East)