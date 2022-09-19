 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school coaches polls in boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey, girls cross country

  • Updated
  • 0
Williamsville South vs Sweet Home

Williamsville South's Scarlett Melancon battles Sweet Home's Tea Hammer for the ball during a girls soccer game against Sweet Home on Sept. 7, 2022. Williamsville South won 12-1.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are the coaches polls in boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey and girls cross country for this week.

Coaches polls for girls soccer and boys cross country were not submitted.

Boys Soccer Coaches’ Poll

Large schools

1.    Clarence  (4)            7-0      65

2.    Williamsville East  (2)   6-0      63

3.    Williamsville South  8-0      58

4.    Lancaster (1)             6-1       49      

5.    St. Joe's                      4-2       39

6.    Canisius                     2-2       35

People are also reading…

7.   Williamsville North   4-2       29

8.    Niag. Wheatfield      6-1         22

9.    St. Francis                  3-3         9

10.   Hamburg                  4-2-1   8  

Small schools

1. Lew-Port (4)                 6-0-0     101

2. St. Mary’s (4)               5-0-0     99

3. East Aurora (3)            5-0-0     94

4. Lafayette                      3-1-0     64

5. Lackawanna                 4-1-0     62

6. Allegany Limestone    5-2-0     57

7. Maryvale                      5-2-0     30

8t. Maple Grove              5-1-1     24

8t. Roy Hart                      5-1-0     24

10. City Honors                2-1-0     22          

Boys Volleyball Coaches’ Poll

1. Orchard Park (10)       100

2. East Aurora/Holland  88

3. Lancaster                     79

4. Canisius                        56

5. St. Joseph’s                  51

6. Eden/North Collins     46

7. Grand Island                38

8. Frontier                        28

9. Clarence                       27

10. Lockport                     19

Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Williamsville East, Starpoint.

Girls Volleyball Coaches’ Poll

Large schools

1. Lancaster (10)             100

2. Sweet Home                90

3. Orchard Park               79

4. Frontier                        71

5. Clarence                       58

6. Niagara Wheatfield    48

7. Williamsville South     41

8. Williamsville East        24

9. Grand Island                18

10. Lockport                     14

Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Hamburg, Iroquois, West Seneca West

Small schools

1. Portville (10)               100

2. Eden                             84

3. St. Mary’s                    77         

4. Chautauqua Lake        69

5. Panama                        52

6. Randolph                     45

7. Sacred Heart                39

8. Southwestern             34

9. Maple Grove               22

10. Falconer                     17

Also receiving votes: Akron, Clymer/Sherman, Roy Hart.

Field Hockey Coaches’ Poll

1. Clarence (4)                 76

2. Nichols (4)                   73 

3. Williamsville North     62

4. Iroquois                        61

5. West Seneca                41

6. Akron                            23

7. Williamsville South     22

8. Lancaster                     21

9. Hamburg                      15

10. Starpoint                    13

Boys Cross Country

Runners of the week: Mason Allee-Castro (Barker), Cameron Bogdan (Frontier), Leo Clark (Lewiston-Porter), Nate Lewis (Southwestern), Sidney Morris (Kenmore East), Eli Noecker (Canisius), Hunter Rautenstrauch (West Seneca West).

Girls Cross Country Coaches’ Poll

Large schools

  1. Orchard Park
  2. Clarence
  3. Niagara Wheatfield
  4. Frontier
  5. Williamsville North
  6. Hamburg
  7. Lancaster
  8. Starpoint
  9. Sacred Heart
  10. Grand Island

Small schools

  1. East Aurora
  2. Newfane
  3. CSP
  4. Maple Grove
  5. St Mary’s of Lancaster
  6. Allegany- Limestone
  7. Roy-Hart
  8. Randolph
  9. Alden
  10. Akron 

Runners of the week: Brier Amerlinck (Williamsville North), Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), Chloe Fisher (Frontier), Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield), Julia Gullo (Lancaster), Emma Lewis (Southwestern), Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary).

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Canisius QB Nicholas Penuvchev on the team’s win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News