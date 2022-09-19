High school coaches polls in boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey, girls cross country

Here are the coaches polls in boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey and girls cross country for this week.
Coaches polls for girls soccer and boys cross country were not submitted.
Boys Soccer Coaches’ Poll
Large schools
1. Clarence (4) 7-0 65
2. Williamsville East (2) 6-0 63
3. Williamsville South 8-0 58
4. Lancaster (1) 6-1 49
5. St. Joe's 4-2 39
6. Canisius 2-2 35
People are also reading…
7. Williamsville North 4-2 29
8. Niag. Wheatfield 6-1 22
9. St. Francis 3-3 9
10. Hamburg 4-2-1 8
Small schools
1. Lew-Port (4) 6-0-0 101
2. St. Mary’s (4) 5-0-0 99
3. East Aurora (3) 5-0-0 94
4. Lafayette 3-1-0 64
5. Lackawanna 4-1-0 62
6. Allegany Limestone 5-2-0 57
7. Maryvale 5-2-0 30
8t. Maple Grove 5-1-1 24
8t. Roy Hart 5-1-0 24
10. City Honors 2-1-0 22
Boys Volleyball Coaches’ Poll
1. Orchard Park (10) 100
2. East Aurora/Holland 88
3. Lancaster 79
4. Canisius 56
5. St. Joseph’s 51
6. Eden/North Collins 46
7. Grand Island 38
8. Frontier 28
9. Clarence 27
10. Lockport 19
Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Williamsville East, Starpoint.
Girls Volleyball Coaches’ Poll
Large schools
1. Lancaster (10) 100
2. Sweet Home 90
3. Orchard Park 79
4. Frontier 71
5. Clarence 58
6. Niagara Wheatfield 48
7. Williamsville South 41
8. Williamsville East 24
9. Grand Island 18
10. Lockport 14
Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Hamburg, Iroquois, West Seneca West
Small schools
1. Portville (10) 100
2. Eden 84
3. St. Mary’s 77
4. Chautauqua Lake 69
5. Panama 52
6. Randolph 45
7. Sacred Heart 39
8. Southwestern 34
9. Maple Grove 22
10. Falconer 17
Also receiving votes: Akron, Clymer/Sherman, Roy Hart.
Field Hockey Coaches’ Poll
1. Clarence (4) 76
2. Nichols (4) 73
3. Williamsville North 62
4. Iroquois 61
5. West Seneca 41
6. Akron 23
7. Williamsville South 22
8. Lancaster 21
9. Hamburg 15
10. Starpoint 13
Boys Cross Country
Runners of the week: Mason Allee-Castro (Barker), Cameron Bogdan (Frontier), Leo Clark (Lewiston-Porter), Nate Lewis (Southwestern), Sidney Morris (Kenmore East), Eli Noecker (Canisius), Hunter Rautenstrauch (West Seneca West).
Girls Cross Country Coaches’ Poll
Large schools
- Orchard Park
- Clarence
- Niagara Wheatfield
- Frontier
- Williamsville North
- Hamburg
- Lancaster
- Starpoint
- Sacred Heart
- Grand Island
Small schools
- East Aurora
- Newfane
- CSP
- Maple Grove
- St Mary’s of Lancaster
- Allegany- Limestone
- Roy-Hart
- Randolph
- Alden
- Akron
Runners of the week: Brier Amerlinck (Williamsville North), Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), Chloe Fisher (Frontier), Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield), Julia Gullo (Lancaster), Emma Lewis (Southwestern), Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary).