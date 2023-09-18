Here are the coaches' poll for fall sports for this week:
BOYS SOCCER
First-place votes in parentheses
Large schools
Rk. Team Pts. Rec.
1. Williamsville South (5) 67 6-0
2. Williamsville East (1) 52 6-0
3. Canisius 50 3-1-1
4. Lewiston-Porter (1) 50 5-0
5. St. Joe's 41 5-2
6. Clarence 35 4-2
7. Lancaster 34 4-2-1
8. Orchard Park 18 3-3-1
9. Grand Island 15 4-3
10. Hamburg 10 4-2-1
Small schools
Rk. Team Pts. Rec.
1. East Aurora (6) 96 6-0
2. Lafayette (2) 76 6-0
3. Lackawanna (2) 74 6-0
4. Southwestern 58 5-1
5. Nichols 56 3-2-1
6. Maple Grove 36 4-1
7. Wilson 32 4-2-1
8. Randolph 25 6-0
9. Allegany-Limestone 20 3-1
10. Ellicottville 12 4-2
GIRLS SOCCER
First-place votes in parentheses
Large schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Clarence (10) 100
2. Williamsville South 84
3. Williamsville East 82
4. Niagara Wheatfield 72
5. Lancaster 58
6. Lewiston-Porter 52
7. North Tonawanda 24
8. Amherst 20
9. Williamsville North 20
10. Pioneer 14
Others receiving votes: Grand Island, Frontier, City Honors, Iroquois, Olean.
Small schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Allegany-Limestone (9) 99
2. St. Mary's (1) 91
3. Southwestern 80
4. Nichols 68
5. Randolph 65
6. Akron 39
7. Frewsburg 33
8. Wilson 19
9. East Aurora 17
10. Portville 15
Others receiving votes: Newfane, Mount Mercy Academy, Roy-Hart, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Westfield/Brocton, Chautauqua Lake.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. West Seneca West
3. Orchard Park
4. Lockport
5. Jamestown
6. Hamburg
7. Starpoint
8. Lancaster
9. Kenmore West
10. Niagara Wheatfield
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. Maple Grove
3. Alden
4. Southwestern
5. Frewsburg
6. Gowanda
7. Clymer-Sherman-Panama
8. Nicholas
9. City Honors
10. Newfane
Checkers Runners of the Week: Sam Tomm (St. Joe's), Shane Fraser (East Aurora), RT DeFries (East Aurora), John Neudeck (Hamburg), Hunter Rautenbush (West Seneca West), Caleb Fielder (Alden), Evan Fielder (Alden), Gus Hoak (East Aurora).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Williamsville North
3. Frontier
4. Niagara Wheatfield
5. Jamestown
6. Starpoint
7. Lancaster
8. Kenmore East
9. Sacred Heart
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. Newfane
3. Clymer-Sherman-Panama
4. St. Mary's
5. Maple Grove
6. Southwestern
7. Allegany-Limestone
8. Barker
9. Amherst
10. Roy-Hart
Checkers Runners of the Week: Fiona Murphy (Buffalo Seminary), Reiley Pierce (East Aurora), Kylie Bowman (Newfane), Anabelle Czekanski (Orchard Park), Teaghan Brady (Niagara Wheatfield), Madison McMahon (West Seneca West), Alexis Sanelli (Orchard Park), Julia Weyer (St. Mary's).
FIELD HOCKEY
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Nichols (5) 77
2. Iroquois (2) 72
3. Clarence 67
4t. Akron 46
4t. Orchard Park 46
6. Williamsville North 42
7. Eden 21
8. Hamburg 18
9. West Seneca 17
10. Williamsville South 12
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Orchard Park (9) 99
2. Clarence (1) 85
3. Canisius 71
4. Eden/North Collins 65
5. St. Joe's 59
6. East Aurora/Holland 56
7. Frontier 40
8. Lockport 32
9. West Seneca West 18
10. Grand Island 10
Others receiving votes: Williamsville East, Starpoint, West Seneca East.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
First-place votes in parentheses
Large schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Lancaster (10) 100
2. Frontier 89
3. Williamsville South 80
4. Niagara Wheatfield 66
5. Hamburg 55
6. Orchard Park 50
7. Sweet Home 38
8. Starpoint 33
9. Grand Island 20
10. Williamsville East 13
Others receiving votes: Clarence, North Tonawanda, Pioneer.
Small schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. St. Mary's (8) 98
2. Portville (2) 90
3. Sacred Heart 75
4. Eden 72
5. Randolph 48
6. Depew 46
7. Southwestern 43
8. Panama 25
9. Chautauqua Lake 20
10. Falconer 17
Others receiving votes: Iroquois, Allegany-Limestone, Gowanda, Olean, Springville.