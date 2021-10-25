 Skip to main content
High school boys soccer rankings through Oct. 24
High school boys soccer rankings through Oct. 24

East Aurora Maryvale boys soccer

East Aurora's Liam Winters moves the ball upfield.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Oct. 24.

First-place votes in parentheses:

Large schools (Class AA and A)

1.     Williamsville North (4)   13-1-1    66 

2.     Williamsville South  (2)  15-2      63       

3.     Canisius (1)     12-1-2    60      

4.     Williamsville East      15-2      48

5.     Hamburg     13-2-2    40

6.    Grand Island 14-2-1    31

7.   Sweet Home  14-3      30

8.   Clarence      10-4-3     23

9.   St. Francis    12-5-2     17

10.   St. Joe's      9-6-3        4

 Small schools (Class B, C and D)

1. East Aurora (9)          14-2-1    99

2. Lew-Port                    13-3-1   85

3. All Lime.  (1).             17-0-0  74

4. Nichols                      9-5-3    73

5. Tonawanda                14-2-1    62

6. Lafayette                   13-3-0   54

7. Portville                      15-0-1  30

8. Roy-Hart                    12-5-0   23

9. Lackawanna                12-4-2  21

10t. Maple Grove              13-2-0  12

10t. Wilson                      11-6-0 12

