High school boys soccer rankings through Oct. 24

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Oct. 24.
First-place votes in parentheses:
Large schools (Class AA and A)
1. Williamsville North (4) 13-1-1 66
2. Williamsville South (2) 15-2 63
3. Canisius (1) 12-1-2 60
4. Williamsville East 15-2 48
5. Hamburg 13-2-2 40
6. Grand Island 14-2-1 31
7. Sweet Home 14-3 30
8. Clarence 10-4-3 23
9. St. Francis 12-5-2 17
10. St. Joe's 9-6-3 4
Small schools (Class B, C and D)
1. East Aurora (9) 14-2-1 99
2. Lew-Port 13-3-1 85
3. All Lime. (1). 17-0-0 74