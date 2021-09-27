 Skip to main content
High school boys and girls volleyball polls through Sept. 26
High school boys and girls volleyball polls through Sept. 26

Cansius Orchard Park Volleyball

Orchard Park's Matt Sion hits past Canisius players.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball through matches of Sept. 26:

First-place votes are in parenthesis.

GIRLS

Large Schools

1. Frontier (7)

2. Sweet Home

3. Lancaster

4. Niagara Wheatfield

5. Clarence

6. Grand Island

7. Hamburg

8. Orchard Park

9. Lockport

10. Williamsville East

Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Williamsville South, Williamsville North. 

Small Schools

1. St. Mary's of Lancaster (4)

2. Portville (2)

3. Eden

4. Springville

5. Roy Hart

6. Chautauqua Lake

7. Sacred Heart

8. North Collins

9. Gowanda

10: Lakeshore/ Depew

Also receiving votes: Alleghany Limestone, Southwest, Panama, Holland, Akron, Maple Grove.

BOYS

1. Orchard Park (10)     100

2. Frontier                     86

3. Canisius                    84

4. West Seneca West      64

5. St. Joseph's               54

6. Clarence                    53

7. Grand Island              36

8. Eden/North Collins      30

9. East Aurora/Holland    21

10. West Seneca East      11

Also receiving votes: City Honors, Starpoint, Hamburg.

