High school boys and girls volleyball polls through Sept. 26

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball through matches of Sept. 26:
First-place votes are in parenthesis.
GIRLS
Large Schools
1. Frontier (7)
2. Sweet Home
3. Lancaster
4. Niagara Wheatfield
5. Clarence
6. Grand Island
7. Hamburg
8. Orchard Park
9. Lockport
10. Williamsville East
Also receiving votes: West Seneca East, Williamsville South, Williamsville North.
Small Schools
1. St. Mary's of Lancaster (4)
2. Portville (2)
3. Eden
4. Springville
5. Roy Hart
6. Chautauqua Lake
7. Sacred Heart
8. North Collins
9. Gowanda
10: Lakeshore/ Depew
Also receiving votes: Alleghany Limestone, Southwest, Panama, Holland, Akron, Maple Grove.
BOYS
1. Orchard Park (10) 100
2. Frontier 86
3. Canisius 84
4. West Seneca West 64
5. St. Joseph's 54
6. Clarence 53
7. Grand Island 36
8. Eden/North Collins 30
9. East Aurora/Holland 21
10. West Seneca East 11
Also receiving votes: City Honors, Starpoint, Hamburg.