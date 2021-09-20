 Skip to main content
High school boys and girls volleyball polls through Sept. 19
High school boys and girls volleyball polls through Sept. 19

Clarence faces St. Mary's in girls volleyball

Clarence's Taylor Denall spikes the ball past Katie Sieber of St. Mary's in the first set of a match earlier this season.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball. 

First-place votes are in parenthesis.

GIRLS

Large schools

1. Frontier (8)

2. Sweet Home

3. Lancaster 

4. Niagara Wheatfield

5. Clarence

6. Orchard Park

7. Hamburg

8. Grand Island

9. Williamsville East

10. Lockport

Also receiving votes: Jamestown, Williamsville North, Williamsville South 

Small schools

1. St. Mary’s of Lancaster (4)

2. Portville (2)

3. Eden

4. Southwestern 

5. Depew

6. Allegany-Limestone 

7. Springville

8. Lakeshore 

9. Chautauqua Lake

10. North Collins/Gowanda

Also receiving votes: Roy Hart, Akron, Cassadaga Valley, Maple Grove, Holland, Sacred Heart, City Honors.

BOYS 

1. Orchard Park (10) 100

2. Frontier 85

3. Canisius 84

4. West Seneca West 62

5. St. Joe's 55

6. Clarence 49

7. Grand Island 34

8. West Seneca East 28

9. Eden/North Collins 24

10. East Aurora/Holland 13

Also receiving votes: Hamburg, Lockport, Niagara Wheatfield, Williamsville East, Starpoint.

