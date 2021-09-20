High school boys and girls volleyball polls through Sept. 19

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys and girls volleyball.
First-place votes are in parenthesis.
GIRLS
Large schools
1. Frontier (8)
2. Sweet Home
3. Lancaster
4. Niagara Wheatfield
5. Clarence
6. Orchard Park
7. Hamburg
8. Grand Island
9. Williamsville East
10. Lockport
Also receiving votes: Jamestown, Williamsville North, Williamsville South
Small schools
1. St. Mary’s of Lancaster (4)
2. Portville (2)
3. Eden
4. Southwestern
5. Depew
6. Allegany-Limestone
7. Springville
8. Lakeshore
9. Chautauqua Lake
10. North Collins/Gowanda
Also receiving votes: Roy Hart, Akron, Cassadaga Valley, Maple Grove, Holland, Sacred Heart, City Honors.
BOYS
1. Orchard Park (10) 100
2. Frontier 85
3. Canisius 84
4. West Seneca West 62
5. St. Joe's 55
6. Clarence 49
7. Grand Island 34
8. West Seneca East 28
9. Eden/North Collins 24
10. East Aurora/Holland 13
Also receiving votes: Hamburg, Lockport, Niagara Wheatfield, Williamsville East, Starpoint.