HHEWS hands KenGI-Port first loss of season with shutout

The Kenmore-Grand Island-Lockport girls ice hockey team has become accustomed to doing the shutting out, not being shut out.

The team’s three goaltenders had not allowed a goal in an incredible 508:28 in league games this season before Niagara County scored two goals against them Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in a battle between the top two teams in the Western New York Varsity Ice Hockey Federation, KenGI-Port was shut out by HHEWS 3-0 at West Seneca Town Rink.

Eighth-grader Ella Buczynski stopped all 23 shots she saw as Holland-Hamburg-Eden-West Seneca improved to 11-1-1-0-1 and climbed to within a half-point of first place in the Fed.

HHEWS has played one more game than KenGI-Port and has 35.5 points to KenGI-Port’s 36.

It was the first loss of the season for KenGI-Port, which had outscored opponents 64-2 on the way to a 12-0 record, before Wednesday's game.

The teams figure to see each other again in the postseason. The Section VI tournament begins with the quarterfinals Feb. 7.

Riley Andzel, a senior at West Seneca, scored on a breakaway just 2:20 into the game for a 1-0 lead. Andzel leads the league in scoring with 24 goals and 34 points.

At 4:49, West Seneca freshman Brynn Holland gave HHEWS a 2-0 lead with an unassisted score.

In the second period, Hanna Barrett, a West Seneca junior, scored at 8:52 with assists from Morgan Cooper and Katie Mruk.

Carolyn Bourgeault stopped five of seven shots in net for KenGI-Port. She had been responsible for 323:28 of the team’s 500-plus minutes shutout streak. Jordan Hofschneider had 10 saves on 11 shots.

In other girls hockey action, St. Mary’s earned its first victory of the season with a 4-0 shutout of Niagara County.

Avery Hall stopped all 21 shots she faced. Alanah Pagano had two goals for St. Mary’s, and teammates Avery Szczesek and Laura Haefner added goals.

Auer moves up

Sophie Auer moved into second place on Lewiston-Porter’s career scoring list for girls basketball Wednesday night.

Auer, a Daemen signee, has 1,258 points and passed Brenlyn Campbell (1,240). Meghan House is the school’s career leader with 1,389.

Auer, a Class B all-state first-team selection last season, is averaging 21 points per game and shooting 60% from the field.

100 for Bull

Starpoint hockey player Justin Bull recorded the 100th point of his career Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Grand Island in a rematch of last season’s small schools championship game that Starpoint won.