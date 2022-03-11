Here's what to watch in girls basketball Far West Regionals in Rochester

As for the Fighting Irish, they beat Honeoye, 55-7, in the quarterfinal, then Genesee Valley, 31-26, in the semifinal, and took the Class D-1 crown with a 39-25 win over Fillmore. They earned their spot in the regionals with a 38-34 victory against D-2 champion Andover/Whitesville.

Their scoring is led by senior Lindsey Weidman, junior Avelin Tomidy and sophomore Emma Sisson.

CLASS C

Who: Frewsburg (21-3) vs. East Rochester (23-1).

When: 3 p.m.

What to expect: The Bears beat Westfield/Brocton, 72-49, in the quarterfinals; followed by Holland, 56-45, in the semifinals; and Randolph, 46-43, for the Section VI Class C-2 title. They would go on to beat Portville, 59-35, for the overall Class C title. Senior Elise Sposato leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game, followed by freshman Teghan Trocki with 14.1 points.