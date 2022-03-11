Here's what to watch in girls basketball Far West Regionals in Rochester

Here are previews for Saturday’s Far West Regionals girls basketball games at Rush Henrietta High. The winners in each class advance to the New York Public High School Athletic Association final four next week in Troy.
CLASS AA
Who: Lancaster (21-0) vs. Bishop Kearney (19-3).
When: 11 a.m.
With 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and two blocks, Madison Francis led the Legends (21-0) to a 67-43 win over the Red Devils and Lancaster's first Section VI Class AA girls basketball title since 1978.
What to expect: The Legends arrive in regionals with hopes of continuing their perfect season. Lancaster beat Jamestown, 63-30, in the semifinals and then topped Clarence, 67-43, in the final. The scoring is led by freshman Madison Francis (16.7 points) and junior Rachel Kamrowski (15.8 points).
As for the Kings, they beat Rush Henrietta, 91-29, in the quarterfinals; Victor, 65-44, in the semifinals; and Fairport, 58-52, in the sectional title game. They are on a 15-game winning streak and are led in scoring by senior Kaia Goode's 20.4 points per game.
CLASS D
Who: Sherman (13-8) vs. Batavia Notre Dame (19-5)
When: 1 p.m.
What to expect: The Wildcats advanced to the regionals after beating Clymer, 45-38, in the quarterfinals; followed by narrowly getting by Panama, 47-44, in the semifinal; and Pine Valley, 59-39, for the Section VI Class D title. The trio of junior Paige Gratto (10.4 points), junior Hayden Fisher (9.9 points), and senior Jenna Fisher (9.5 points) paced the team in scoring.
As for the Fighting Irish, they beat Honeoye, 55-7, in the quarterfinal, then Genesee Valley, 31-26, in the semifinal, and took the Class D-1 crown with a 39-25 win over Fillmore. They earned their spot in the regionals with a 38-34 victory against D-2 champion Andover/Whitesville.
Their scoring is led by senior Lindsey Weidman, junior Avelin Tomidy and sophomore Emma Sisson.
CLASS C
Who: Frewsburg (21-3) vs. East Rochester (23-1).
When: 3 p.m.
What to expect: The Bears beat Westfield/Brocton, 72-49, in the quarterfinals; followed by Holland, 56-45, in the semifinals; and Randolph, 46-43, for the Section VI Class C-2 title. They would go on to beat Portville, 59-35, for the overall Class C title. Senior Elise Sposato leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game, followed by freshman Teghan Trocki with 14.1 points.
As for the Bombers, they beat Rochester Academy, 81-19, in the quarterfinals; Geneseo, 53-35, in the semifinals; and Alexander, 61-37, in the Section V Class C-1 championship game. Their winning ways continued by beating Pavilion, 56-42, for the overall Class C title. East Rochester's leading scorer is senior Samantha Lewis at 18.1 points per game. The Eagles' lone loss came Feb. 14 to Lyons, 85-74. They have won five in a row since.
CLASS B
Who: Lewiston Porter (21-3) vs. Waterloo (24-0).
When: 5 p.m.
What to expect: The Lancers advanced to the regionals following a quarterfinal win against Lake Shore, 80-45; a 60-23 victory against East Aurora in the semifinal; and a 60-57 win against Depew in the Section VI Class B-1 final. They would go on to beat Eden, 55-42, for the overall Class B championship. Senior Sophie Auer, a junior, leads the Lancers in scoring at 17.9 points per game. Second is senior Tessa Schuey at 15.2 points. She became the school career recordholder in assists in the B-1 final, eclipsing the record of 289 held by Meghan House.
The basketball roster has seven players, including four of the five starters, who were on the Lew-Port soccer team that reached the state final last fall. Auer is the reigning Niagara Frontier League co-player of the year in soccer and basketball.
Waterloo beat NR-Wolcott/Sodus, 72-21, in the quarterfinal; followed by beating Palmyra-Macedon, 61-51, in the semifinal, and Hornell, 59-38, to win the Section V Class B-1 title. The Indians reached the regionals with a 43-30 victory against Midlakes in the Class B crossover. Senior Giavanna White-Principio (15.6) and junior Morgan Carraballo (13.6 points) are top three in Section V Class B scoring.
CLASS A
Who: Williamsville South (16-7) vs. Pittsford-Mendon (23-1).
When: 7 p.m.
What to expect: The Billies, despite some struggles, are back in their usual spot among Section VI's best. They beat Kenmore East, 58-34, in the quarterfinal, took down West Seneca East, 74-47, in the semifinal and Iroquois, 71-58, for the Class A-2 final. They would go on to beat Hamburg, 80-75, for the overall Class A title.
Williamsville South goes as far as junior Gretchen Dolan takes it. She’s coming off a 52-point outing vs. the Bulldogs and is averaging 35.4 points this season, which is second in New York State.
The Vikings beat Gates-Chili, 71-37, in the quarterfinal; Brighton, 68-48, in the semifinal; and Pittsford Sutherland, 57-30, for the Section V Class A-1 title. Mendon earned the overall Class A title with a 58-39 victory against Webster Schroeder.
Senior Anaya Coleman leads them in scoring at 14.3 points per game. Mendon's lone loss was against Class AA Penfield, 60-50, in mid-December.