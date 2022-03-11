Here's what to watch in boys basketball Far West Regionals at Buffalo State

Here are previews for Saturday’s Far West Regionals boys basketball games at Buffalo State. The winners in each class advance to the New York Public High School Athletic Association final four next week in Glens Falls.
CLASS D
Who: Avoca/Prattsburgh (23-0) vs. Westfield (22-1).
When: Noon.
What to expect: The Vikings, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class D beat Arkport Central/Canaseraga, 114-24, in the Section V Class D-1 quarterfinals, followed by Marion, 82-34, in the semifinals and Wheatland-Chili, 68-67, in the final. A 71-51 victory against D-2 champion Batavia Notre Dame in the crossover game clinched their spot in the regionals.
Avoca/Prattsburgh, which has won 35 consecutive games, is a high-scoring team with four players averaging in double figures – senior Sawyer DeVoe (16.8 points), sophomore Macoy Putnam (16.2 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 steals), junior Pacey Hopkins (16 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 steals), and junior Hayden Abbott (11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists).
The Wolverines reached the final following wins over Franklinville, 79-37, in the quarterfinal, Pine Valley, 64-50, in the semifinal, and versus Sherman, 49-30, in the Section VI Class D final. The scoring is led by their brother backcourt of senior Darien Swanson (19.1 points) and freshman Carson Swanson (15.4 points). Westfield, which has won 21 in a row since a loss to Olean in December, is in the regionals for the first time in school history.
Expect the day to begin with a battle between two small-school heavyweights.
CLASS C
Who: Salamanca (16-7) vs. Avon (21-3).
When: 1:45 p.m.
What to expect: The Warriors advanced to the regionals after a 86-29 quarterfinal win versus Portville, followed by beating Randolph 52-47 in the semifinal and Holland 70-51 for the Class C title. Sophomore Lucus Brown leads in scoring at 20.4 points and shows all-around skills with his offensive game. Senior Harley Hoag (13.5 points) and junior Andy Herrick (12.8 points) are also averaging in double figures.
The Braves, who won their third consecutive sectional title, are on a nine-game winning streak. That includes beating Letchworth, 54-39, in the C-1 quarterfinal 54-39, then Geneseo 50-37 in the semifinal, followed by Rochester Academy, 68-43, in the championship game. Their path to the regional included beating the Class C3 champs, York, 58-48, and the Class C2 champs, Oakfield-Alabama, 56-43. Zach Colvin averages 17 points and 10 rebounds.
CLASS AA
Who: Jamestown (19-3) vs. Aquinas (19-3).
When: 3 p.m.
What to expect: The Red Raiders reach the regionals with a 59-43 win over Lancaster in the semifinals and a 59-34 win against Niagara Falls in the Class AA title game. Jamestown’s offense is led by junior Trey Drake (12.7 points), senior Jaylen Butera (11 points) and senior Jaral Farmer (10.1 points). Jamestown is in the regionals for the first time since 2015.
As for the Li'l Irish, they beat Fairport, 75-52 in the quarterfinals; Edison Tech, 84-66, in the semifinals; and Rush-Henrietta, 77-43, in the Class AA championship game. Aquinas has three players averaging in double figures, including brothers Mason and Myles Blackwood. Mason, a sophomore, averages 17.7 per game; Myles, a senior, averages 12.6 per game. Senior Jack Bleier averages 13.4 points per game.
CLASS B
Who: Allegany-Limestone (18-7) vs. Newark (18-6).
When: 7 p.m.
What to expect: The Gators, the sixth seed in the Section VI Class B-2 bracket, advanced with a first-round win over Lewis J. Bennett, 75-45, and followed with a quarterfinal win against Olmsted, 70-19. In the semifinal, Allegany-Limestone beat Newfane, 49-36, and downed Tapestry, 66-44, to win the Class B-2 final. They won the overall Class B title with a 67-56 win over Olean after losing to Olean three times in the regular season. Their leading scorer is senior Tyler Curran at 17.8 points per game.
The Reds, winners of 10 in a row, beat Geneva, 60-40, in the Section V Class B-1 quarterfinal, followed by narrowly beating Greece Olympia, 46-43, in the semifinal and Palmyra-Macedon, 40-37, for the B-1 title. Geneva beat B-2 champion Wellsville, 45-41, in the crossover. Newark will have the size advantage with 6-foot-6 senior Oliver Camp, who leads the team at 11 points and 12 rebounds per game.
CLASS A
Who: Amherst (22-2) vs. Pittsford-Mendon (23-1).
When: 8:30 p.m.
What to expect: The Tigers are having the best season in program history, reaching their first-ever regionals. They reached this point following an 88-48 quarterfinal win versus Kenmore East, a 53-48 semifinal win versus CSAT in the semifinal, and topping Health Sciences 50-45 in the Section VI Class A-2 final.
They continued the momentum and came out with a 50-40 win against A1 champion Niagara Wheatfield for the overall title. They’re led by junior Nick Moore’s 17.1 points and Teddy McDuffie’s 13.2 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.
The Vikings, who reached the state final four in 2019, have had a dominant run, taking down Churchville-Chili in the quarterfinal, 84-53, then Irondequoit, 62-47, in the semifinal, and Webster Schroeder 63-49 for the Class A-1 title. Pittsford-Mendon followed earned a spot in the regional by beating A-2 champion East High, 51-37.