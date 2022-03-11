Here's what to watch in boys basketball Far West Regionals at Buffalo State

Here are previews for Saturday’s Far West Regionals boys basketball games at Buffalo State. The winners in each class advance to the New York Public High School Athletic Association final four next week in Glens Falls.

CLASS D

Who: Avoca/Prattsburgh (23-0) vs. Westfield (22-1).

When: Noon.

What to expect: The Vikings, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class D beat Arkport Central/Canaseraga, 114-24, in the Section V Class D-1 quarterfinals, followed by Marion, 82-34, in the semifinals and Wheatland-Chili, 68-67, in the final. A 71-51 victory against D-2 champion Batavia Notre Dame in the crossover game clinched their spot in the regionals.

Avoca/Prattsburgh, which has won 35 consecutive games, is a high-scoring team with four players averaging in double figures – senior Sawyer DeVoe (16.8 points), sophomore Macoy Putnam (16.2 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 steals), junior Pacey Hopkins (16 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 steals), and junior Hayden Abbott (11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists).