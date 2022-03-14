Here are the remaining Section VI basketball teams set to play in state tournament

Five Section VI high school basketball teams – four boys and one girls – remain alive in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four this weekend. The boys teams are in Glens Falls and the girls teams are in Troy. Here is the schedule:
Boys basketball
NYSPHSAA State Tournament
At Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
CLASS AA
Semifinals, Friday
I-Mount Vernon vs. VIII-Baldwin, 6 p.m.
VI-Jamestown vs. II-Green Tech, 7:45 p.m.
Final, Saturday
Semifinal winners, 8:45 p.m.
CLASS A
Semifinals, Saturday
I-Poughkeepsie vs. VIII-Manhasset, 9 a.m.
VI-Amherst vs. III-New Hartford, 10:45 a.m.
Final, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS B
Semifinals, Saturday
IV-Seton Hall Catholic vs. VIII-Friends Academy, 12:30 p.m.
VI-Allegany-Limestone vs. II-Ichabod Crane, 2:15 p.m.
Final, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS C
Semifinals, Friday
IV-Newfield vs. XI-Pierson, 1 p.m.
VI-Salamanca vs. II-Stillwater, 2:45 p.m.
Final, Saturday
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
NYSPHSAA State Tournament
At Hudson Valley CC, Troy
CLASS C
Semifinals, Friday
VI-Sherman vs. IV-Franklin Central, 6:15 p.m.
II-Hartford vs. III-Copenhagen, 8:30 p.m.
Final, Saturday