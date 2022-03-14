 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are the remaining Section VI basketball teams set to play in state tournament
0 comments

Here are the remaining Section VI basketball teams set to play in state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Huddy from deep

Allegany-Limestone's Huddy Kwiatkowski hits a 3-pointer over Newark's Raeshawn Howard.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Five Section VI high school basketball teams – four boys and one girls – remain alive in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four this weekend. The boys teams are in Glens Falls and the girls teams are in Troy. Here is the schedule:

Boys basketball

NYSPHSAA State Tournament

At Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

CLASS AA

Semifinals, Friday

I-Mount Vernon vs. VIII-Baldwin, 6 p.m.

VI-Jamestown vs. II-Green Tech, 7:45 p.m.

Final, Saturday

Semifinal winners, 8:45 p.m.

CLASS A

Semifinals, Saturday

I-Poughkeepsie vs. VIII-Manhasset, 9 a.m.

VI-Amherst vs. III-New Hartford, 10:45 a.m.

Final, Sunday

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinals, Saturday

IV-Seton Hall Catholic vs. VIII-Friends Academy, 12:30 p.m.

VI-Allegany-Limestone vs. II-Ichabod Crane, 2:15 p.m.

Final, Sunday

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS C

Semifinals, Friday

IV-Newfield vs. XI-Pierson, 1 p.m.

VI-Salamanca vs. II-Stillwater, 2:45 p.m.

Final, Saturday

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

NYSPHSAA State Tournament

At Hudson Valley CC, Troy

CLASS C

Semifinals, Friday

VI-Sherman vs. IV-Franklin Central, 6:15 p.m.

II-Hartford vs. III-Copenhagen, 8:30 p.m.

Final, Saturday

Semifinal winners, 8:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News